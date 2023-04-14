Shopping

Amazon Just Launched a Big Spring Home Deals Event Ahead of Prime Day: Save Up to 80% Now

By Rebecca Rovenstine
The Amazon Spring Home Deals Event Is Here
Enjoying a sparkling home revealed with a deep spring cleaning is one of the best feelings. But when looking around your house after all your hard work, you may notice old furniture and decor looking a bit drabber than you remembered.

Enter the Amazon Spring Home Deals Event that just started to help you replace old, worn-out furniture and appliances at a fraction of the cost. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023, this massive sale has deals on everything you need to refresh your home this season — kitchen tools, storage containers, vacuums, mattresses and more. Amazon isn't kidding around with these home deals, offering savings up to 80% off, so there is no better time to make the most of your space than now.

Shop Amazon's Home Sale

Now through April 27, you can elevate your everyday with the best deals across Amazon's home, furniture and kitchen categories. To help save your thumbs from scrolling the almost endless deals, we've rounded up everything worth shopping below. Whether you need a robot vacuum to do the cleaning for you, a veggie chopper that will save you time during meal prep or an air conditioner to beat the early summer heat, we've got you covered.

Ahead, shop ET's favorite deals during the impressive Amazon Spring Home Deals Event. 

Best Best Kitchen Deals

Vitamix VM0197 Explorian Blender
Vitamix VM0197 Explorian Blender
Amazon
Vitamix VM0197 Explorian Blender

Vitamix blenders are known as being the best of the best. You'll love having this powerful blender in your kitchen that's currently discounted by 17%.

$350$290
KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls
KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls
Amazon
KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls

Whip up your baked goods or mix your favorite salads together in this useful set of three bowls from KitchenAid. 

$33
Carote Cookware Sets
Carote Cookware Sets
Amazon
Carote Cookware Sets

A minimalist would love this cookware set that has a removable handle that works with each of the three non-stick pans. The pots and pans are also dishwasher and oven safe.

$100$50
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Amazon
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now 40% off. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.

$40$24
JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
Amazon
JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

Whether you need containers to meal prep or store your leftovers, this glass set is a great deal right now. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty. 

$70$36
Instant Pot 6-Quart 1500W Electric Round Dutch Oven
Instant Pot 6-Quart 1500W Electric Round Dutch Oven
Amazon
Instant Pot 6-Quart 1500W Electric Round Dutch Oven

Instant Pot's 5-in-1 electric round dutch oven cooks up to 6 servings, perfect for family dinners, entertaining and more. 

$230$150
Whall Stainless Steel 4-Slice Toaster
Whall Stainless Steel 4-Slice Toaster
Amazon
Whall Stainless Steel 4-Slice Toaster

A highly rated and top of the line toaster for over 75% off? We're adding this one to our carts pronto. 

$250$56

Best Amazon Furniture Deals

Amazon Mid-Century Modern Leather Armchair
Amazon Brand Mid-Century Modern Leather Armchair
Amazon
Amazon Mid-Century Modern Leather Armchair

Right now you can save $100 on this classic leather chair. The timeless design will look great in your living room or home office. 

$661$561
Acanva Chesterfield Vintage Tufted Velvet Sofa
Acanva Chesterfield Vintage Tufted Velvet Sofa
Amazon
Acanva Chesterfield Vintage Tufted Velvet Sofa

Vintage and glam, this green velvet tufted sofa will make a statement in any living room. For even more charm it has gold metal accents.

$1,648$1,354
Winsome William Folding Screen
Winsome William Folding Screen
Amazon
Winsome William Folding Screen

Add some privacy to a room or create a better flow with this gorgeous walnut folding screen. If you ever need to put it away, the screen folds down flat for easy storage.

$194$87
Bush Furniture Key West L-Shaped Desk
Bush Furniture Key West L-Shaped Desk
Amazon
Bush Furniture Key West L-Shaped Desk

Elevate you home office space with this L-shaped desk. It's a great way to get more work space in a smaller spot.

$260$175
DHP Metal Canopy Kids Platform Bed
DHP Metal Canopy Kids Platform Bed
Amazon
DHP Metal Canopy Kids Platform Bed

Little girls will love this bed that makes them feel like a princess. 

$198$111
OneSpace Modern Wood and Steel 3-Shelf Display
OneSpace Modern Wood and Steel 3-Shelf Display
Amazon
OneSpace Modern Wood and Steel 3-Shelf Display

Create a beautiful space to put your books and art on display with this sturdy wooden shelf.

$185$108
Oriental Furniture Rush Grass Knotwork Coffee Table/Ottoman
Oriental Furniture Rush Grass Knotwork Coffee Table/Ottoman
Amazon
Oriental Furniture Rush Grass Knotwork Coffee Table/Ottoman

Rattan furniture is not only timeless, but also brings beachy, outdoor vibes that brightens up a space. This large woven ottoman can double as a coffee table depending on your needs. 

$285$219

Best Amazon Home Deals

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO
iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO
Amazon
iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO

Shop this iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO vacuum as it is currently 39% off, while supplies last. Plus, it empties itself and is compatible with Alexa for added convenience. 

$650$399
American Soft Linen Luxury 4-Piece Bath Towel Set
American Soft Linen Luxury 4 Piece Bath Towel Set
Amazon
American Soft Linen Luxury 4-Piece Bath Towel Set

Made with 100% Turkish cotton, these towels are plush and luxurious. Choose from a selection of 15 colors to perfectly match your bathroom. 

$47$40
Zafro 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Zafro 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Amazon
Zafro 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

A summer heat wave will be on its way before we know it. Prepare to beat the heat with this portable air conditioner. 

$290$250
Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Amazon
Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

A smooth silk pillowcase is better for your hair and skin because there is less friction while you sleep. Test it out yourself with these colorful silk pillowcases that are almost 50% off.

$19$10
Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper
Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper
Amazon
Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper

This cooling mattress topper will be great to have during summer. It doesn't just cool, it also provides extra comfort with a plush filling. 

$113$78
Hilife Steamer for Clothes
Hilife Steamer for Clothes
Amazon
Hilife Steamer for Clothes

A steamer is a great alternative to your traditional clothing iron. Simply add water and use the steam to loosen up the wrinkles—no ironing board required. 

$35$25

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

