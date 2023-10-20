Sales & Deals

All of Ilia’s Bestsellers Are 20% Off Right Now: Save on the Multi-Stick, Super Serum Skin Tint and More

ILIA Beauty
ILIA Beauty
By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:45 PM PDT, October 20, 2023

Deals on clean beauty this good are rare. Save 20% on ILIA Beauty's best-selling products this weekend only.

Fall doesn't just call for a major wardrobe refresh — the changing temperatures also mean it's time for new makeup and skincare products, too. Clean beauty brand ILIA Beauty rarely goes on sale, but we found every one of their cult-favorite products made with skin-loving ingredients discounted this weekend.

Now through Monday, October 23, you can shop Credo Beauty's Friends of Credo Sale and save 20% on the largest assortment of clean, sustainable beauty. Included in Credo's sale are ILIA bestsellers like the Super Serum Skin Tint and Multi-Stick. No code is needed to save on all your favorite ILIA Beauty essentials.

Shop the Credo Beauty Sale

With an ever-growing fan base, ILIA Beauty has become a favorite of celebs and TikTokers alike. Celebrated for its clean product lineup of skincare-first beauty staples, the brand is loved by Hollywood's biggest stars like Cindy Crawford, Olivia Wilde and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, among many others.

ILIA's top products are bound to sell out fast. Ahead, shop our favorite ILIA Beauty deals from the Friends of Credo Sale before they're gone!

Super Serum Skin Tint

Super Serum Skin Tint
ILIA Beauty

Super Serum Skin Tint

A clean, tinted serum that provides light, dewy coverage with mineral SPF and active levels of skincare ingredients—now available in 30 flexible shades.

$48 $38

Shop Now

Multi-Stick

Multi-Stick
ILIA Beauty

Multi-Stick

The Multi-Stick is an award-winning multi-use product that can be used as a blush, lipstick or eyeshadow. It's available in 12 gorgeous and flattering shades. 

$36 $29

Shop Now

Limitless Lash Mascara

Limitless Lash Mascara
ILIA Beauty

Limitless Lash Mascara

This mascara is an award-winning buildable mascara that's good for curling, lengthening and volumizing eyelashes. The clean formula is gentle enough for even sensitive eyes, according to the brand. 

$28 $22

Shop Now

Liquid Powder Eye Tint

Liquid Powder Eye Tint
ILIA Beauty

Liquid Powder Eye Tint

Swipe on this creamy eyeshadow that dries with a powder finish for a smudge-free eye look. The innovative formula comes in 17 stunning shades. 

$28 $22

Shop Now

In Full Micro-Tip Brow Pencil

In Full Micro-Tip Brow Pencil
ILIA Beauty

In Full Micro-Tip Brow Pencil

A tiny, ultra-precise tip allows you to create hairlike strokes that blend easily into your existing brows for a seamless look.

$24 $19

Shop Now

In Frame Brow Gel

In Frame Brow Gel
ILIA Beauty

In Frame Brow Gel

Made with protein-rich hydrolyzed quinoa and a hair renewal complex, ILIA's flake-free brow gel keeps your brows in place while promoting healthy hair growth.

$24 $19

Shop Now

C Beyond Triple Serum SPF 40

C Beyond Triple Serum SPF 40
ILIA Beauty

C Beyond Triple Serum SPF 40

The C Beyond Triple Serum is a groundbreaking 3-in-1 serum with encapsulated vitamin C, mineral SPF 40, and niacinamide in a waterless base. Many users see noticeably brighter skin over time.

$64 $51

Shop Now

Soft Focus Finishing Powder

Soft Focus Finishing Powder
ILIA Beauty

Soft Focus Finishing Powder

This weightless setting powder with a soft-focus finish is great for smoothing skin, blurring lines and reducing shine.

$36 $29

Shop Now

Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm

Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm
ILIA Beauty

Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm

Your lips will look terrific wearing this moisturizing tinted lip balm with sheer, buildable color. The balm's natural buttery ingredients, like shea butter and rose hip oil, soothe lips while providing a pop of color. 

$28 $22

Shop Now

The Necessary Eyeshadow Palette

The Necessary Eyeshadow Palette
ILIA Beauty

The Necessary Eyeshadow Palette

Highly pigmented and easily blendable, this 6-pan talc-free eye shadow palette is good for all skin types including dry, mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination and normal. The palette comes in two color options so you can pick which suits your style best. 

$40 $32

Shop Now

Liquid Light Serum Highlighter

Liquid Light Serum Highlighter
ILIA Beauty

Liquid Light Serum Highlighter

Look like you're glowing from within using this product, a gel-based serum highlighter with a dewy finish.

$42 $34

Shop Now

