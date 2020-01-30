Jennifer Lopez's favorite accessory just became the center of her new Super Bowl halftime promo!

In the dramatic new clip, released on Wednesday, J.Lo is putting on lip gloss when someone sweeps in and swipes her signature bling cup.

"No one messes with my Bling Cup 💎🥤. See for yourself Sunday in the 2nd quarter. @hardrockhotels," she captioned the video on Instagram.

ET spoke with Teneka Moore, the founder of Taylormade Bling Embellishments, about her custom designs and her history with Lopez, who first received a bling cup as a gift in 2017.

"Her manicurist at the time reached out and was like, 'Hey, I want to get a birthday gift for a celebrity and I want to get a Starbucks cup. She loves bling and she loves coffee, so this gift will be perfect,'" Moore recalls.

When she discovered the celebrity in question was Lopez, Moore notes that her "jaw kind of dropped," but she assumed the A-lister wouldn't notice this one gift out of many and keep it in the back of her closet. Little did she know that this gift would take her custom business to the next level.

"I couldn't have asked for a better blessing. It's been so crazy," Moore gushes of Lopez's affinity for the cups. "Ever since then, she orders a cup for every event, every promotion that she does. Any movie, anything that she does, she commemorates it with a cup. It's awesome."

Moore notes that sometimes Lopez weighs in on the design of the cup, wanting a "spicy" red for Hustlers and a "something blue" for her upcoming wedding film, Marry Me.

The cups are "completely done by hand," hand wash only, and typically take a day and a half to make depending on the details. Obviously, it's nothing but the best for Lopez, whose cups are covered in Swarovski crystals for a "top-of-the-line sparkle."

But for fans looking to get that J.Lo vibe without breaking the bank, there are lower budget options too.

Moore notes that Lopez has definitely gifted cups to important people in her life, like her fiance, Alex Rodriguez.

"The first time she received the cup, maybe like a month later, they ordered a cup for Alex, and it's, like, an all-black monochromatic cup," she says, adding, "Guys can bling too!"

James Devaney/GC Images

She's also given cups to her World of Dance co-stars, her Hustlers co-stars, and more. So who stole Lopez's bling cup in her new Super Bowl promo?

"I do not know, and if I did, I probably would not be at liberty to say anyway," Moore admits.

-- Reporting by Kelly Agnes.

For more Super Bowl fun, watch the clip below:

