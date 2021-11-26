The holidays are coming up fast and it's time to take advantage of Black Friday sales to get cozy clothes! Many of us are still working from home and athleisure and activewear are keeping us comfortable. We're not letting go of our comfortable clothing just yet and Amazon has our back! Right now at Amazon's Black Friday Sale, you can find deals on hundreds of athleisure and activewear items including leggings, yoga pants and joggers as you start your holiday shopping. With supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time. And since Amazon is jam-packed with major markdowns on athleisure and activewear, you'll be able to shop for everyone in your life -- whether you're looking for workout wear or you're shopping for a new work from home outfit. While most people are still working and working out at home under quarantine restrictions, athleisure and activewear got a lot more use than expected. Most of us could use an athletic wardrobe refresh with essential items. But with so much on sale, it's tough to figure out which items to grab. That's where we come in! We've got you covered on the best athleisure and activewear deals, including one of the most popular Lululemon dupes which is on sale for $18! And, of course, the famous TikTok leggings are still massively popular.

Amazon Black Friday deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials as well as get the best deals on Prime Day and Black Friday. And, right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

Shop the entire Amazon Athleisure and Activewear Gift Guide. Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

ET Style's Picks for Amazon's Best Black Friday Deals on Athleisure and Activewear:

YOLIX 3 Pack Buttery Soft Biker Shorts Amazon YOLIX 3 Pack Buttery Soft Biker Shorts These YOLIX 3 Pack Buttery Soft High Waist Biker Shorts are crafted from ultra-soft seamless fabric for a comfortable feel and unrestricted movement. Available in 8 different colors and patterns, you don't want to miss this bundle deal at $8 per pair of shorts in this 3-pack. $23 $20 Buy Now

Ewedoos Yoga Pants with Pockets Amazon Ewedoos Yoga Pants with Pockets A pair of workout leggings are a must for any wardrobe, but these yoga pants are special. Not only does the high waist provide tummy control and feature a pocket, but it's also a best seller. More than 22,000 Amazon shoppers give it 4.7 out of 5 stars. $45 $20 Buy Now

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra Amazon The Gym People Longline Sports Bra This workout top from The Gym People with built-in bra is being called one of the best dupes -- it resembles the Lululemon Align Tank. One Amazon shopper even said she likes it better than the Lululemon version. $23 Buy Now

QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket Amazon QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket This high-neck, long sleeve zip-up jacket with thumbholes from QUEENIEKE is nearly identical to the Lululemon Define Jacket. If that's not enough to convince you it's a great jacket, it's also a #1 best seller on Amazon. $28 Buy Now

Adidas Essentials Track Jacket Amazon Adidas Essentials Track Jacket In our opinion, every girl needs an Adidas Essentials Track Jacket. Great for going out walking or wearing after a workout, you don't want to miss out on this deal. $50 $30 Buy Now

Banjamath Women's Smocked Waist Harem Palazzo Pants Amazon Banjamath Women's Smocked Waist Harem Palazzo Pants If you want a wide leg pant, but need a tapered ankle, these casual, loose and comfy palazzo pants are a great solution. You can wear these ankle pants to do yoga, to the grocery store or lounging on the couch -- these elastic waist pants are about as versatile as loungewear gets. $18 $15 Buy Now

Nike Dri-Fit Fitness Workout T-Shirt Amazon Nike Dri-Fit Fitness Workout T-Shirt A Nike dry-fit long sleeve workout shirt ideal for the intense workout. This Nike Shirt wicks the moisture and sweat away to keep you comfortable and dry during your workout. This shirt is featured in 16 other colors. $35 $32 Buy Now

Oalka Women's Joggers Amazon Oalka Women's Joggers These ultra-silky-soft joggers from Oalka feel lik luxury loungewear. They come in 37 colors and prints with either a seamless drawstring waistband or a seamless waistband. $10 AND UP Buy Now

iconic luxe Jersey Culottes Amazon iconic luxe Jersey Culottes Have you forgotten about culottes? We haven't! These wide leg palazzo pants have an elastic waistband for comfort and flexibility and are short enough that you won't get tangled around your ankles while still making you feel like you're wearing a flowy dress. $15 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: the Best Deals on Sneakers

Ulta's Holiday Sale: This Cult-Favorite Pedicure Treatment Is Only $17

Kate Spade Surprise Black Friday: Take Up to 75% Off Everything Now

Ulta 'Hello Holidays' Sale 2021: Early Black Friday Deals to Shop Now

How to Actually Get a PS5 Before the Holidays

Target Black Friday 2021: The Best Deals on Office and Gaming Chairs

The Best Deals at Best Buy's Black Friday Sale

Shop Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event Now Before Black Friday

The Best Black Friday Mattress Deals to Shop Now: Casper, Nectar, More

Samsung Black Friday 2021: Exclusive Early Access to the Best Deals