Amazon Just Dropped Major Deals on Levi's Jean Jackets Up to 50% Off

By ETonline Staff
Levi's Denim Jacket
Levi's

At this time of year, a jean jacket is the ideal layering piece for spring weather. An all-time classic that becomes your new go-to, you can wear a denim jacket with just about anything — casual or dressy. Levi's jean jackets have been a trusted essential for decades and are undeniably iconic. Now's the perfect time to get your new wardrobe staple because Amazon just put dozens of Levi's jackets on sale. 

Shop Levi's Deals

There are plenty of Levi's jackets to choose from at Amazon's sale, starting at just $22. The cool and casual Levi's Original Trucker Jacket is a bestseller and has been popular since the late '60s — and it's currently 33% off. Whether you're going for an oversized look or the timeless Sherpa Trucker Jacket, there are tons of denim jacket options to choose from at can't-miss prices. 

Below, shop our favorite Levi's jean jackets from Amazon. 

Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket

This jacket is lined with Sherpa except the sleeves which are quilted for chilly nights and year-round comfort. 

$98$67
Women's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Women's Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Women's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
$98$27 AND UP
Men's Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Men's Original Trucker Jacket

Sometimes the situation calls for a black denim jacket. 

$90$60
Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Levi Strauss has a way with men's jeans, but this lightweight jacket is made for a stylish woman.

$98$28
Men's Faux Leather Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket
Levi's Faux Leather Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Men's Faux Leather Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket

This faux leather jacket is the perfect jacket for all weather and just about any outfit. Designed for cool wet weather, this jacket is water resistant with a sherpa-lined faux leather shell for added warmth. It also has plenty of pockets.

$120$85
Men's Signature Gold Label Trucker Jacket
Levi's Signature Gold Label Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Men's Signature Gold Label Trucker Jacket

This Levi's jacket is more fitted than the original Trucker Jacket, but it has a bit of give thanks to the flex denim. 

$40$28
Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Original Trucker Jacket

The classic denim jacket designed for women has the rugged look with a petite fit. It's definitely on our list of cute jackets for a fall wardrobe. 

$90$53
Denim Trucker Jacket
Levi's Boys' Denim Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Denim Trucker Jacket

When it's too soon for a coat, this is the perfect utility jacket for a boy. 

$46$22
Denim Trucker Jacket
Levi's Girls' Denim Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Denim Trucker Jacket

There's no better spring jacket for little ones than a Levi's trucker jacket. 

$46$28
Men's Hooded Trucker Jacket
Levi's men's Hooded Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Men's Hooded Trucker Jacket

This one's for the days you don't want to go full denim. This Levi's Hooded Trucker Jacket is perfect for those breezy spring days.

$98$64
Collarless Cotton Trucker Jacket
Levi's Collarless Cotton Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Collarless Cotton Trucker Jacket

Layer a simple cami or crop top under Levi's Collarless Cotton Trucker Jacket and you're ready to debut your updated spring wardrobe.

$90$34

