Amazon's Best Halloween Decorations for Spooky Season That'll Arrive Just in Time
The month of Halloween is officially here, which means now is a great time to ring in the spooky season and plan your decorations before trick-or-treaters arrive. This Halloween is shaping up to be the first big one since 2019, presenting you with the perfect opportunity to give people a scare. No matter if cute decor is more your style, both indoor and outdoor decorations can make your home stand out this year.
Pretty much every Halloween decoration we're looking for can be scooped up on Amazon — and there's nothing scary about that. From stylish and sophisticated to creepy or an all-out fright-fest, decorations get bonus points if they're also functional — like a festive candle or a skull-themed candy bowl. We've spotted some incredible unique Halloween decor finds to spruce your home for the holiday.
So queue up Hocus Pocus (it's streaming right here on Disney+), get into the spooky spirit and start creating your haunted mansion with the best Halloween decorations from Amazon below. Once you're Halloween home is complete, pick out your costume with our guides to the best Halloween costumes for men and celeb-inspired costumes.
Decorate your front lawn with an 8-foot-long pack of inflatable, LED lit pumpkins, plus, an adorable black cat.
Nothing's scarier than a creepy crawly spider, especially a giant one with 50 smaller spiders. Eeek! Go all out this Halloween with a huge spider web and spiders.
Score stylishly spooky wall decor with these reusable black bats, which come in a pack of 120 (in various sizes) and stick to your chosen surface with adhesive. They're a fun and easy decoration idea that your kid can help with while you're transforming your home into a haunted house.
Inspired by Harry Potter, these floating candles will bring you the feel of the magic world to your home. Each set comes with 12 LED candles attached with strings, ready to hang on the 12 hooks that are also included.
Whether you're having a Halloween party or you're just handing out candy on Halloween night, you'll definitely get the Halloween vibes right with this black lace spiderweb you can put on your mantle.
Great for greeting trick-or-treaters, this creepy cocoon corpse looks scary real with a partly visible skeleton wrapped inside. It's light and flexible, so you can put it on the floor or in the yard, hang it from your balcony, gate entrance or on a wall.
For outdoor or indoor use, the inflatable ghosts come with a 10-foot power cord to place the decoration wherever you like.
These festively chic tabletop trees are excellent for holiday hosting. The Halloween trees have a timer function that allows you to turn on the lights for 6 hours and off for 18 hours automatically every day.
Go for a classic Halloween aesthetic with this black spider web made of 70 orange lights. There are even three kinds of lighting modes if you prefer flashing or fading lights for a spooky party.
Everyone knows that ghosts say “boo,” but now your haunted house can speak for itself, too.
If you don't have a cauldron on hand, stash your Halloween candy in its own dedicated Halloween candy bowl. This skull bowl also doubles as a planter and can hold succulents if you're not much of a sweet tooth but still want to spook up your home.
The pumpkin chai Nest candle will seamlessly blend into your Halloween-decorated home. Light up the orange-colored candle for autumnal, long-lasting fragrances.
Indoors or outdoors, this crow Halloween wreath is just the right amount of spooky.
If you're looking for Halloween lights that are a little different than string lights, these adorable witch hats can light up your porch, inside your home or backyard.
If you're going for cute over creepy, you can't go wrong with these pumpkin string lights.
Hocus Pocus 2 premiered September 30 and these three witches holding hands in an eerie exhibit of sinister sisterhood is exactly the kind of decoration to celebrate.
RELATED CONTENT:
Halloween 2022 Shopping Guide: Costume Ideas, Candy Buckets & More
20 Best Last-Minute Costumes on Amazon to Shop Before Halloween
Best Halloween Costume Ideas for Kids Inspired by Movies and TV Shows
Shop the Best Matching Family Pajamas for Halloween 2022
Best Halloween Candy Buckets, Boo Baskets and Treat Bags to Shop Now
The 13 Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs to Put a Spell on Everyone
Where to Buy the Best and Cutest Halloween Squishmallows for 2022
The Best Couples Costumes That'll Arrive Just in Time for Halloween
Hailey Bieber Gets in the Spooky Spirit With Red Hair for Halloween
Sydney Sweeney Talks 'Barbarella' Reboot, 'Euphoria Halloween Costumes