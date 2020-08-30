Amazon Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Activewear and Athleisure

The Amazon Big Summer Sale is on! The Amazon Big Summer Sale is a fashion sale that has become the shopping event of the summer.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon's Big Summer Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Skechers, Soludos, Karl Langerfeld, Marc Jacobs and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Summer Sale event.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, handbags, dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds and jewelry.

While most people were adhering to stay-at-home and quarantine restrictions this spring, athleisure saw a lot of wear. Activewear also got attention, as people learned to workout while stuck at home. Now that things are opening up again, it's a great time to refresh the athletic wardrobe with essential items. But with so much on sale, it's tough to figure out which items to grab. That's where we come in!

Check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite athleisure and activewear picks from the Amazon Big Summer Sale so far. And keep checking back here for more deals.

Essentials Track Jacket Adidas Amazon Essentials Track Jacket Adidas In our opinion, every girl needs an Adidas Essentials Track Jacket. Get it now for 46% off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $50 $26.99 at Amazon

Women's Champion Everyday Bike Short Champion LIFE Amazon Women's Champion Everyday Bike Short Champion LIFE A deal on workout shorts that stretch for easy movement so you can bike to yoga and back in style. Starting at $31.58 at Amazon

Women's Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt Under Armour Amazon/Under Armour Women's Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt Under Armour The fast-drying, super-soft garment has anti-odor technology and comes in a range of summery colors. REGULARLY $24.99 $17.75 and up on Amazon

Women's Fresh Foam Arishi Trail V1 Trail Running Shoe New Balance Amazon Women's Fresh Foam Arishi Trail V1 Trail Running Shoe New Balance Stay light with these New Balance running shoes with comfortable foam inserts. Starting at $14.41 at Amazon

Women's Reverse Weave Jogger Champion LIFE Amazon Women's Reverse Weave Jogger Champion LIFE Run errands or run through a Netflix marathon in these comfy jogger pants. $22.67 and up on Amazon

Women's Champion Satin Short Champion LIFE Amazon Women's Champion Satin Short Champion LIFE If you're looking for shorter, breezier shorts, these satin ones from the Amazon fashion summer sale should do the trick. Starting at $15 on Amazon

Women's HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings Under Armour Amazon/Under Armour Women's HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings Under Armour These lightweight, stylish leggings come with a soft, jacquard, elastic waistband, which promises not to dig into your hips. $34.63 at Amazon

Men's Performance 2.0 Golf Polo Under Armour Amazon/Under Armour Men's Performance 2.0 Golf Polo Under Armour From Black, Academy Blue and Steel, to Mango Orange, Lime Light and Papaya -- there's a color for everyone in this polo range! REGULARLY $55.00 $28.37 and up on Amazon

Reverse Weave PO Champion LIFE Amazon Reverse Weave PO Champion LIFE A deal on a hoodie from Champion, an activewear staple. Starting at $33.18 on Amazon

Men's Long Sleeve Tech Tee C9 Amazon/C9 Men's Long Sleeve Tech Tee C9 These long-sleeved tees are semi-fitted and perfect for cooler days. $14.39 and up at Amazon

Men's Athletic Low Cut Sock Adidas Amazon Men's Athletic Low Cut Sock Adidas Shop this 6-pack of low-cut athletic socks. REGULARLY $20 $15 and up on Amazon

Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew Champion LIFE Amazon Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew Champion LIFE A cropped crewneck sweatshirt from the Amazon sale to wear over everything -- leggings, sweatpants, jeans, you name it. REGULARLY $55 $39.18 and up on Amazon

Men's Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve T-Shirt Under Armour Amazon/Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve T-Shirt Under Armour A guy can never have too many t-shirts! This polyester range has a new, shaped hem. REGULARLY $25.00 Starting at $16.24 on Amazon

Men's Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Solid Speedo Amazon Men's Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Solid Speedo Go for a dip in these trunks that also help protect the wearer from sun rays. Starting at $25.20 at Amazon

Crinkle Nylon Shorts Champion LIFE Amazon Crinkle Nylon Shorts Champion LIFE These easy-going nylon shorts are great for jogging or chilling out. $41.47 at Amazon

Girls' Performance Skort C9 Amazon/C9 Girls' Performance Skort C9 Can we get these fun skorts from Amazon's biggest summer sale event in adult sizes? $14.99 at Amazon

