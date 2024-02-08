Allison Holker is returning to the place where it all began. On Wednesday, the professional dancer revealed that she was back on set for season 18 of So You Think You Can Dance.

Holker, who made her debut on SYTYCD during season two, is joining the judges' table for the upcoming season alongside Dancing With the Stars alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy, veteran judge Nigel Lythgoe, and guest judge Comfort Fedoke. Returning to host the beloved dance competition series is Cat Deeley.

The dancer shared two photos to her Instagram Story on Wednesday; the first was a selfie showing off her stunning makeup, which the mother of three thanked her "glam team" for in writing.

The second Story slide was a shot of Holker in what looked like her trailer, showing a full-body shot of the dancer dressed in sweats. "Back on set," Holker wrote on the photo, tagging the official Instagram account for SYTYCD.

Fox announced the season 18 return of the fan-favorite dance competition series back in December 2023. The series will follow a similar routine: "Each week, contestants will compete in new, intense dance challenges that will give them a real taste of the career, from performing in a music video or a football halftime show to going toe-to-toe on stage with a Broadway performer," a press release states.

"In the end, it will be up to the judges to decide their fate. Eliminations will take place weekly, with the top 3 finalists competing in the season’s spectacular finale, but only one will win the $100,000 grand prize and the highly coveted title of So You Think You Can Dance champion," the release concludes.

As for what fans can expect, "This season will also debut new storytelling elements to further capture the authentic ups and downs experienced by professional dancers. For the first time ever, in addition to the big spectacle dance numbers that So You Think You Can Dance has long been famous for, viewers will get a documentary-style inside look at the contestants’ dynamics, following them throughout the competition as they go through their personal and competitive journeys, including the daily struggles, new relationships, personality clashes and more."

Chmerkovskiy is making his debut on SYTYCD after years of competing on Dancing With the Stars and going on to become a choreographer for the series.

SYTYCD is a particularly significant project for Holker -- the dancer met and appeared alongside her late husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, while on the series. Holker and Boss each competed on the All-Star season of SYTYCD. Boss -- who died in 2022 at 40 years old -- also served as a judge during the show's 17th season.

Holker previously shared a behind-the-scenes video from the announcement photo shoot to her Instagram page, sharing the news that she would be rejoining the show.

"Truly grateful .. 2024! SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE @danceonfox ❤️❤️ honored and blessed!!" she captioned a video of herself dressed in red and dancing. "Can't wait for you to all experience what we have been working on!!! An absolute dream to be back HOME!! 😍😍 who's excited #sytycd."

So You Think You Can Dance season 18 premieres March 4 on Fox, and will stream on Hulu the next day.

