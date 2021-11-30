Shopping

Amazon Cyber Week Sale: Best Deals on Kate Spade Handbags, Totes, Purses and More

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade via Amazon

Cyber Monday shopping is underway and that means there are already deals on designer handbags! Of course, you can find a discount on just about anything from Amazon's Cyber Week Sale, but right now we're zeroing on the huge savings we've found Kate Spade handbags during our holiday shopping. The sale arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time.

Case in point: The Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel is more than $100 off and currently priced at $159 (regularly $299)! The leather bag is the epitome of a timeless handbag. The satchel features a pebble leather facade, an adjustable strap and interior pockets. The elegant shape is versatile and pairs well with a variety of looks. This style is a great spacious daytime bag or nighttime bag to carry all your essentials for work, running errands and traveling. But that's just one of the early deals on offer to explore this holiday season! 

Beyond Kate Spade, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories after Thanksgiving Day with Amazon's Cyber Week Sale, including Amazon brands, Amazon devices, travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, a smart tv, kitchen appliances, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

The Amazon's Cyber Week Sale pricing delivers deep discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for Black Friday worthy deals. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. Amazon Prime members, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale. If you're thinking about getting an Amazon Gift Card, first-time Amazon gift card buyers can score a $10 Amazon credit for an Amazon gift card purchase of $50 or more.

Check out ET Style's top picks for the best deals on Kate Spade from Amazon's Cyber Week Sale.

ET Style's Picks for Amazon's Best Deals on Kate Spade: 

Kate Spade Laurel Way Reese Leather Crossbody Bag Purse Handbag
Kate Spade Laurel Way Reese Leather Crossbody Bag Purse Handbag
Amazon
Kate Spade Laurel Way Reese Leather Crossbody Bag Purse Handbag
This classic crossbody bag makes an excellent holiday gift. 
$399$194
Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody Handbag
Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody Handbag
Amazon
Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody Handbag
This handbag made with Saffiano leather is a steal at almost $200 off the original price. 
$279$100
Kate Spade Natalia Tote Bag
Kate Spade Natalia Tote Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade Natalia Tote Bag
This lightweight yet sturdy bag is the quintessential fall purse. 
$178$160
Kate Spade Leila Medium Flap Pebbled Leather Backpack
Kate Spade Leila Medium Flap Pebbled Leather Backpack
Amazon
Kate Spade Leila Medium Flap Pebbled Leather Backpack
Not every fashion designer can do a backpack quite like Kate Spade New York. 
$298$239
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
The elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome Satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. It comes in four great colors: black, rosy-cheeks, soft taupe and spruce but the best part is it's 60% off the original price. 
$299$159
Kate Spade Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag
Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag
This adorable Kate Spade Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag is $114 off the regular price! 
$229$114
Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Satchel
Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Satchel
Amazon
Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Satchel
Elegant and classy, this satchel is a deal at more than $200 off the regular price. 
$379$127
Kate Spade Jae Medium Satchel
Kate Spade New York Jae Medium Satchel Nylon
Amazon
Kate Spade Jae Medium Satchel
This large tote bag is crafted from nylon making it durable enough for everyday wear. It's also a hot deal at more than $100 off the original price. It will have you falling in love with Kate Spade all over again.
$259$98
Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel
Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel
This Kate Spade bag has a feminine silhouette and is crafted in grain leather -- what you'd expect from a luxury handbag. This bag also comes in 12 different colors so you can find one to match your fashion goals.
$298$219
Kate Spade New York Lise Mulberry Street Womens Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade New York Lise Mulberry Street Womens Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Lise Mulberry Street Womens Shoulder Bag
When it comes to the perfect gift, there's no going wrong with a classic black shoulder bag.
$399$185
Kate Spade New York Large Adel Tote Bag
Kate Spade New York Large Adel Tote Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Large Adel Tote Bag
This Kate Spade purse is big enough for a laptop without being overwhelming in size or price. It's also a versatile designer bag that can go with a variety of shoes and women's clothing.
$228$192
Kate Spade New York Staci Medium Saffiano Leather Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York Staci Medium Saffiano Leather Satchel Purse
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Staci Medium Saffiano Leather Satchel Purse
This satchel is a classic feminine silhouette you'll love to carry with you all winter.
$399$147
Kate Spade New York Penny Greta Court Tote Bag
Kate Spade New York Penny Greta Court Tote Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Penny Greta Court Tote Bag
This glittery tote can get anyone in the mood for holiday shopping! With a zip top, your essentials will be safe wherever you go.   
$379$183
Kate Spade Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
This cute Kate Spade handbag is almost $200 off the regular price. Wouldn't you be proud of your deal-finding skills with this bag from your favorite fashion brand?
$279$119

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

 RELATED CONTENT:

Fenty Beauty's Cyber Monday Sale Is Still Here: Last Chance to Save

Sophie Turner's Detox Gel Face Mask Is On Sale at Amazon

Amazon's Cyber Week Sale: Best Deals on Tory Burch Bags, Shoes & More

The Best SkinCeuticals Cyber Monday Deals You Can Still Shop Now

The Best Cyber Monday Deals 2021 You Can Still Shop Now

Oprah's Favorite Things: 15 Best Items Under $50

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100

Samsung Cyber Week Deals: Save on Galaxy Phones, Watches, and More

The Best Cyber Monday Streaming Device Deals Still Available

The 26 Best Cyber Monday Beauty Sales Still Happening Now