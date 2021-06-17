Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Early Deals on Athleisure and Activewear -- Joggers, Leggings, Lululemon Dupes & More

By Doriean Stevenson‍
Summer is almost here and so is Prime Day! Amazon Prime Day 2021 is officially on Monday. To celebrate the start of our favorite season and one of our favorite sales, Amazon is offering loads of discounts on athleisure and activewear with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals.

Right now, leggings, yoga pants and joggers are getting a lot of love from this sale. This Prime Day sale is going to be jam-packed with major markdowns on athleisure and activewear -- whether you're looking for workout wear or you're shopping for a new work from home outfit for summer. You will definitely score a Prime Day deal on athleisure and activewear.

While most people are still working and working out at home under quarantine restrictions, athleisure and activewear got a lot more use than expected. Most of us could use an athletic wardrobe refresh with essential items. But with so much on sale, it's tough to figure out which items to grab. That's where we come in! We've got you covered on the best athleisure and activewear deals, including Lululemon dupes and the famous TikTok leggings, but there's a lot more to explore with Amazon Prime Day 2021.

Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
Amazon
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
These leggings have a cult following on TikTok as a perfect dupe for the pricey designer version. 
$23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25)
SEASUM Women's High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings
SEASUM Women's High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings
Amazon
SEASUM Women's High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings
Buy two or more of the Lizzo-loved and Tiktok Viral Booty-Lifting leggings and instantly save 20% on your purchase! Wear these leggings anywhere from running errands to a yoga workout.
$20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)

With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away at Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals.

As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with Alexa as you have in the past. If you're a Prime member, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deal from Amazon's huge sale.

