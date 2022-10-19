The month of Halloween is officially here, which means now is a great time to ring in the spooky season and plan your decorations before trick-or-treaters arrive. This Halloween is shaping up to be the first big one since 2019, presenting you with the perfect opportunity to give people a scare. No matter if cute decor is more your style, both indoor and outdoor decorations can make your home stand out this year.

Shop Halloween Decor

Pretty much every Halloween decoration we're looking for can be scooped up on Amazon — and there's nothing scary about that. From stylish and sophisticated to creepy or an all-out fright-fest, decorations get bonus points if they're also functional — like a festive candle or a skull-themed candy bowl. We've spotted some incredible unique Halloween decor finds to spruce your home for the holiday.

So queue up Hocus Pocus (it's streaming right here on Disney+), get into the spooky spirit and start creating your haunted mansion with the best Halloween decorations from Amazon below. Once you're Halloween home is complete, pick out your costume with our guides to the best Halloween costumes for men and celeb-inspired costumes.

Bats Wall Decor Amazon Bats Wall Decor Score stylishly spooky wall decor with these reusable black bats, which come in a pack of 120 (in various sizes) and stick to your chosen surface with adhesive. They're a fun and easy decoration idea that your kid can help with while you're transforming your home into a haunted house. $14 $11 Buy Now

12 Floating Candles with Remote Control Amazon 12 Floating Candles with Remote Control Inspired by Harry Potter, these floating candles will bring you the feel of the magic world to your home. Each set comes with 12 LED candles attached with strings, ready to hang on the 12 hooks that are also included. $50 Buy Now

72" Hanging Cocoon Corpse Decoration Amazon 72" Hanging Cocoon Corpse Decoration Great for greeting trick-or-treaters, this creepy cocoon corpse looks scary real with a partly visible skeleton wrapped inside. It's light and flexible, so you can put it on the floor or in the yard, hang it from your balcony, gate entrance or on a wall. $37 Buy Now

Halloween Spider Web Lights Amazon Halloween Spider Web Lights Go for a classic Halloween aesthetic with this black spider web made of 70 orange lights. There are even three kinds of lighting modes if you prefer flashing or fading lights for a spooky party. $17 Buy Now

Skull Planter Amazon Skull Planter If you don't have a cauldron on hand, stash your Halloween candy in its own dedicated Halloween candy bowl. This skull bowl also doubles as a planter and can hold succulents if you're not much of a sweet tooth but still want to spook up your home. $26 $17 Buy Now

Lighted Witch Hats Amazon Lighted Witch Hats If you're looking for Halloween lights that are a little different than string lights, these adorable witch hats can light up your porch, inside your home or backyard. $37 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Halloween 2022 Shopping Guide: Costume Ideas, Candy Buckets & More

20 Best Last-Minute Costumes on Amazon to Shop Before Halloween

Best Halloween Costume Ideas for Kids Inspired by Movies and TV Shows

Shop the Best Matching Family Pajamas for Halloween 2022

Best Halloween Candy Buckets, Boo Baskets and Treat Bags to Shop Now

The 13 Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs to Put a Spell on Everyone

Where to Buy the Best and Cutest Halloween Squishmallows for 2022

The Best Couples Costumes That'll Arrive Just in Time for Halloween

Hailey Bieber Gets in the Spooky Spirit With Red Hair for Halloween

Sydney Sweeney Talks 'Barbarella' Reboot, 'Euphoria Halloween Costumes