Amazon Labor Day Mattress Sale: Best Deals on Nectar, Casper and More

By Charlotte Lewis‍
With Labor Day just a few weeks away, Amazon is having a mattress sale. The price of a new mattress might keep you from updating your bedroom, but Amazon is offering plenty of deals on top brands like Casper, Nectar, and Serta. Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, we'll update this list with the best mattresses on sale.

The fall season is a great time to shop for a new mattress for a better night's sleep. Our mattresses should support our sleeping needs since we spend about a third of our lives asleep or trying to sleep. While stress and environmental factors like noise can disrupt sleep, a dreamy mattress can help. We haven't seem mattress deals this great since Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day hands down. Take advantage of these early Labor Day discounts while they last.

Shop the best mattress deals ahead of Labor Day below.

Labor Day 2022 Mattress Deals

Casper Sleep Wave Mattress
Casper Sleep Wave Mattress
Amazon
Casper Sleep Wave Mattress

5-Layers of premium foam provide luxurious comfort with contouring pressure for support and breathability.

$2,145$1,567
Modway Jenna 10-Inch Innerspring Queen Mattress
Modway Jenna 10-Inch Innerspring Mattress
Amazon
Modway Jenna 10-Inch Innerspring Queen Mattress

This innerspring mattress has sturdy and supportive wrapped coils. The cushion quilted pockets on top of the mattress contour to your body for extra comfort. 

$389$277
Olee Sleep 10 inch Omega Hybrid Gel Infused Memory Foam
Olee Sleep 10 inch Omega Hybrid Gel Infused Memory Foam
Amazon
Olee Sleep 10 inch Omega Hybrid Gel Infused Memory Foam

Get this highly-rated hybrid memory foam mattress for over 60% off. 

$599$268
Lucid Queen 10" Memory Foam Bamboo Charcoal Mattress
Lucid Queen 10-inch Memory Foam Bamboo Charcoal Mattress
Amazon
Lucid Queen 10" Memory Foam Bamboo Charcoal Mattress

Not only is this Lucid mattress breathable and cooling, it's also made from hypoallergenic bamboo charcoal. The bamboo charcoal fabric in this mattress absorbs extra moisture and eliminate odor and bacteria at the same time. 

$350$298
Tuft & Needle Original Queen Mattress
Tuft & Needle Original Queen Mattress
Amazon
Tuft & Needle Original Queen Mattress

Nod by Tuft & Needle makes great sleep accessible to all without compromising quality or comfort. For stomach and back sleepers, the original mattress is made with foam that conforms to their bodies. 

$995$796
Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11" Queen Mattress
Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11" Mattress
Amazon
Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11" Queen Mattress

The perfect balance of support and comfort, this Leesa mattress combines foam and springs to target and relieve pressure on the hips, shoulders, and back.

$1,899$1,439
Tuft & Needle Queen 2020 Mint Mattress
Tuft & Needle Queen 2020 Mint Mattress
Amazon
Tuft & Needle Queen 2020 Mint Mattress

The Tuft & Needle 2020 Mint Mattress is crafted with extra antimicrobial protection to make sure you won't have any lingering odors, mildew or moisture trapped in your cooling gel memory foam mattress. In fact, the HeiQ HyProTecht doesn't just keep bacteria at bay. It also breaks down bacteria, viruses, germs and other unwanted microorganisms. 

$1,195$956
Nectar Queen Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar Queen Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Nectar Queen Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress

This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling mattress is risk-free.

$899$799
Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress
Zinus 12 Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress

Customers are going wild for this Certipur US certified 12" green tea-infused memory foam mattress with soft jacquard cover. With its combination of ActivCharcoal and green tea infused into three inches of body-conforming memory foam, two inches of soft, airflow-enhancing foam and seven inches of high-density support foam, you'll have the most relaxing sleep possible every night.

$369$299
Signature Design by Ashley Furniture Chime 12" Medium-Firm Memory Foam Mattress
Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Furniture Chime 12" Medium-Firm Memory Foam Mattress

Get the deep sleep you've always dreamed about with this 12" medium-firm foam mattress. With support from the ultra-plush foam core, which reduces motion transfer, you can sleep restfully. Simply unroll from box and enjoy. 

$546$370
Tuft & Needle Original Adaptive Foam Mattress
Tuft & Needle Original Adaptive Foam Mattress
Amazon
Tuft & Needle Original Adaptive Foam Mattress

Adaptive foam made with gel and graphite makes this memory foam mattress one of the most best-reviewed on Amazon. In fact, the company has said their adaptive foam is "engineered based on customer feedback" for relief where customers need it the most.

$995$846
Flash Furniture 12 Inch Hybrid Pocket Spring King Mattress
Flash Furniture 12 Inch Hybrid Pocket Spring King Mattress
Amazon
Flash Furniture 12 Inch Hybrid Pocket Spring King Mattress

You can get your dream king mattress here and it's below $500. This mattress has a soft knitted fabric top and premium high-density foam to give you maximum support and a good nights sleep. 

$240$226

