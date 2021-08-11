Shopping

Amazon's Back to School Sale: Deals on Kate Spade Handbags

By Amy Sheridan
Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade via Amazon

We're almost done with summer, and with some of us going back to the office and school, it might be time for a new bag. Right now, Amazon's Back to School Sale has tons of deals on school supplies and backpacks, but to tempt you, there are also incredible deals on Kate Spade bags.

Case in point: the Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel is more than $100 off and currently priced at $142 (regularly $299)! The leather bag is the epitome of a timeless handbag. The satchel features a pebble leather facade, an adjustable strap and interior pockets. The elegant shape is versatile and pairs well with a variety of looks. This style is a great spacious daytime bag or nighttime bag to carry all your essentials for work, running errands and traveling. But there are many more deals to explore! 

Check out ET Style's top picks for the best deals on Kate Spade from Amazon's Back to School Sale.

ET Style's Picks for Amazon's Best Deals on Kate Spade: 

Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel
Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel
The Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel has a feminine silhouette and is crafted in grain leather. This bag comes in 12 different colors, too.
$155 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298)
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
The elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome Satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. It comes in four great colors: black, rosy-cheeks, soft taupe and spruce but the best part is it's 60% off the original price. 
$142 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $299)
Kate Spade Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
This cute bag is almost $200 off the regular price. Wouldn't you be proud of your deal-finding skills with this bag? 
$138 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $279)
Kate Spade Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag
Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag
This adorable Kate Spade Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag is $114 off the regular price! 
$115 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $229)
Kate Spade Jae Medium Satchel
Kate Spade New York Jae Medium Satchel Nylon
Amazon
Kate Spade Jae Medium Satchel
This nylon bag is a hot deal at more than $100 off the original price. It will have you falling in love with Kate Spade all over again. 
$100 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $259)
Kate Spade New York Large Adel Tote Bag
Kate Spade New York Large Adel Tote Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Large Adel Tote Bag
This bag is big enough for a laptop without being overwhelming in size or price. 
$140 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228)
Kate Spade New York Lise Mulberry Street Womens Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade New York Lise Mulberry Street Womens Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Lise Mulberry Street Womens Shoulder Bag
When it comes to the perfect gift, there's no going wrong with a classic black shoulder bag.
$160 (REGULARLY $399)
Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
The Kate Spade Jackson shoulder bag features pebbled leather with interior and exterior pockets. 
$197 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $279)

