Beats added three new colors to the Beats Fit Pro Earbud lineup in February — tidal blue, coral pink, and volt yellow. True to the original Beats style, these sportier earbuds are wireless with a wingtip shape designed to stay put during workouts while being comfortable enough to wear all day. Amazon is now offering $40 off the true wireless earbuds in vibrant new hues just in time for spring.

With dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games, Beats Fit Pro are both comfortable and sweat resistant — making them some of the best headphones for working out. The flexible secure-fit wing tips help them stay put even during grueling hours in the gym. Even if you aren't exercising, the Beats Fit Pro have three distinct listening modes: active noise canceling, transparency mode and adaptive EQ.

Released in August 2022, Kim Kardashian's trio of Beats Fit Pro earbuds quickly sold out online. Taking the mom, businesswoman, and TV personality's minimalist aesthetic to the next level, the Beats x Kim Kardashian earbuds modernize the noise-canceling headphones with Kardashian's signature neutral palette. The sold-out Beats x Kim Kardashian earbuds are back in stock at Amazon.

The same high-quality sound we love about Beats' Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds is now restocked in three nude shades — pinky pale beige Moon, light brown Dune, and rich deep espresso Earth — and $20 off at Amazon's sale.

"I wanted to incorporate universal neutrals that are core, as headphones truly are wearable tech accessories. This collection is really for people who appreciate a head-to-toe monochromatic or minimalist look,” Kardashian said. “I’ve been wearing them with pretty much everything because they fit into so many aspects of my day—leggings and joggers when I’m out running errands or loungewear when I’m studying. I could even style them with Skims; they’re that chic!”

