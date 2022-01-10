Amazon's Best Deals on Kate Spade Handbags, Totes, Purses and More

2022 has arrived and that means it's time for a wardrobe refresh for the New Year! We're scouring the internet for the best deals on designer clothes and, of course, you can find a discount on just about anything from Amazon Deals, but right now we're zeroing on the huge savings we've found Kate Spade handbags.

Case in point: The Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel is more than $100 off and currently priced at $141 (regularly $299)! The leather bag is the epitome of a timeless handbag. The satchel features a pebble leather facade, an adjustable strap and interior pockets. The elegant shape is versatile and pairs well with a variety of looks. This style is a great spacious daytime bag or nighttime bag to carry all your essentials for work, running errands and traveling. But that's just one of the early deals on offer to explore!

Beyond Kate Spade, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories with Amazon Deals, including Amazon brands, Amazon devices, travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, a smart tv, kitchen appliances, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon Deals pricing delivers deep discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. Amazon Prime members, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale. If you're thinking about getting an Amazon Gift Card, first-time Amazon gift card buyers can score a $10 Amazon credit for an Amazon gift card purchase of $50 or more.

Check out ET Style's top picks for the best deals on Kate Spade from Amazon Deals.

ET Style's Picks for Amazon's Best Deals on Kate Spade:

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

