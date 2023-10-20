Fall doesn't just call for a major wardrobe refresh — the changing temperatures also mean it's time for new makeup and skincare products, too. Clean beauty brand ILIA Beauty rarely goes on sale, but we found every one of their cult-favorite products made with skin-loving ingredients discounted this weekend.

Now through Monday, October 23, you can shop Credo Beauty's Friends of Credo Sale and save 20% on the largest assortment of clean, sustainable beauty. Included in Credo's sale are ILIA bestsellers like the Super Serum Skin Tint and Multi-Stick. No code is needed to save on all your favorite ILIA Beauty essentials.

Shop the Credo Beauty Sale

With an ever-growing fan base, ILIA Beauty has become a favorite of celebs and TikTokers alike. Celebrated for its clean product lineup of skincare-first beauty staples, the brand is loved by Hollywood's biggest stars like Cindy Crawford, Olivia Wilde and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, among many others.

ILIA's top products are bound to sell out fast. Ahead, shop our favorite ILIA Beauty deals from the Friends of Credo Sale before they're gone!

Multi-Stick ILIA Beauty Multi-Stick The Multi-Stick is an award-winning multi-use product that can be used as a blush, lipstick or eyeshadow. It's available in 12 gorgeous and flattering shades. $36 $29 Shop Now

Limitless Lash Mascara ILIA Beauty Limitless Lash Mascara This mascara is an award-winning buildable mascara that's good for curling, lengthening and volumizing eyelashes. The clean formula is gentle enough for even sensitive eyes, according to the brand. $28 $22 Shop Now

Liquid Powder Eye Tint ILIA Beauty Liquid Powder Eye Tint Swipe on this creamy eyeshadow that dries with a powder finish for a smudge-free eye look. The innovative formula comes in 17 stunning shades. $28 $22 Shop Now

Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm ILIA Beauty Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm Your lips will look terrific wearing this moisturizing tinted lip balm with sheer, buildable color. The balm's natural buttery ingredients, like shea butter and rose hip oil, soothe lips while providing a pop of color. $28 $22 Shop Now

The Necessary Eyeshadow Palette ILIA Beauty The Necessary Eyeshadow Palette Highly pigmented and easily blendable, this 6-pan talc-free eye shadow palette is good for all skin types including dry, mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination and normal. The palette comes in two color options so you can pick which suits your style best. $40 $32 Shop Now

