Amazon Back to School Sale: Last-Minute Deals on Backpacks
If your kids aren't already back at school they'll be heading to class soon. If you haven't gotten a new backpack for the new school year yet and you're looking for something stylish and practical, Amazon's Back to School Sale has huge discounts on tons of backpacks, tech gear, and more for school. Whether you need something to haul your groceries in, or you need a sturdy middle school backpack that can handle a lot of books and school supplies, we've picked out some of our favorite backpack deals from Amazon.
Amazon deals is packed with fantastic markdowns on designer backpacks you don't want to miss. You can find fashionable and functional backpack styles from brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch, Herschel, Nixon and Vera Bradley at a huge discount. From chic leather options to cool canvas designs, find a stylish backpack to add to your bag collection, but there's a lot more to explore.
As you're shopping, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best deals on backpacks at Amazon's Back to School Sale.
ET Style's Picks for Best Backpack Deals at Amazon:
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon's Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Kids Shoes
Last-Minute Back to School Tech Deals From Amazon
Last-Minute School Supplies to Shop with Amazon's Back to School Sale
The Best Backpacks, Lunch Boxes, Pencil Cases, and Calculators
Last-Minute Back to School Shopping: Best Backpacks to Shop Now
Back to School Shopping List: Supplies for Every Type of Student