Amazon's Back to School Sale: Deals on Kate Spade Handbags

We're almost done with summer, and with some of us going back to the office and school, it might be time for a new bag. Right now, Amazon's Back to School Sale has tons of deals on school supplies and backpacks, but to tempt you, there are also incredible deals on Kate Spade bags.

Case in point: the Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel is more than $100 off and currently priced at $142 (regularly $299)! The leather bag is the epitome of a timeless handbag. The satchel features a pebble leather facade, an adjustable strap and interior pockets. The elegant shape is versatile and pairs well with a variety of looks. This style is a great spacious daytime bag or nighttime bag to carry all your essentials for work, running errands and traveling. But there are many more deals to explore!

Check out ET Style's top picks for the best deals on Kate Spade from Amazon's Back to School Sale.

ET Style's Picks for Amazon's Best Deals on Kate Spade:

