Amazon Memorial Day Sale: Shop the 20 Best Deals on Home Essentials

Enjoying a sparkling home revealed with a deep cleaning is one of the best feelings. But when looking around your house after all your hard work, you may notice old furniture and decor looking a bit more drab than you remembered.

This season is bringing tons of incredible home goods sales. You can score major savings on new home essentials to help you replace old, worn-out furniture and appliances at a fraction of the cost. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023, the retailer is offering deep discounts on everything you need to refresh your home this season — kitchen tools, storage containers, vacuums, mattresses and more. With savings of up to 75% off, there is no better time to make the most of your space than now.

Shop Amazon's Home Sale

Right now, you can elevate your everyday with the best Memorial Day deals across Amazon's home, furniture and kitchen categories. To help save your thumbs from scrolling the almost endless deals, we've rounded up everything worth shopping below. Whether you need a robot vacuum to do the cleaning for you, a veggie chopper that will save you time during meal prep or an air conditioner to beat the early summer heat, we've got you covered.

Ahead, shop the best deals on home essentials during the impressive Amazon Memorial Day Deals Event. 

Best Amazon Kitchen Deals

Carote Pots and Pans Set
CAROTE Pots and Pans Set Nonstick
Amazon
Carote Pots and Pans Set

Elevate your cookware with Carote's Pots and Pans Set which includes two frying pans, a saucepan with lid and steamer, casserole pot and a saute pan. 

$150$80
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Amazon
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now 25% off. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.

$40$25
JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
Amazon
JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

Whether you need containers to meal prep or store your leftovers, this glass set is a great deal right now. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty. 

$70$40
Instant Pot 6-Quart 1500W Electric Round Dutch Oven
Instant Pot 6-Quart 1500W Electric Round Dutch Oven
Amazon
Instant Pot 6-Quart 1500W Electric Round Dutch Oven

Instant Pot's 5-in-1 electric round dutch oven cooks up to 6 servings, perfect for family dinners, entertaining and more. 

$143$120
Whall Stainless Steel 4-Slice Toaster
Whall Stainless Steel 4-Slice Toaster
Amazon
Whall Stainless Steel 4-Slice Toaster

A highly rated and top of the line toaster for over 75% off? We're adding this one to our carts pronto. 

$200$46
WITH COUPON

Best Amazon Furniture Deals

FDW 3 Piece Outdoor Furniture Set
FDW 3 Piece Outdoor Furniture Set
Amazon
FDW 3 Piece Outdoor Furniture Set

Get ready for warm weather and coffee-sipping on the patio with this lovely, three-piece outdoor furniture set. 

$125$106
Amazon Mid-Century Modern Leather Armchair
Amazon Brand Mid-Century Modern Leather Armchair
Amazon
Amazon Mid-Century Modern Leather Armchair

Right now you can save over $100 on this classic leather chair. The timeless design will look great in your living room or home office. 

$660$513
Bush Furniture Key West L-Shaped Desk
Bush Furniture Key West L-Shaped Desk
Amazon
Bush Furniture Key West L-Shaped Desk

Elevate you home office space with this L-shaped desk. It's a great way to get more work space in a smaller spot.

$260$191
Winsome William Folding Screen
Winsome William Folding Screen
Amazon
Winsome William Folding Screen

Add some privacy to a room or create a better flow with this gorgeous walnut folding screen. If you ever need to put it away, the screen folds down flat for easy storage.

$194$77
DHP Metal Canopy Kids Platform Bed
DHP Metal Canopy Kids Platform Bed
Amazon
DHP Metal Canopy Kids Platform Bed

Little girls will love this bed that makes them feel like a princess. 

$198$113
OneSpace Modern Wood and Steel 3-Shelf Display
OneSpace Modern Wood and Steel 3-Shelf Display
Amazon
OneSpace Modern Wood and Steel 3-Shelf Display

Create a beautiful space to put your books and art on display with this sturdy wooden shelf.

$185$115
Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table
Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table
Amazon
Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table

This Yaheetech lift top coffee table can be transformed into a workspace when sitting on your sofa. Plus, it features a hidden storage compartment for all of your items. 

$65$54
WITH COUPON

Best Amazon Home Deals

Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner

This Dyson Ball Animal 3 vacuum cleaner will pick up pet hair like a dream for those with pets that shed lots of hair. Its powerful suction automatically de-tangles hair. 

$400$300
Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design. 

$399$300
Afloia Air Purifier
Afloia Air Purifier
Amazon
Afloia Air Purifier

Completely refresh your air with this Afloia air purifier that filters air 4x per hour in 220sq feet. Plus, it features three different speed options and three timer settings so you can adjust it as you prefer.

$100$56
WITH COUPON
iRobot Roomba j7
iRobot Roomba j7
Amazon
iRobot Roomba j7

The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. Picking up before you clean is now a thing of the past.

$600$400
Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Amazon
Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

A smooth silk pillowcase is better for your hair and skin because there is less friction while you sleep. Test it out yourself with these colorful silk pillowcases that are almost 50% off.

$19$10
Zafro 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Zafro 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Amazon
Zafro 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

A summer heat wave will be on its way before we know it. Prepare to beat the heat with this portable air conditioner. 

$290$240
WITH COUPON
Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper
Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper
Amazon
Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper

This cooling mattress topper will be great to have during summer. It doesn't just cool, it also provides extra comfort with a plush filling. 

$113$78
Hilife Steamer for Clothes
Hilife Steamer for Clothes
Amazon
Hilife Steamer for Clothes

A steamer is a great alternative to your traditional clothing iron. Simply add water and use the steam to loosen up the wrinkles—no ironing board required. 

$35$25

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