The Amazon Prime Day event comes with great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as an Amazon Prime member, get free two-day shipping on select items at the sale event. If you aren't already, now's the time to get an Amazon Prime Membership! Don't miss out on those exclusive Prime deals.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite athleisure and activewear picks from Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra
The Gym People Longline Sports Bra
Amazon
The Gym People Longline Sports Bra
This workout top from The Gym People with built-in bra is being called one of the best dupes -- it resembles the Lululemon Align Tank. One Amazon shopper even said she likes it better than the Lululemon version. 
$22 AT AMAZON
Under Armour ColdGear Mock Compression Shirt
Under Armour ColdGear Mock Women's Authentics Compression Shirt
Amazon
Under Armour ColdGear Mock Compression Shirt
This Amazon Best Seller is breathable and moisture wicking to maximize comfort while exercising.
$29 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
RUNNING GIRL Criss-Cross Back Sports Bra
RUNNING GIRL Sports Bra for Women, Criss-Cross Back Padded Strappy Sports Bras Medium Support Yoga Bra with Removable Cups
Amazon
RUNNING GIRL Criss-Cross Back Sports Bra
Get the right support for working out with the Running Girl Criss Cross Back Sports Bra -- even with a full figure. 
$17 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25)
Champion 9" Jersey Short with Pockets
Champion Men's 9" Jersey Short with Pockets
Amazon
Champion 9" Jersey Short with Pockets
Classic and comfortable, these shorts come in 8 other colors.  
$11 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35)
Nike Women's All-in Crop
Nike Women's All-in Crop
Amazon
Nike Women's All-in Crop
These Nike Women's All-in Crop will be your new favorite leggings. You can never go wrong with Nike activewear.
$31 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket
QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket
Amazon
QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket
This high-neck, long sleeve zip-up jacket with thumbholes from QUEENIEKE is nearly identical to the Lululemon Define Jacket. If that's not enough to convince you it's a great jacket, it's also a #1 best seller on Amazon. 
STARTING AT $28 AT AMAZON
Nike Victory Training Capris
Nike Women's Victory Training Capris
Amazon
Nike Victory Training Capris
Nike Victory Training Leggings made with Dri-Fit technology for high intensity workouts.
$31 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $42)
Women's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights
adidas Women's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights
Amazon
Women's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights
These high-rise body-hugging leggings by adidas that feature a small inner pocket are a must-buy. Designed for an intense workout, they manage moisture with recycled polyester and elastane to help keep you dry.
$31 (REGULARLY $50)
Hanes Women's Jersey Short
Hanes Women's Jersey Short
Amazon
Hanes Women's Jersey Short
Whether you're taking road trips, flying across the country or lounging by the pool, these Hanes Women's Jersey Shorts guaranteed travel comfort. They're also an Amazon best seller. 
$5 AND UP AT AMAZON
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Sports Bra
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Easylite Seamless Wireless Sports Bra Df3491
Amazon
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Sports Bra
If you're looking for a comfortable sports bra for a full figure, your search ends here! This seamless bra is one you'll buy again and again. 
$15 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
Another Day Women's Casual Slim French Terry Jogger Sweatpants with Side Pockets
Another Day Women's Casual Slim French Terry Jogger Sweatpants with Side Pockets
Amazon
Another Day Women's Casual Slim French Terry Jogger Sweatpants with Side Pockets
You can never have too many pairs of joggers. 
$18 AT AMAZON
Ewedoos Yoga Pants with Pockets
Ewedoos Women's Yoga Pants with Pockets - Leggings with Pockets, High Waist Tummy Control Non See-Through Workout Pants
Amazon
Ewedoos Yoga Pants with Pockets
A pair of workout leggings are a must for any wardrobe, but these yoga pants are special. Not only does the high waist provide tummy control and feature a pocket, but it's also a best seller. More than 22,000 Amazon shoppers give it 4.7 out of 5 stars.
$20 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
Nike Dri-Fit Fitness Workout T-Shirt
Nike Womens Dri-Fit Fitness Workout T-Shirt
Amazon
Nike Dri-Fit Fitness Workout T-Shirt
A Nike dry-fit long sleeve workout shirt ideal for the intense workout. This Nike Shirt wicks the moisture and sweat away to keep you comfortable and dry during your workout. This shirt is featured in 16 other colors.
$35 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55)
Under Armour Women's Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Under Armour Women's Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon
Under Armour Women's Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt
This quick-drying T is super-soft with a 4-way stretch so you'll be comfortable whether you're working out or washing dishes. 
$15 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25)
C9 Girls' Performance Skort
C9 Champion Girls' Performance Skort
