Amazon's Black Friday Sale 2021: Best Deals on Athleisure and Activewear

By Doriean Stevenson‍
Athleisure street style
Christian Vierig/Getty Images

The holidays are coming up fast and it's time to take advantage of Black Friday sales to get cozy clothes! Many of us are still working from home and athleisure and activewear are keeping us comfortable. We're not letting go of our comfortable clothing just yet and Amazon has our back! Right now at Amazon's Black Friday Sale, you can find deals on hundreds of athleisure and activewear items including leggings, yoga pants and joggers as you start your holiday shopping.

With supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time. And since Amazon is jam-packed with major markdowns on athleisure and activewear, you'll be able to shop for everyone in your life -- whether you're looking for workout wear or you're shopping for a new work from home outfit. 

While most people are still working and working out at home under quarantine restrictions, athleisure and activewear got a lot more use than expected. Most of us could use an athletic wardrobe refresh with essential items. But with so much on sale, it's tough to figure out which items to grab. That's where we come in! We've got you covered on the best athleisure and activewear deals, including one of the most popular Lululemon dupes which is on sale for $18! And, of course, the famous TikTok leggings are still massively popular.

Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
Amazon
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
These leggings have a cult following on TikTok as a perfect (and more budget-friendly) alternative for the pricey designer version. 
$23 $16
SEASUM Women's High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings
SEASUM Women's High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings
Amazon
SEASUM Women's High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings
Buy two or more of the Lizzo-loved and Tiktok Viral Booty-Lifting leggings and instantly save on your purchase! Wear these leggings anywhere from running errands to a yoga workout.
$27$10
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Amazon
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
A super soft high-waist yoga pant by Colorfulkoala with seamless waistband and flatlock stitching for tummy control and a smooth fit.   
$23$16

Amazon Black Friday deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials as well as get the best deals on Prime Day and Black Friday. And, right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save. 

Shop the entire Amazon Athleisure and Activewear Gift GuideLooking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines

ET Style's Picks for Amazon's Best Black Friday Deals on Athleisure and Activewear:

