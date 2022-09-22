Shopping

Amazon Mattress Sale: The 15 Best Deals You Can Shop on Nectar, Casper and More

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Amazon Prime Day Mattress Deals
Amazon

Amazon's mattress sale released tons of deals available to shop right now. The price of a new mattress might keep you from updating your bedroom, but Amazon is offering plenty of deals on top brands like Casper, Nectar, and Serta. Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, we'll update this list with the best mattresses on sale.

It's a great time to shop for a new mattress for a better night's sleep. Our mattresses should support our sleeping needs since we spend about a third of our lives asleep or trying to sleep. While stress and environmental factors like noise can disrupt sleep, a dreamy mattress can help. We haven't seem mattress deals this great since Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day hands down. Take advantage of these discounts while they last.

Ahead, here are the best mattress deals  available on Amazon below.

Mattress Deals

Tempur-Pedic 11-Inch Memory Foam Mattress
Tempur-Pedic 11-Inch Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Tempur-Pedic 11-Inch Memory Foam Mattress

Year after year, this mattress offers superior support and alignment due to its TEMPUR material that never loses its shape. 

$2,899$2,249
Swiss Ortho 12" Inch Queen Mattress
Swiss Ortho 12" Inch Queen Mattress
Amazon
Swiss Ortho 12" Inch Queen Mattress

This mattress has a bamboo cover and in case you've heard, bamboo makes your bedding softer and comfortable. This mattress also has a high density memory foam, wave foam, white cotton pad and pocket spring. 

$329$280
Vibe Gel Memory Foam 12" Mattress
Vibe Gel Memory Foam 12-Inch Mattress
Amazon
Vibe Gel Memory Foam 12" Mattress

High quality memory foam conforms to your body while the open-cell structure aids in circulation to give you your most comfortable sleep.  

$550$453
Serta 8 inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Serta 8 inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Serta 8 inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

It contours to your body for cushioning comfort and allows air to flow to keep you cool and comfortable at night. This mattress also comes with a 10-year warranty. 

$449$404
Olee Sleep Queen 10" Omega Hybrid Gel-Infused Hybrid Mattress
Olee Sleep Queen 10-inch Omega Hybrid Gel Infused Hybrid Mattress
Amazon
Olee Sleep Queen 10" Omega Hybrid Gel-Infused Hybrid Mattress

This Olee Sleep mattress is made with a combination of gel-infused memory foam and pocket springs. The Omega Hybrid model features Dura Cool I-gel, which keeps the temperature nice and cool throughout the night. This plush mattress also has extra contouring to support your spine as you slumber.

$269$223
Novilla 12 Inch Hybrid Pillow Top King Mattress
Novilla 12 Inch Hybrid Pillow Top California King Mattress
Amazon
Novilla 12 Inch Hybrid Pillow Top King Mattress

This 12-inch king-size mattress features individual pocket coil springs, which isolate motion from people and pets sleeping next to you. As well as providing support, balancing your body weight, and maintaining spinal health, it also balances your body weight and relieves pain. 

$470$423 WITH COUPON
Signature Design by Ashley Furniture Chime 12" Medium-Firm Memory Foam Mattress
Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Furniture Chime 12" Medium-Firm Memory Foam Mattress

Get the deep sleep you've always dreamed about with this 12" medium-firm foam mattress. With support from the ultra-plush foam core, which reduces motion transfer, you can sleep restfully. Simply unroll from box and enjoy. 

$546$370
Modway Jenna 10-Inch Innerspring Twin Mattress
Modway Jenna 10-Inch Innerspring Mattress
Amazon
Modway Jenna 10-Inch Innerspring Twin Mattress

This innerspring mattress has sturdy and supportive wrapped coils. The cushion quilted pockets on top of the mattress contour to your body for extra comfort. 

$265$224
Linenspa 10 Inch Memory Foam Queen Mattress
Linenspa 10 Inch Memory Foam Twin Mattress
Amazon
Linenspa 10 Inch Memory Foam Queen Mattress

With a great price, this mattress has a thick layer of memory foam to help eliminate all pressure points from your body to increase comfort. 

$320$300
Casper Sleep Element Mattress, Queen
Casper Sleep Element Mattress, Queen
Amazon
Casper Sleep Element Mattress, Queen

Keep your body cool and supported while laying on this Casper Sleep Element Mattress.

$1,295$1,165
Nectar Queen Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar Queen Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Nectar Queen Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress

This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling mattress is risk-free.

$899$799
Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress
Zinus 12 Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress

Customers are going wild for this Certipur US certified 12" green tea-infused memory foam mattress with soft jacquard cover. With its combination of ActivCharcoal and green tea infused into three inches of body-conforming memory foam, two inches of soft, airflow-enhancing foam and seven inches of high-density support foam, you'll have the most relaxing sleep possible every night.

$369$299
Flash Furniture 12 Inch Hybrid Pocket Spring King Mattress
Flash Furniture 12 Inch Hybrid Pocket Spring King Mattress
Amazon
Flash Furniture 12 Inch Hybrid Pocket Spring King Mattress

You can get your dream king mattress here and it's below $500. This mattress has a soft knitted fabric top and premium high-density foam to give you maximum support and a good nights sleep. 

$255$226
Classic Brands Cool Gel Quilted Memory Foam 14-Inch King Mattress
Classic Brands Cool Gel Quilted Memory Foam 14-Inch King Mattress
Amazon
Classic Brands Cool Gel Quilted Memory Foam 14-Inch King Mattress

Depending on the room temperature, the memory foam in this mattress will expand more quickly. Its open-cell memory foam allows excellent circulation and reshapes itself according to your sleeping position, aligning every part of your body.

$680$476
Lucid 12 Inch Hybrid Mattress
Lucid 12 Inch Hybrid Mattress
Amazon
Lucid 12 Inch Hybrid Mattress

The bamboo charcoal in this mattress eliminates odors and draws moisture away from the skin. Aloe vera-infused foam also promotes freshness by creating a calming sleep environment.

$450$410

