Allbirds Celebrates 5th Anniversary With the Coziest New Shoe

It may be hard to imagine that Allbirds -- the sustainable footwear brand -- first launched five years ago. After all, the brand has become one of the top-selling options for eco-friendly shoes. And this month, the New Zealand-based brand is celebrating its five-year milestone -- and naturally, they're giving you something to celebrate with it.

To celebrate its five years in business -- and five years changing the shoe game -- Allbirds is launching a new, limited-edition take on its best-selling trainer, the Allbirds Wool Runner. As a tribute to the sheep behind its original sneaker, Allbirds commemorates its fifth birthday with the Wool Runner Fluffs. With the same silhouette as its signature sneakers, these cozy alternatives take on the look and feel of shearling (both inside and out) using ultra-soft merino wool. In other words: Allbirds is giving you the easiest way to feel like you're wearing slippers all day, every day.

Among the renewable materials found in this new design, the fluffy sneaker also features a cushy Brazilian SweetFoam sugarcane midsole -- which is made with the world's first carbon-negative green EVA. And just like its other shoes, these are machine washable (because, really, sustainability shouldn't be too much work).

If you're eager to add a new wool shoe to your footwear collection -- and reduce your carbon footprint in the process -- scroll down to shop Allbirds' new, limited-edition sneaker below. Then, shop Allbirds' Wool Runner and other popular styles from the brand.

Women's Wool Runner Fluffs Allbirds Women's Wool Runner Fluffs Cozy up in these fluffy, limited-edition shearling sneakers from Allbirds. $95 AT ALLBIRDS Buy Now

Women's Wool Runners Allbirds Women's Wool Runners The brand's very first offering and best selling shoes, the Allbirds Wool Runners are soft and lightweight thanks to the superfine merino wool. $95 AT ALLBIRDS Buy Now

Women's Tree Dashers Allbirds Women's Tree Dashers These Allbirds Women's Tree Dashers are one of the most highly rated women's running shoes. They also come in 11 different colors and styles to fit everyone's personality. $125 AT ALLBIRDS Buy Now

Women's Tree Runners Allbirds Women's Tree Runners The Allbirds Women's Tree Runners are some of the lightest weight sneakers around. These shoes are rated as one of the best walking shoes on the market because of their high level of comfort. $95 AT ALLBIRDS Buy Now

Women's Wool Runner-Up Mizzles Allbirds Women's Wool Runner-Up Mizzles Impossibly cool fashion high tops made from merino wool. This style's water repellent Puddle Guard ensures your toes stay dry. $135 AT ALLBIRDS Buy Now

Women's Tree Skippers Allbirds Women's Tree Skippers Easy slip-on boat shoes. $95 AT ALLBIRDS Buy Now

