Allison Holker is celebrating her love story with her late husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, on what would have marked their 10th wedding anniversary.

"We honor love by finding peace and gratitude in the memories of the ones that have transformed our souls forever," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a beautiful photo from their wedding day. "On our anniversary I find myself in a space of tranquility embracing so many beautiful moments felt and experienced. With my whole heart I celebrate our love."

The timing of Holker's wedding anniversary with Boss is bittersweet, as it comes just a few days ahead of the anniversary of his death. The dancer and Ellen DeGeneres Show star died by suicide on Dec. 13, 2022. He was 40.

The couple married on Dec. 10, 2013 at So You Think You Can Dance creator Nigel Lythgoe's Villa San-Juliette Vineyard & Winery in Paso Robles, California, according to People. In one of his final social media posts, Boss had paid tribute to his "love" Holker by sharing snaps from their special day.

Holker, 35, offered wise words on moving forward with grief earlier this month.

"Grief never ends .. but every season of challenge has an expiration date," Holker captioned a set of professional photos. "Keep believing and keep dancing through."

The post was met with more words of wisdom from friends and fans alike, including Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, who commented, "Grief is love and it never ends but it will shape shift to new happier seasons. Sending so much love ♥️."

Holker's post came a few months after the dancer put her 4,600-square-foot home in Encino, California, that she shared with her late husband up for sale.

In October, Holker listed the farmhouse-style luxury abode with Sotheby's International Realty for $3.795 million. She and Boss bought the home in 2019, and lived there with their children -- Weslie, 15, Maddox, 7, Zaia, 3. She has reportedly purchased a two-story, 5,800-square-foot home in Studio City, California, according to Robb Report, for $5 million.

In September, the family paid tribute to Boss on what would have been his 41st birthday. Holker took to her Instagram to share photos of the family's visit to the gravesite of the late star.

"We honor our beautiful, sweet, kind and loving Stephen tWitch Laurel Boss. Forever on our hearts and minds, carrying us, guiding us and lifting us," she captioned the carousel.

"We feel your presence every day and will forever be grateful for the beautiful times we shared together. We feel your arms wrapping around us and holding us up on this day," she added. "Happy birthday, my love @sir_twitch_alot a day we will always celebrate the gift you were and still are to this world. We love you!"

