Amazon Prime Day 2023 Editor's Picks: The Deals We're Definitely Adding to Cart
Amazon Prime Day is finally here, which means there are thousands upon thousands of deals in honor of Amazon's biggest sale of the year. From Tuesday, July 11 through Wednesday, July 12, Amazon is offering massive discounts on everything from espresso machines and Samsung TVs to TikTok-approved skincare and summer fashion essentials.
With so many deals available for 48 hours only, you might be wondering what's worth adding to your Amazon cart during Prime Day. Luckily for you, our team of editors who have journeyed through the mountains of discounts are willing to share their Amazon Prime Day shopping secrets.
We've rounded up some of our favorite deals to shop across multiple categories, including a major bedding upgrade for summer, a Selena Gomez-approved body butter and a massive deal on Apple products you won't want to miss.
Not an Amazon Prime member? Let us help you fix that. Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.
Below, learn how to shop like an expert by checking out the Prime Day 2023 deals our editors are definitely grabbing.
"I've been using this sunscreen for awhile now, and it is by far the best formula I've ever tried. It has the silkiest texture and gives my skin a dewy, non-greasy finish that looks great under makeup. Plus, it smells so nice!" — Lauren Gruber, Commerce Writer
"I'll take any excuse to add a new statement-making houseplant to my living room and with over $20 in savings I might buy two..." — Rebecca Rovenstine, Commerce Writer
"I have an unhealthy obsession with candles, so I always make sure to grab a few while they're on sale. LAFCO candles come in the most beautiful hand-blown glass vessels, and this aquatic scent is perfect for summer." — Lauren Gruber, Commerce Writer
Try out the celeb-loved body cream that'll give you smooth, glowing skin all year long in a heavenly pistachio and salted caramel scent.
"This scrubber brush has been all over #CleanTok lately. This is a perfect time to see for myself what all the hype is about." — Doriean Stevenson, Commerce Editor
"I have naturally thick, wavy and frizzy hair that I like to wear blown out, but the humid New York weather makes my hair curl the moment I step outside. I'm excited to see if this product will actually maintain my hairstyle." — Lauren Gruber, Commerce Writer
"I am a total nerd who loves to dress casually, so I will definitely be adding this Harry Potter-inspired tee that displays all the magical plants from the series to my shopping cart." — Rebecca Rovenstine, Commerce Writer
Both Oprah Winfrey and Drew Barrymore swear by this anti-aging serum. Formulated to smooth and refresh skin, the facial treatment is enriched with lactic acid, which performs a gentle yet exfoliating action.
"Paddywax is one of my favorite candle brands. They're typically a bit out of budget for me, but Amazon Prime Day is here to save the day." — Rebecca Rovenstein, Commerce Writer
"Streamlining my switches and saving more than $100? Yes, please." — Doriean Stevenson, Commerce Editor
"Prime Day gives me an excuse to add to my perfume collection, and I've been dying to try this scent that everyone on TikTok raves about." — Lauren Gruber, Commerce Writer
Looking for more Prime Day shopping suggestions? Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.
