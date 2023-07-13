Prime Day is officially over, but Amazon isn't the only one offering major discounts this week. For a limited time, Samsung has impressive deals on major home appliances to upgrade your kitchen and laundry room. While big-ticket appliances are typically pricey and rarely marked down, Samsung is here to make the much-needed home updates easy on our wallets.

For a limited time, the Samsung sale is offering incredible discounts on a wide range of top-rated appliances, including washing machines, refrigerators, ranges and much more. Skimping on quality is not an option with the best summer savings from Samsung's appliance sale.

Samsung's innovative appliances are known to last, but they don't just work well — their impressive features can actually make your life easier, too. For example, the brand's Bespoke 4-Door Refrigerator — currently $1,400 off — includes a family hub so you can manage the thermostat, get recommended recipes based on ingredients you have on hand, and see inside your fridge from your phone.

When shopping for home and kitchen appliances, Samsung should be your first stop. Below, we've rounded up the best appliance deals available now with some of the lowest prices of the year.

Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals

Samsung's biggest washer and dryer deal right now takes $1,500 off a bestselling laundry set bundle. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously. Shop this deal and all the best washer and dryer deals at Samsung below.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,500 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,498 ELECTRIC DRYER Shop Now $4,098 $2,598 GAS DRYER Shop Now

Best Samsung Refrigerator Deals

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Get $1,000 off the all new Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub. The Family Hub+ features a 32" screen that is more than 2x larger than current models. With customizable door panels, choose from eleven colors and two finishes to create a space that fits your style. $4,999 $3,999 Shop Now

Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator Samsung Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator Get $1,000 off Samsung's Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with AutoFill water pitcher. With 30 cu. ft. of capacity, this spacious refrigerator is designed for convenience, offering flexibility and organization to store and access all your favorite foods with ease. $2,999 $2,699 Shop Now

Best Samsung Range Deals

Best Samsung Microwave Deals

Best Samsung Vacuum Deals

Best Samsung Dishwasher Deals

Enjoy effortless cleanup for years to come and save up to $300 on Samsung dishwashers.

Smart Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher Samsung Smart Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher A chore like washing dishes is easier and more effective with a washing system that has dual wash arms and a spray jet that blasts water at high pressure, covering all angles to clean even the dirtiest dishes. Right now you can save $470 on this time-saving machine. $1,299 $849 Shop Now

For more Samsung deals, check out the best discounts on 4K and 8K TVs, including The Frame TV.

