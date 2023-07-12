Rob McElhenney is opening up about his recent diagnosis of "neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities."

On Tuesday, the 46-year-old It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star shared the news on Twitter, admitting he wanted to reveal his diagnosis to "remind" others they are "not alone."

"I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities! At 46!" he wrote. The Wrexham AFC co-owner then explained that he will go through "the full diagnosis/prognosis" on The Always Sunny Podcast in two weeks.

He continued, "It’s not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are others who struggle with similar things and I wanted to remind you that you’re not alone. You’re not stupid. You’re not 'bad.' It might feel that way sometimes. But it’s not true :)."

According to Mayo Clinic, a learning disability is "present when the brain takes in and works with information in a way that is not typical. It keeps a person from learning a skill and using it well."

The Mythic Quest star received plenty of support in the comments, with one fan writing, "Thank you for being so open and honest. Looking forward to listening to the podcast." Another added, "Thank you for sharing and helping thousands who may be struggling."

McElhenney and his fellow Wrexham AFC co-owner, Ryan Reynolds, are currently gearing up for the start of the soccer season in the United Kingdom after their Welsh team was promoted to the Football League in April. The promotion marked Wrexham's return to the league for the first time in 15 years.

Reynolds and McElhenney, who took control of the Welsch team in 2021, each shared a video of the emotionally-charged moment on their Instagram pages.

"I don't remember this moment at all. But you can see something leave both of our bodies at the same time," McElhenney captioned his post. "And then we're filled back up with an indescribable joy."

Reynolds noted that the video was taken by Paul Rudd. The Ant-Man star had reportedly been spotted in the Turf, a pub near the ground, before the start of the match.

"Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but somehow we’ll never forget it," Reynolds shared.

Later, Reynolds posted a photo of himself and McElhenney hoisting the Vanarama National League Trophy into the air -- with the Deadpool star giving it a kiss.