Amazon/C9
C9 Girls' Performance Skort
Can we get these fun skorts from Amazon's biggest sale event in adult sizes?
$15 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $24)
Hanes Women's Stretch Jersey Bike Short
Hanes Women's Stretch Jersey Bike Short
Amazon
Hanes Women's Stretch Jersey Bike Short
You can never have too many pairs of bike shorts, and with this price, you may as well stock up. 
$7 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25)
PUMA Women's Liga Training 1/4 Zip Top
PUMA Women's Liga Training 1/4 Zip Top
Amazon
PUMA Women's Liga Training 1/4 Zip Top
Perfect for running 5 miles or running to the store, this PUMA 1/4 Zip Top is an essential spring layer.
$32 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Champion Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Champion Men's Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Amazon
Champion Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Nothing says "athleisure" quite like a hoodie and this Champion Men's Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie provides all the comfort you need to be effortlessly active. There's no wonder it's an Amazon #1 Best Seller. 
$17 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
Adidas Essentials Track Jacket
Adidas Essentials Track Jacket
Amazon
Adidas Essentials Track Jacket
In our opinion, every girl needs an Adidas Essentials Track Jacket. Great for going out walking or wearing after a workout, you don't want to miss out on this deal.  
$32 (REGULARLY $50)
Under Armour Boys' Prototype Logo Shorts
Under Armour Boys' Prototype Logo Shorts
Amazon
Under Armour Boys' Prototype Logo Shorts
Boys can never have too many pairs of shorts. Put these Under Armour Boys' Prototype Logo Shorts on your boys this spring and summer.
$12 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20)
Champion Men's Jogger
Champion Men's Jogger
Amazon
Champion Men's Jogger
Get comfortable no matter what you're doing in Champion Men's Jogger. 
$15 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
UEU Women's Wide Leg Yoga Pants
UEU Women's Wide Leg Yoga Pants Drawstring Workout Lounge Pants Comfy Pajamas Pants with Pockets
Amazon
UEU Women's Wide Leg Yoga Pants
These drawstring palazzo pants are a wardrobe staple. Not only do they have a wide leg and a drawstring, but these high waist palazzo pants also have pockets! 
$16 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Athletic Sports Running Workout Shorts with Zip Pocket - 4 Inches
CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Athletic Sports Running Workout Shorts with Zip Pocket - 4 Inches
Amazon
CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Athletic Sports Running Workout Shorts with Zip Pocket - 4 Inches
These lightweight running shorts will be a great option for any workout activity, whether it's running or a hot yoga class. The feathery fabric is made of quick-drying material and prevents chafing.
$28 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
Under Armour Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Under Armour Women's Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon/Under Armour
Under Armour Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt
This fast-drying, super-soft garment has anti-odor technology and comes in a range of summery colors.
$19 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25)
Redqenting Medium Support Yoga Bras
Redqenting Women's Sports Bras Medium Support Yoga Bras Padded Seamless Bralette Workout Running Bras
Amazon
Redqenting Medium Support Yoga Bras
If you're looking for cute activewear, this strappy sports bra is a nice touch under roomy tank tops. It's a subtly stylish addition to your workout wardrobe.
$22 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $48)
Adidas Men's Core 18 Training Pants
adidas Men's Core 18 Training Pants
Amazon
Adidas Men's Core 18 Training Pants
Throw these Adidas Men's Core 18 Training Pants on to work from home or to work out in maximum comfort. These Adidas Training Pants are available in 24 different colors.
$25 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
PUMA 6 Pack Runner Socks
PUMA Women’s 6 Pack Runner Socks
Amazon
PUMA 6 Pack Runner Socks
Extra-soft and comfortable runner socks from Puma. These Puma Runner Socks comes in 14 other colors.
$10 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $18)
CRZ Yoga Lightweight Joggers
CRZ Yoga Lightweight Joggers
Amazon
CRZ Yoga Lightweight Joggers
While Lululemon legging dupes get a lot of attention, Lululemon joggers pretty popular too and you can find a good Lululemon alternative. This fitted jogger from CRZ Yoga with drawstring waist and pockets is similar to the On the Fly Jogger and work just as well as workout leggings.
$30 AT AMAZON
Adidas Athletic Low Cut Sock
Adidas Men's Athletic Low Cut Sock
Amazon
Adidas Athletic Low Cut Sock
Shop this six-pack of low-cut Adidas athletic socks -- they're a steal!
$15 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20)
iconic luxe Jersey Culottes
iconic luxe Women's Elastic Waist Jersey Culottes Pants
Amazon
iconic luxe Jersey Culottes
Have you forgotten about culottes? We haven't! These wide leg palazzo pants have an elastic waistband for comfort and flexibility and are short enough that you won't get tangled around your ankles while still making you feel like you're wearing a flowy dress. Get these fabulous pants in 22 different colors.
