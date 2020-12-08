Amazon Holiday Deals: Save $130 Off This Kate Spade Handbag

Want a Kate Spade bag that's on sale for 54% off? It's your lucky day. Amazon’s Holiday Deals sale is here and the Jackson Top Zip Pebble Leather Shoulder Crossbody bag is over $100 off and currently priced at $115 (regularly $249).

The leather crossbody bag is the epitome of a timeless handbag. The medium size satchel features a pebble leather facade, an adjustable crossbody strap and exterior and interior pockets. The elegant shape is truly versatile and pairs well with a variety of looks. This style is a great spacious daytime bag or nighttime bag to carry all your essentials for work, running errands and traveling.

In addition to the satchel, you can shop the Kate Spade Scallop 2 Touchscreen Smartwatch on discount at the Amazon Holiday Deals sale. The official Kate Spade website is also offering deals of their own.

With the Christmas holiday just weeks away, shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon’s Holiday Deals event, Lululemon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty and other major retailers, before the holidays.

Additionally, this is a great opportunity to get your hands on major markdowns and fashion deals from loads of brands including, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Holiday Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion and other categories at the Amazon Holiday sale including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye and jewelry.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York Amazon Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York Score this chic Kate Spade crossbody bag in six different colors -- we love the classic black. REGULARLY $249 $115 at Amazon

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Holiday Deals on Jewelry -- Save on Diamonds, Pearls and More

Best Kate Spade Deals at Amazon's Holiday Deals Sale

Amazon Holiday Deals: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

Best Amazon Holiday Deals on Designer Shoes and Boots

Amazon Holiday Deals 2020: Best Handbag Deals from Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Coach, Frye & More

Amazon Holiday Deals 2020: Save $100s on Frye Handbags

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2020 Are Here & All Shoppable on Amazon

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2020: A Fashion Gift Guide

Best Cyber Week Sales: Best Deals at Walmart Amazon, Nordstrom, Coach, Macy's, Target & More

Best Amazon Holiday Deals on Tory Burch Handbag Styles, Jewelry & More

Coach Cyber Monday Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Handbags, Shoes, Apparel and More

Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best Deals on Rebecca Minkoff Handbag Styles

Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything -- YES! We Mean Everything

Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Still Available: Smart TVs, Apple, UGG, Echo, Roku, Fitbit, Bose, Beats & More

The Best Walmart Cyber Week Deals: Smart TVs, Apple, Google, Samsung, Computers, Toys & More

Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best Deals on Vera Bradley Bags, Backpacks and More