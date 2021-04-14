Amazon's Best Deals on Backpacks at the Spring Sale -- Save on Tumi, Herschel, Tory Burch & more
Time to retire your well-worn backpack? If you're looking to trade in that tattered knapsack for something stylish and practical, Amazon's Spring Sale has fresh deals on tons of backpacks. Whether you need something to haul your groceries in, or you're looking for something that can handle a lot of books, we've picked out some of our favorite backpack deals from Amazon.
Amazon's Spring Sale is packed with fantastic markdowns on designer backpacks you don't want to miss. You can find fashionable and functional backpack styles from brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch, Herschel, Nixon and Vera Bradley at a huge discount. From chic leather options to cool canvas designs, find a stylish backpack to add to your bag collection, but there's a lot more to explore.
Amazon's Spring Sale is also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon's Spring Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
And if you're focused on staying active, with its new guide section, Amazon makes it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.
In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away at Amazon's Spring Sale.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best backpacks on sale at Amazon's Spring Sale.