$17 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $32)
Champion Women's Jogger
Champion Women's Jogger
Amazon
Champion Women's Jogger
Cute and comfy, you can't go wrong with these joggers. 
$23 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Speedo Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo
Speedo Men's Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Solid
Amazon
Speedo Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo
Go for a dip in these Speedo trunks that also help block sun-rays.
$33 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $58)
YOLIX 3 Pack Buttery Soft Biker Shorts
YOLIX 3 Pack Buttery Soft Biker Shorts
Amazon
YOLIX 3 Pack Buttery Soft Biker Shorts
These YOLIX 3 Pack Buttery Soft High Waist Biker Shorts are crafted from ultra-soft seamless fabric for a comfortable feel and unrestricted movement. Available in 8 different colors and patterns, you don't want to miss this bundle deal at $8 per pair of shorts in this 3-pack.
$23 AT AMAZON
Hanes Women's Jersey Full Zip Hoodie
Hanes Women's Jersey Full Zip Hoodie
Amazon
Hanes Women's Jersey Full Zip Hoodie
Hanes always has affordable activewear options — these hoodies are a must for working out and lounging. These are 100% cotton with a full zip front and adjustable drawstring hood. 
$12 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $19)
Oalka Women's Joggers
Oalka Women's Joggers High Waist Yoga Pockets Sweatpants Sport Workout Pants
Amazon
Oalka Women's Joggers
These ultra-silky-soft joggers from Oalka come in 37 colors and prints with either a seamless drawstring waistband or a seamless waistband.   
$10 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $24)
Under Armour HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings
Under Armour Women's HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings
Amazon/Under Armour
Under Armour HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings
These Under Armour lightweight, stylish leggings come with a soft, jacquard, elastic waistband, which promises not to dig into your hips.
$12 AND UP AMAZON (REGULARLY $35)
Champion Crinkle Nylon Shorts
Champion LIFE Crinkle Nylon Shorts
Amazon
Champion Crinkle Nylon Shorts
These easy-going Champion nylon shorts are great for jogging or chilling out. 
$23 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
PUMA Women's Seamless Sports Bra
PUMA Womens Women's Seamless Sports Bra
Amazon
PUMA Women's Seamless Sports Bra
If your sports bras are showing wear, trade up to this Puma seamless bra. 
$17 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Arolina Women's Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants
Arolina Women's Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants
Amazon
Arolina Women's Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants
Need a break from leggings? These flowy wide leg pants are an Amazon #1 Best seller and come in 29 different colors.
$17 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25)
PUMA Men's Liga Training Pants Pro
PUMA Men's Liga Training Pants Pro
Amazon
PUMA Men's Liga Training Pants Pro
Seamlessly transition from the couch to the gym in these PUMA Men's Liga Training joggers. 
$47 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Banjamath Women's Smocked Waist Harem Palazzo Pants
Banjamath Women's Smocked Waist Harem Hippie Boho Yoga Palazzo Casual Pants
Amazon
Banjamath Women's Smocked Waist Harem Palazzo Pants
If you want a wide leg pant, but need a tapered ankle, these casual, loose and comfy palazzo pants are a great solution. You can wear these ankle pants to do yoga, to the grocery store or lounging on the couch -- these elastic waist pants are about as versatile as loungewear gets. 
$17 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
Under Armour Tech Twist ½ Zip Long Sleeve Pullover
Under Armour Women's Tech Twist ½ Zip Long Sleeve Pullover
Amazon
Under Armour Tech Twist ½ Zip Long Sleeve Pullover
This Under Armour Pullover is a must-have for working out. This Pullover features ultra soft, quick drying fabric, that includes anti-odor technology to prevent odors.
$35 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
Champion Women's Spot Comfort Full-Support Sport Bra
Champion Women's Spot Comfort Full-Support Sport Bra
Amazon
Champion Women's Spot Comfort Full-Support Sport Bra
This is a great bra for running at a great price. 
$32 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $48)
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants Full-Length Leggings
Amazon
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
A super soft high-waist yoga pant by Colorfulkoala with seamless waistband and flatlock stitching for tummy control and a smooth fit. Of course, Lululemon leggings are super popular -- this style is garnering comparisons to Align legging and might even be one of the best Align dupes out there. We love the purple pair, but there are ten other colors to choose from.  
$23 AT AMAZON
DIBAOLONG Womens Yoga Joggers
DIBAOLONG Womens Yoga Joggers
Amazon
DIBAOLONG Womens Yoga Joggers
These joggers are the ultimate comfy pants. You'll never want to take them off. 
$10 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
C9 Long Sleeve Tech Tee
C9 Champion Men's Long Sleeve Tech Tee
Amazon
C9 Long Sleeve Tech Tee
These long-sleeved tees are semi-fitted and perfect for cooler days.
$16 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25)

