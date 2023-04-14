Enjoying a sparkling home revealed with a deep spring cleaning is one of the best feelings. But when looking around your house after all your hard work, you may notice old furniture and decor looking a bit drabber than you remembered.

Enter the Amazon Spring Home Deals Event that just started to help you replace old, worn-out furniture and appliances at a fraction of the cost. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023, this massive sale has deals on everything you need to refresh your home this season — kitchen tools, storage containers, vacuums, mattresses and more. Amazon isn't kidding around with these home deals, offering savings up to 80% off, so there is no better time to make the most of your space than now.

Shop Amazon's Home Sale

Now through April 27, you can elevate your everyday with the best deals across Amazon's home, furniture and kitchen categories. To help save your thumbs from scrolling the almost endless deals, we've rounded up everything worth shopping below. Whether you need a robot vacuum to do the cleaning for you, a veggie chopper that will save you time during meal prep or an air conditioner to beat the early summer heat, we've got you covered.

Ahead, shop ET's favorite deals during the impressive Amazon Spring Home Deals Event.

Best Best Kitchen Deals

Carote Cookware Sets Amazon Carote Cookware Sets A minimalist would love this cookware set that has a removable handle that works with each of the three non-stick pans. The pots and pans are also dishwasher and oven safe. $100 $50 Shop Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now 40% off. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes. $40 $24 Shop Now

Best Amazon Furniture Deals

Winsome William Folding Screen Amazon Winsome William Folding Screen Add some privacy to a room or create a better flow with this gorgeous walnut folding screen. If you ever need to put it away, the screen folds down flat for easy storage. $194 $87 Shop Now

Best Amazon Home Deals

Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase A smooth silk pillowcase is better for your hair and skin because there is less friction while you sleep. Test it out yourself with these colorful silk pillowcases that are almost 50% off. $19 $10 Shop Now

Hilife Steamer for Clothes Amazon Hilife Steamer for Clothes A steamer is a great alternative to your traditional clothing iron. Simply add water and use the steam to loosen up the wrinkles—no ironing board required. $35 $25 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

