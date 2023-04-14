Amazon Just Launched a Big Spring Home Deals Event Ahead of Prime Day: Save Up to 80% Now
Enjoying a sparkling home revealed with a deep spring cleaning is one of the best feelings. But when looking around your house after all your hard work, you may notice old furniture and decor looking a bit drabber than you remembered.
Enter the Amazon Spring Home Deals Event that just started to help you replace old, worn-out furniture and appliances at a fraction of the cost. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023, this massive sale has deals on everything you need to refresh your home this season — kitchen tools, storage containers, vacuums, mattresses and more. Amazon isn't kidding around with these home deals, offering savings up to 80% off, so there is no better time to make the most of your space than now.
Now through April 27, you can elevate your everyday with the best deals across Amazon's home, furniture and kitchen categories. To help save your thumbs from scrolling the almost endless deals, we've rounded up everything worth shopping below. Whether you need a robot vacuum to do the cleaning for you, a veggie chopper that will save you time during meal prep or an air conditioner to beat the early summer heat, we've got you covered.
Ahead, shop ET's favorite deals during the impressive Amazon Spring Home Deals Event.
Best Best Kitchen Deals
Vitamix blenders are known as being the best of the best. You'll love having this powerful blender in your kitchen that's currently discounted by 17%.
Whip up your baked goods or mix your favorite salads together in this useful set of three bowls from KitchenAid.
A minimalist would love this cookware set that has a removable handle that works with each of the three non-stick pans. The pots and pans are also dishwasher and oven safe.
Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now 40% off. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.
Whether you need containers to meal prep or store your leftovers, this glass set is a great deal right now. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty.
Instant Pot's 5-in-1 electric round dutch oven cooks up to 6 servings, perfect for family dinners, entertaining and more.
A highly rated and top of the line toaster for over 75% off? We're adding this one to our carts pronto.
Best Amazon Furniture Deals
Right now you can save $100 on this classic leather chair. The timeless design will look great in your living room or home office.
Vintage and glam, this green velvet tufted sofa will make a statement in any living room. For even more charm it has gold metal accents.
Add some privacy to a room or create a better flow with this gorgeous walnut folding screen. If you ever need to put it away, the screen folds down flat for easy storage.
Elevate you home office space with this L-shaped desk. It's a great way to get more work space in a smaller spot.
Little girls will love this bed that makes them feel like a princess.
Create a beautiful space to put your books and art on display with this sturdy wooden shelf.
Rattan furniture is not only timeless, but also brings beachy, outdoor vibes that brightens up a space. This large woven ottoman can double as a coffee table depending on your needs.
Best Amazon Home Deals
Shop this iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO vacuum as it is currently 39% off, while supplies last. Plus, it empties itself and is compatible with Alexa for added convenience.
Made with 100% Turkish cotton, these towels are plush and luxurious. Choose from a selection of 15 colors to perfectly match your bathroom.
A summer heat wave will be on its way before we know it. Prepare to beat the heat with this portable air conditioner.
A smooth silk pillowcase is better for your hair and skin because there is less friction while you sleep. Test it out yourself with these colorful silk pillowcases that are almost 50% off.
This cooling mattress topper will be great to have during summer. It doesn't just cool, it also provides extra comfort with a plush filling.
A steamer is a great alternative to your traditional clothing iron. Simply add water and use the steam to loosen up the wrinkles—no ironing board required.
