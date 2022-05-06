Shopping

Amazon's Best-Selling Fire Pits for Summer Nights on the Patio

By Wesley Horvath‍
Best Amazon Outdoor Fire Pits
Amazon

With the summer heat comes chilly summer nights. To enjoy all your summer BBQs and get-togethers well after sunset, we've gathered some of the best fire pits for your patio.

From propane fire pits to wood burning fire pits, there are a lot of options to choose from, especially on Amazon. We've scoured the site to find the best-selling fire pits that are built to last. We've even found a few portable fire pits that'll be great for your next camping trip.

Keep scrolling to shop the best fire pit to complete your outdoor furniture set-up.

Outland Living Firebowl
Amazon
This propane gas fire pit is portable thanks to its convenient carrying kit (which also comes with a cover).

$175
Multifunctional Wood Fire Pit
Amazon
Decorate your patio with this 32-inch metal fire pit, and enjoy backyard bonfires with friends. Otherwise, use it as a heating element for roasting marshmallows or other summer snacks. 

$140$80
Solo Stove Outdoor Fire Pit with Portable Ranger Stand
Amazon
Enjoy countless summer parties with this Solo Stove bonfire. Thanks to the double stainless steel wall design, you can enjoy bigger flames with less smoke. Thanks to Solo Stove's ranger stand, this fire pit is portable, so you can take it beyond your patio and camping with you.

$350$250
Tiki Brand Stainless Steel Smoke Fire Pit
Amazon
Pair this stainless steel fire pit with the Tiki Brand Wood Pack for the best results from this Edison Awards Winner 2021. 

$395
Fireside Outdoor Pop-Up Portable Fire Pit
Amazon
Take this portable wood and charcoal fire pit camping or enjoy roasting hotdogs on it in your backyard this summer.

$100$77
Fire Sense Patio Hearth Bonfire
Amazon
This portable fire pit features a steel fire screen to keep your fire is always contained. 

$200$98
54,000 BTU Aurora Gas Fire Pit Fire Bowl
Amazon
Complete with a locking lid, stay nice and warm during all those chilly summer nights with this 54,000 BTU gas fire bowl. Plus, wood decks and lava rocks are both safe to use with this gas fire pit. 

$159$117
Tabletop Rubbing Alcohol Fire Pit
Amazon
This concrete fire pit is unique because it's designed to use Isopropyl alcohol (or rubbing alcohol) to fuel its flames. Thanks to its small size, it's a great tabletop fire bowl when you're entertaining family and friends.

$75$70
Steel Fire Pit 22-Inch
Amazon
This fire pit is crafted from a heavy-duty steel material to make it resistant to rust, which means you can use this durable fire pit for longer. This wood burning fire pit comes with a fire poker, mesh spark screen, log grate and 1-year warranty (which includes 24/7 customer service).

$46
Best Choice 50,000 BTU Gas Fire Pit Table
Amazon
This gas propane fire pit table includes a hideaway tank holder to keep your propane tank hidden and secure. The pit table also comes with a bed of removable glass beads for a longer burn time. Of course, you can always substitute the glass beads for lava rock. 

$300$200
2-in-1 Fire Pit with Swivel Cooking Grill
Amazon
This wood burning fire pit duals as a bonfire and an outdoor grill for your patio. Use the grill grate to cook up some skewers or hotdogs. This 2-in-1 patio bonfire also comes wtih a fire poker, spark screen, cover and a 1-year warranty.

$160
Endless Summer Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table
Amazon
The Endless Summer Gas Fire Pit Table comes with a steel fire bowl that perfectly heats up to 30,000 BTU. 

$305$269
Legacy Heating 50,000 BTU Propane Fire Pit Table
Amazon
This 28-inch steel propane fire pit table from Legacy Heating comes equipped with a fire table lid and lava rock. So, you can add a propane tank and start to enjoy a bonfire on your patio right after you unbox this Legacy Heating fire pit table. Clip the Amazon couple before you check out, and you can get $40 off this model.

$190$150 WITH COUPON

