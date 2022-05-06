Amazon's Best-Selling Fire Pits for Summer Nights on the Patio

With the summer heat comes chilly summer nights. To enjoy all your summer BBQs and get-togethers well after sunset, we've gathered some of the best fire pits for your patio.

From propane fire pits to wood burning fire pits, there are a lot of options to choose from, especially on Amazon. We've scoured the site to find the best-selling fire pits that are built to last. We've even found a few portable fire pits that'll be great for your next camping trip.

Keep scrolling to shop the best fire pit to complete your outdoor furniture set-up.

Outland Living Firebowl Amazon Outland Living Firebowl This propane gas fire pit is portable thanks to its convenient carrying kit (which also comes with a cover). $175 Buy Now

Multifunctional Wood Fire Pit Amazon Multifunctional Wood Fire Pit Decorate your patio with this 32-inch metal fire pit, and enjoy backyard bonfires with friends. Otherwise, use it as a heating element for roasting marshmallows or other summer snacks. $140 $80 Buy Now

Tabletop Rubbing Alcohol Fire Pit Amazon Tabletop Rubbing Alcohol Fire Pit This concrete fire pit is unique because it's designed to use Isopropyl alcohol (or rubbing alcohol) to fuel its flames. Thanks to its small size, it's a great tabletop fire bowl when you're entertaining family and friends. $75 $70 Buy Now

Steel Fire Pit 22-Inch Amazon Steel Fire Pit 22-Inch This fire pit is crafted from a heavy-duty steel material to make it resistant to rust, which means you can use this durable fire pit for longer. This wood burning fire pit comes with a fire poker, mesh spark screen, log grate and 1-year warranty (which includes 24/7 customer service). $46 Buy Now

Legacy Heating 50,000 BTU Propane Fire Pit Table Amazon Legacy Heating 50,000 BTU Propane Fire Pit Table This 28-inch steel propane fire pit table from Legacy Heating comes equipped with a fire table lid and lava rock. So, you can add a propane tank and start to enjoy a bonfire on your patio right after you unbox this Legacy Heating fire pit table. Clip the Amazon couple before you check out, and you can get $40 off this model. $190 $150 WITH COUPON Buy Now

