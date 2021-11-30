Cyber Monday shopping is underway and that means there are already deals on designer handbags! Of course, you can find a discount on just about anything from Amazon's Cyber Week Sale, but right now we're zeroing on the huge savings we've found Kate Spade handbags during our holiday shopping. The sale arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time.

Case in point: The Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel is more than $100 off and currently priced at $159 (regularly $299)! The leather bag is the epitome of a timeless handbag. The satchel features a pebble leather facade, an adjustable strap and interior pockets. The elegant shape is versatile and pairs well with a variety of looks. This style is a great spacious daytime bag or nighttime bag to carry all your essentials for work, running errands and traveling. But that's just one of the early deals on offer to explore this holiday season!

Beyond Kate Spade, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories after Thanksgiving Day with Amazon's Cyber Week Sale, including Amazon brands, Amazon devices, travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, a smart tv, kitchen appliances, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

The Amazon's Cyber Week Sale pricing delivers deep discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for Black Friday worthy deals. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. Amazon Prime members, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale. If you're thinking about getting an Amazon Gift Card, first-time Amazon gift card buyers can score a $10 Amazon credit for an Amazon gift card purchase of $50 or more.

Check out ET Style's top picks for the best deals on Kate Spade from Amazon's Cyber Week Sale.

ET Style's Picks for Amazon's Best Deals on Kate Spade:

Kate Spade Jae Medium Satchel Amazon Kate Spade Jae Medium Satchel This large tote bag is crafted from nylon making it durable enough for everyday wear. It's also a hot deal at more than $100 off the original price. It will have you falling in love with Kate Spade all over again. $259 $98 Buy Now

