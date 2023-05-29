Amazon Memorial Day Sale: Shop the 20 Best Deals on Home Essentials
Enjoying a sparkling home revealed with a deep cleaning is one of the best feelings. But when looking around your house after all your hard work, you may notice old furniture and decor looking a bit more drab than you remembered.
This season is bringing tons of incredible home goods sales. You can score major savings on new home essentials to help you replace old, worn-out furniture and appliances at a fraction of the cost. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023, the retailer is offering deep discounts on everything you need to refresh your home this season — kitchen tools, storage containers, vacuums, mattresses and more. With savings of up to 75% off, there is no better time to make the most of your space than now.
Right now, you can elevate your everyday with the best Memorial Day deals across Amazon's home, furniture and kitchen categories. To help save your thumbs from scrolling the almost endless deals, we've rounded up everything worth shopping below. Whether you need a robot vacuum to do the cleaning for you, a veggie chopper that will save you time during meal prep or an air conditioner to beat the early summer heat, we've got you covered.
Ahead, shop the best deals on home essentials during the impressive Amazon Memorial Day Deals Event.
Best Amazon Kitchen Deals
Elevate your cookware with Carote's Pots and Pans Set which includes two frying pans, a saucepan with lid and steamer, casserole pot and a saute pan.
Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now 25% off. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.
Whether you need containers to meal prep or store your leftovers, this glass set is a great deal right now. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty.
Instant Pot's 5-in-1 electric round dutch oven cooks up to 6 servings, perfect for family dinners, entertaining and more.
A highly rated and top of the line toaster for over 75% off? We're adding this one to our carts pronto.
Best Amazon Furniture Deals
Get ready for warm weather and coffee-sipping on the patio with this lovely, three-piece outdoor furniture set.
Right now you can save over $100 on this classic leather chair. The timeless design will look great in your living room or home office.
Elevate you home office space with this L-shaped desk. It's a great way to get more work space in a smaller spot.
Add some privacy to a room or create a better flow with this gorgeous walnut folding screen. If you ever need to put it away, the screen folds down flat for easy storage.
Little girls will love this bed that makes them feel like a princess.
Create a beautiful space to put your books and art on display with this sturdy wooden shelf.
This Yaheetech lift top coffee table can be transformed into a workspace when sitting on your sofa. Plus, it features a hidden storage compartment for all of your items.
Best Amazon Home Deals
This Dyson Ball Animal 3 vacuum cleaner will pick up pet hair like a dream for those with pets that shed lots of hair. Its powerful suction automatically de-tangles hair.
Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design.
Completely refresh your air with this Afloia air purifier that filters air 4x per hour in 220sq feet. Plus, it features three different speed options and three timer settings so you can adjust it as you prefer.
The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. Picking up before you clean is now a thing of the past.
A smooth silk pillowcase is better for your hair and skin because there is less friction while you sleep. Test it out yourself with these colorful silk pillowcases that are almost 50% off.
A summer heat wave will be on its way before we know it. Prepare to beat the heat with this portable air conditioner.
This cooling mattress topper will be great to have during summer. It doesn't just cool, it also provides extra comfort with a plush filling.
A steamer is a great alternative to your traditional clothing iron. Simply add water and use the steam to loosen up the wrinkles—no ironing board required.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
