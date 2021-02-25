Shopping

Amazon's Best Deals on Backpacks at the Big Winter Sale -- Save on Tumi, Herschel, Tory Burch & more

By Amy Sheridan
Man sitting next to his backpack working on his laptop
Time to retire your well-worn backpack? If you're looking to trade in that tattered knapsack for something stylish and practical, Amazon's Big Winter Sale has fresh deals on tons of backpacks. Whether you need something to haul your groceries in, or you're looking for something that can handle a lot of books, we've picked out some of our favorite backpack deals from Amazon.  

Amazon's Big Winter Sale is packed with fantastic markdowns on designer backpacks you don't want to miss. You can find fashionable and functional backpack styles from brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch, Herschel, Nixon and Vera Bradley at a huge discount. From chic leather options to cool canvas designs, find a stylish backpack to add to your bag collection, but there's a lot more to explore. 

Amazon's Big Winter Sale is also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon's Big Winter Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories from Amazon's Big Winter Sale including electronics, home decortravel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoesdiamonds, deals under $50, designer sunglasses, loungewear, tie dye, kids' shoes, leggings, underwear, watchescookware, kitchen appliances, activewear, winter jackets, athleisurekids/baby gearluggage, fitness trackers and jewelry.

And if you're focused on staying active, with its new guide section, Amazon makes it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks, including home gym equipmentface masks for exercisingself-help booksmeal kitsskincarefitness trackersleggingsactivewearrunning shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away at Amazon's Big Winter Sale.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best backpacks on sale at Amazon's Big Winter Sale.

Osprey Packs Porter 30 Travel Backpack
Osprey Packs Porter 30 Travel Backpack
Amazon
Osprey Packs Porter 30 Travel Backpack
If you're looking for something good for camping or travel, this Osprey backpack holds quite a bit of gear. The main compartment holds 30L of volume and has padded shoulder straps and hip belt for comfortable hauling. 
$84 AMAZON (REGULARLY $120)
Venture Pal Lightweight Packable Daypack
Venture Pal Lightweight Packable Daypack
Amazon
Venture Pal Lightweight Packable Daypack
This lightweight backpack is packable so it can fit in a travel bag, making great for flying and camping or as an everyday backpack. It has a roomy main compartment and features two front zipper pocket for smaller items along with an internal zippered pocket to protect essentials. With almost 8,000 5-star reviews, you can't beat the price. 
$17 AT AMAZON REGULARLY $45
TETON Sports Oasis 1100 Hydration Pack
TETON Sports Oasis 1100 Hydration Pack
Amazon
TETON Sports Oasis 1100 Hydration Pack
If you're looking for a hiking backpack, this one has all the bells and whistles you need on the trail. It comes with an 18-Liter hydration pack so you don't need to lug around a water bottle. It also includes a waist and sternum strap in addition to the shoulder straps to keep your pack comfortably secure. 
$38 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
Herschel Nova Backpack
Herschel Nova Backpack
Amazon
Herschel Nova Backpack
This Herschel Nova Backpack is designed with dual top carrying handle straps as well as shoulder straps. 
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
The North Face Women's Borealis Backpack
The North Face Women's Borealis Backpack
Amazon
The North Face Women's Borealis Backpack
The North Face Women's Borealis Backpack is an epic backpack and comes in 30 different colors. Shop now to get it for 40% off the original price, while supplies last. 
$53 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89)
JanSport Cool Student 15-Inch Laptop Backpack
JanSport Cool Student 15-Inch Laptop Backpack
Amazon
JanSport Cool Student 15-Inch Laptop Backpack
This stylish but durable backpack comes in a variety colors and features JanSport’s signature leather bottom, polyester lining, and an S-curve shoulder strap. 
$43 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55.00)
Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack
Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack
Amazon
Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack
This ultralight backpack is a simple bag you can use as a travel pack. This packable backpack has hundreds of 5-star reviews and it's made by Osprey, so you know it's a high-quality daypack.
$30 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
The Campus Backpack is made with Vera Bradley's signature quilted cotton in colorful patterns.
$98 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $115)
Oakley Blade 30L Blackout Backpack
Oakley Blade 30L Backpack
Amazon
Oakley Blade 30L Blackout Backpack
Oakley's Blade 30L Backpack is super light and comfy to wear and comes in three colors.
$60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Backpack
Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Backpack
Amazon
Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Backpack
This chic Gemini Link Canvas Backpack by Tory Burch is classic and one of Amazon's best sellers.
$299 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $328)
Slim Carry On Travel Backpack
AmazonBasics
AmazonBasics Slim Carry On Travel Backpack
Amazon
Slim Carry On Travel Backpack
AmazonBasics
The AmazonBasics Slim Carry On Travel Backpack has a dedicated laptop sleeve and fleece-lined inside tablet pocket for transporting electronics safely. The intentionally slim backpack is fully vented and has well-padded back panel for comfort.
TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
Tumi Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
Amazon
TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
The TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack features a double-zip entry to main compartment, a zip front pocket, atop grab handle and adjustable backpack straps. 
$100 AT AMAZON
Oakley Men's Enduro 25l 2.0
Oakley Men's Enduro 25l 2.0
Amazon
Oakley Men's Enduro 25l 2.0
This Oakley Enduro Backpack is great for all your travels, even to the park. 
$51 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Chevron Travel Backpack
Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Women's Chevron Quilted 15-Inch Laptop & Tablet Fashion Travel Backpack
Amazon
Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Chevron Travel Backpack
This Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Chevron Travel Backpack is made to carry a 15 inch laptop and tablet. With this Kenneth Cole Chelsea Chevron Backpack you can travel in style while carrying your electronics. 
$52 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack
The XL Campus Backpack is made from. Vera Bradley colorful quilted cotton. This backpack features two side slip pockets, a front zip pocket with hidden front horizontal pocket, main entry compartment, front compartment, laptop compartment, and a hidden back zip pocket so you can travel easily and in style.
$92 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
Tommy Hilfiger Julia Backpack
Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Backpack Julia
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Julia Backpack
Tommy Hilfiger
This Tommy Hilfiger Julia Backpack is the perfect stylish backpack for any woman. This Tommy Hilfiger Julia Backpack comes in over 20 colors. 
$52 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $128)
Nixon Smith Backpack
Nixon Smith Backpack
Amazon
Nixon Smith Backpack
The Nixon Smith Backpack has a side entry laptop compartment, hide-away skateboard straps, a vertical front zip pocket and two side hydration slip pockets. Nixon's bags and backpacks are ready for anything be it school, the back roads or the streets.
$45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75)
Frye and Co. Esme Backpack
Frye and Co. Esme Backpack
Amazon
Frye and Co. Esme Backpack
This Frye and Co. backpack features woven leather details and dip dye leather. Plus, it comes in three great colors: navy, daffodil and paprika.
$73 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
S-ZONE Genuine Leather Backpack Purse Travel Bag Upgraded 3.0
Genuine Leather Backpack Purse Travel Bag Upgraded 3.0
Amazon
S-ZONE Genuine Leather Backpack Purse Travel Bag Upgraded 3.0
This S-Zone Genuine Leather Backpack is a functional and sleek bag made with top grain leather. Wear this S-Zone Genuine Leather Backpack when you are traveling and on-the-go. 
$65 AT AMAZON
Kate Spade Larchmont Avenue Backpack
New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Amazon
Kate Spade Larchmont Avenue Backpack
This Kate Spade New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack is made of imported leather with fabric lining, zip closure and adjustable shoulder straps. This backpack is $46 off the retail price, while supplies last.
$175 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $220)

