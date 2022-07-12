Shopping

Amazon Prime Day Sneaker Deals: Shop These Epic Sales on Saucony, Adidas, New Balance, and More

By Larry Stansbury‍
Amazon Prime Day sneaker deals are finally here and if you’re looking for a summer running shoe, a gift for a friend or treating yourself, all sneaker lovers can find major discounts on a variety of styles up to 60% off. There are shoes that are made for walking, while others simply compliment your outfit. You’re sure to find sneakers that will match your leggings during a workout or jeans for a casual night out. For a statement, you can grab a pair of your favorite sneakers and style it with a summer dress or a skirt. There's nothing like having a pair of kicks to show off your personality.

There’s also a wide variety of sneaker deals on your favorite brands like Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Skechers, Reebok, Columbia, and many more. On this two-day sale, you can score major markdowns on sneakers which makes today and tomorrow the perfect days to shop. There are a ton of stylish options to choose from, but don’t worry, we’ve got you covered and rounded up some of the best deals on sneakers to shop under $100.

Check out the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 shoe deals to shop now.

Best Amazon Prime Day Sneaker Deals:

Sperry Women's Core Crest Vibe Sneaker
Sperry Women's Core Crest Vibe Sneaker
Sperry Women's Core Crest Vibe Sneaker

This slip-on linen pair features a genuine rawhide laces and barrel ties that keeps your feet secure while you're on the move.

$60$34
Steve Madden Men's Fenta Fashion Sneaker
Steve Madden Men's Fenta Fashion Sneaker
Steve Madden Men's Fenta Fashion Sneaker

These Steve Madden sneakers are stylish and perfect to wear for any occasion. 

$65$49
adidas Grand Court Tennis Shoes
adidas Men's Grand Court Tennis Shoes
adidas Grand Court Tennis Shoes

Anything adidas is a great option. This classic '70s style reborn shoe will take your style to the next level and onto the future. These shoes feature suede upper, leather-like details, and signature 3-Stripes flash on the sides. Plus, it has plush midsole cushioning that comforts your every step.

$65$55
FOR MEN'S
$65$39
FOR WOMEN'S
New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker

These New Balance sneakers comes in 12 different colors and has lightweight cushioning to make your feet comfortable for all-day wear. 

$65$50
Damyuan Women's Tennis Sneakers
Damyuan Women's Tennis Sneakers
Damyuan Women's Tennis Sneakers

Channel your inner tennis star with the Damyuan tennis sneakers. These shoes have awesome knit tennis fabric that makes it lightweight, comfortable, and breathable for your feet.

$80$39
STQ Slip On Breathe Mesh Sneakers
STQ Slip On Breathe Mesh Sneakers
STQ Slip On Breathe Mesh Sneakers

To save time, slip on sneakers are the best. These sneakers may seem like they're heavy shoes, but they're super lightweight and flexible. Perfect if you have to run errands all day long. 

$71$35 WITH COUPON
Reebok Men's Classic Leather Sneaker
Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker
Reebok Men's Classic Leather Sneaker

There's nothing wrong having a good pair of the Reebok Classic Leather Shoes to add to your closet.

$75$69
FOR MEN'S
Cole Haan Mens Grandpro Rally Canvas Court Sneaker
Cole Haan Mens Grandpro Rally Canvas Court Sneaker
Cole Haan Mens Grandpro Rally Canvas Court Sneaker

These colorblock sneakers have a rubberized EVA outsole for durability and a nice soft sole that's good for walking and great for casual wear.

$75$65
ASICS Gel-Venture 6 Running Shoe
ASICS Gel-Venture 6 Running Shoe
ASICS Gel-Venture 6 Running Shoe

With over 19,000 reviews, these shoes are perfect for running through the beach while on your summer vacation. 

$70$60
Saucony Women's Freedom 4 Running Shoe
Saucony Women's Freedom 4 Running Shoe
Saucony Women's Freedom 4 Running Shoe

To get an intense workout for the day, you need shoes to give you maximum effort. The Saucony shoes get you through every mile and every rep in an exercise set to deliver a high performance. 

$150$75

