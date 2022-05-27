Amazon's Best Fire Pits for Cool Nights on the Patio This Summer 2022
With the summer heat comes chilly summer nights. To enjoy all your summer BBQs and get-togethers well after sunset, we've gathered some of the best fire pits for your patio.
From propane fire pits to wood burning fire pits, there are a lot of options to choose from, especially on Amazon. We've scoured the site to find the best-selling fire pits that are built to last. We've even found a few portable fire pits that'll be great for your next camping trip.
Keep scrolling to shop the best fire pit to complete your outdoor furniture set-up.
Decorate your patio with this 32-inch metal fire pit, and enjoy backyard bonfires with friends. Otherwise, use it as a heating element for roasting marshmallows or other summer snacks.
This concrete fire pit is unique because it's designed to use Isopropyl alcohol (or rubbing alcohol) to fuel its flames. Thanks to its small size, it's a great tabletop fire bowl when you're entertaining family and friends.
Enjoy countless summer parties with this Solo Stove bonfire. Thanks to the double stainless steel wall design, you can enjoy bigger flames with less smoke. Thanks to Solo Stove's ranger stand, this fire pit is portable, so you can take it beyond your patio and camping with you.
This propane gas fire pit is portable thanks to its convenient carrying kit (which also comes with a cover).
Pair this stainless steel fire pit with the Tiki Brand Wood Pack for the best results from this Edison Awards Winner 2021.
Take this portable wood and charcoal fire pit camping or enjoy roasting hotdogs on it in your backyard this summer.
This portable fire pit features a steel fire screen to keep your fire is always contained.
This 28-inch steel propane fire pit table from Legacy Heating comes equipped with a fire table lid and lava rock. So, you can add a propane tank and start to enjoy a bonfire on your patio right after you unbox this Legacy Heating fire pit table. Clip the Amazon couple before you check out, and you can get $40 off this model.
Complete with a locking lid, stay nice and warm during all those chilly summer nights with this 54,000 BTU gas fire bowl. Plus, wood decks and lava rocks are both safe to use with this gas fire pit.
This fire pit is crafted from a heavy-duty steel material to make it resistant to rust, which means you can use this durable fire pit for longer. This wood burning fire pit comes with a fire poker, mesh spark screen, log grate and 1-year warranty (which includes 24/7 customer service).
This gas propane fire pit table includes a hideaway tank holder to keep your propane tank hidden and secure. The pit table also comes with a bed of removable glass beads for a longer burn time. Of course, you can always substitute the glass beads for lava rock.
The Endless Summer Gas Fire Pit Table comes with a steel fire bowl that perfectly heats up to 30,000 BTU.
