Amazon's Best Deals on Kate Spade Handbags, Totes, Purses and More

By Amy Sheridan
Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade via Amazon

2022 has arrived and that means it's time for a wardrobe refresh for the New Year! We're scouring the internet for the best deals on designer clothes and, of course, you can find a discount on just about anything from Amazon Deals, but right now we're zeroing on the huge savings we've found Kate Spade handbags.

Case in point: The Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel is more than $100 off and currently priced at $141 (regularly $299)! The leather bag is the epitome of a timeless handbag. The satchel features a pebble leather facade, an adjustable strap and interior pockets. The elegant shape is versatile and pairs well with a variety of looks. This style is a great spacious daytime bag or nighttime bag to carry all your essentials for work, running errands and traveling. But that's just one of the early deals on offer to explore! 

Beyond Kate Spade, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories with Amazon Deals, including Amazon brands, Amazon devices, travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, a smart tv, kitchen appliances, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon Deals pricing delivers deep discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. Amazon Prime members, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale. If you're thinking about getting an Amazon Gift Card, first-time Amazon gift card buyers can score a $10 Amazon credit for an Amazon gift card purchase of $50 or more.

Check out ET Style's top picks for the best deals on Kate Spade from Amazon Deals.

ET Style's Picks for Amazon's Best Deals on Kate Spade: 

Kate Spade New York Penny Greta Court Tote Bag
Kate Spade New York Penny Greta Court Tote Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Penny Greta Court Tote Bag
This glittery tote can get anyone in the mood for holiday shopping! With a zip top, your essentials will be safe wherever you go.   
$379$150
Kate Spade Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
This cute Kate Spade handbag is almost $200 off the regular price. Wouldn't you be proud of your deal-finding skills with this bag from your favorite fashion brand?
$279$117
Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody Handbag
Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody Handbag
Amazon
Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody Handbag
This handbag made with Saffiano leather is a steal at more than $100 off the original price. 
$279$167
Kate Spade Laurel Way Reese Leather Crossbody Bag Purse Handbag
Kate Spade Laurel Way Reese Leather Crossbody Bag Purse Handbag
Amazon
Kate Spade Laurel Way Reese Leather Crossbody Bag Purse Handbag
This classic crossbody bag makes an excellent gift. 
$399$333
Kate Spade Natalia Tote Bag
Kate Spade Natalia Tote Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade Natalia Tote Bag
This lightweight yet sturdy bag is the quintessential fall purse. 
$284
Kate Spade New York Large Adel Tote Bag
Kate Spade New York Large Adel Tote Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Large Adel Tote Bag
This Kate Spade purse is big enough for a laptop without being overwhelming in size or price. It's also a versatile designer bag that can go with a variety of shoes and women's clothing.
$228$199
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
The elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome Satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. It comes in four great colors: black, rosy-cheeks, soft taupe and spruce but the best part is it's 60% off the original price. 
$299$141
Kate Spade New York Staci Medium Saffiano Leather Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York Staci Medium Saffiano Leather Satchel Purse
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Staci Medium Saffiano Leather Satchel Purse
This satchel is a classic feminine silhouette you'll love to carry with you all winter.
$399$138
Kate Spade New York Lise Mulberry Street Womens Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade New York Lise Mulberry Street Womens Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Lise Mulberry Street Womens Shoulder Bag
When it comes to the perfect gift, there's no going wrong with a classic black shoulder bag.
$399$269
Kate Spade Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag
Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag
This adorable Kate Spade Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag is $100 off the regular price! 
$329$229
Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel
Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel
This Kate Spade bag has a feminine silhouette and is crafted in grain leather -- what you'd expect from a luxury handbag. This bag also comes in 12 different colors so you can find one to match your fashion goals.
$298$226
Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Satchel
Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Satchel
Amazon
Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Satchel
Elegant and classy, this satchel is a deal at $200 off the regular price. 
$379$169

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