PRETTYGARDEN Two Piece Tracksuit Set
PRETTYGARDEN Two Piece Tracksuit Set
Amazon
PRETTYGARDEN Two Piece Tracksuit Set
Stay comfy and stylish all winter long in this jogger set. 
$31$21
Sunzel Workout Leggings for Women
Sunzel Workout Leggings for Women
Amazon
Sunzel Workout Leggings for Women
You can't beat the comfort of a good pair of yoga pants.
$35$21
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Sports Bra
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Easylite Seamless Wireless Sports Bra Df3491
Amazon
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Sports Bra
If you're looking for a comfortable sports bra for a full figure, your search ends here! This seamless bra is one you'll buy again and again. 
$45$14
PUMA Women's Liga Training 1/4 Zip Top
PUMA Women's Liga Training 1/4 Zip Top
Amazon
PUMA Women's Liga Training 1/4 Zip Top
Perfect for running 5 miles or running to the store, this PUMA 1/4 Zip Top is an essential spring layer.
$50$28
YOLIX 3 Pack Buttery Soft Biker Shorts
YOLIX 3 Pack Buttery Soft Biker Shorts
Amazon
YOLIX 3 Pack Buttery Soft Biker Shorts
These YOLIX 3 Pack Buttery Soft High Waist Biker Shorts are crafted from ultra-soft seamless fabric for a comfortable feel and unrestricted movement. Available in 8 different colors and patterns, you don't want to miss this bundle deal at $8 per pair of shorts in this 3-pack.
$23$20
Ewedoos Yoga Pants with Pockets
Ewedoos Women's Yoga Pants with Pockets - Leggings with Pockets, High Waist Tummy Control Non See-Through Workout Pants
Amazon
Ewedoos Yoga Pants with Pockets
A pair of workout leggings are a must for any wardrobe, but these yoga pants are special. Not only does the high waist provide tummy control and feature a pocket, but it's also a best seller. More than 22,000 Amazon shoppers give it 4.7 out of 5 stars.
$45$20
Champion 9" Jersey Short with Pockets
Champion Men's 9" Jersey Short with Pockets
Amazon
Champion 9" Jersey Short with Pockets
Classic and comfortable, these shorts come in 8 other colors.  
$35$11
BALEAF Women's High Waist Biker Shorts
BALEAF Women's High Waist Biker Shorts
Amazon
BALEAF Women's High Waist Biker Shorts
These bike shorts are great for the woman on the go. Breathable fabric makes them super comfortable. They're available in 44 styles and colors. 
$25$19
PUMA Women's Seamless Sports Bra
PUMA Womens Women's Seamless Sports Bra
Amazon
PUMA Women's Seamless Sports Bra
If your sports bras are showing wear, trade up to this Puma seamless bra. 
$50$14
Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra
Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra
Amazon
Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra
Lemedy sports bras are among the favorites for Amazon shoppers. 
$30$14
The Gym People Longline Sports Bra
The Gym People Longline Sports Bra
Amazon
The Gym People Longline Sports Bra
This workout top from The Gym People with built-in bra is being called one of the best dupes -- it resembles the Lululemon Align Tank. One Amazon shopper even said she likes it better than the Lululemon version. 
$23
QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket
QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket
Amazon
QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket
This high-neck, long sleeve zip-up jacket with thumbholes from QUEENIEKE is nearly identical to the Lululemon Define Jacket. If that's not enough to convince you it's a great jacket, it's also a #1 best seller on Amazon. 
$28
Adidas Men's Core 18 Training Pants
adidas Men's Core 18 Training Pants
Amazon
Adidas Men's Core 18 Training Pants
Throw these Adidas Men's Core 18 Training Pants on to work from home or to work out in maximum comfort. These Adidas Training Pants are available in 24 different colors.
$45$29
Aoxjox High Waisted Vital Seamless Workout Yoga Gym Shorts
Aoxjox High Waisted Vital Seamless Workout Yoga Gym Shorts
Amazon
Aoxjox High Waisted Vital Seamless Workout Yoga Gym Shorts
$25$19
Adidas Essentials Track Jacket
Adidas Essentials Track Jacket
Amazon
Adidas Essentials Track Jacket
In our opinion, every girl needs an Adidas Essentials Track Jacket. Great for going out walking or wearing after a workout, you don't want to miss out on this deal.  
$50$30
Puma 6-Pack Runner Socks
PUMA Women’s 6 Pack Runner Socks
Amazon
Puma 6-Pack Runner Socks
These extra-soft and comfortable runner socks from Puma come in 14 colors at Amazon.
$18$11
Banjamath Women's Smocked Waist Harem Palazzo Pants
Banjamath Women's Smocked Waist Harem Hippie Boho Yoga Palazzo Casual Pants
Amazon
Banjamath Women's Smocked Waist Harem Palazzo Pants
If you want a wide leg pant, but need a tapered ankle, these casual, loose and comfy palazzo pants are a great solution. You can wear these ankle pants to do yoga, to the grocery store or lounging on the couch -- these elastic waist pants are about as versatile as loungewear gets. 
$18$15
THE GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Yoga Capris Pants
THE GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Yoga Capris Pants
Amazon
THE GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Yoga Capris Pants
Tummy control never looked so comfortable. 
$35$27
Adidas Athletic Low Cut Sock
Adidas Men's Athletic Low Cut Sock
Amazon
Adidas Athletic Low Cut Sock
You can never have too many pairs of athletic socks.
$20$13
Nike Dri-Fit Fitness Workout T-Shirt
Nike Womens Dri-Fit Fitness Workout T-Shirt
Amazon
Nike Dri-Fit Fitness Workout T-Shirt
A Nike dry-fit long sleeve workout shirt ideal for the intense workout. This Nike Shirt wicks the moisture and sweat away to keep you comfortable and dry during your workout. This shirt is featured in 16 other colors.
$35$32
C9 Long Sleeve Tech Tee
C9 Champion Men's Long Sleeve Tech Tee
Amazon
C9 Long Sleeve Tech Tee
These long-sleeved tees are semi-fitted and perfect for cooler days.
$16
Another Day Women's Casual Slim French Terry Jogger Sweatpants with Side Pockets
Another Day Women's Casual Slim French Terry Jogger Sweatpants with Side Pockets
Amazon
Another Day Women's Casual Slim French Terry Jogger Sweatpants with Side Pockets
You can never have too many pairs of joggers. 
$18
Champion Men's Jogger
Champion Men's Jogger
Amazon
Champion Men's Jogger
Get comfortable no matter what you're doing in Champion Men's Jogger. 
$50$15
UEU Women's Wide Leg Yoga Pants
UEU Women's Wide Leg Yoga Pants Drawstring Workout Lounge Pants Comfy Pajamas Pants with Pockets
Amazon
UEU Women's Wide Leg Yoga Pants
These drawstring palazzo pants are a wardrobe staple. Not only do they have a wide leg and a drawstring, but these high waist palazzo pants also have pockets! 
$30$17
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Amazon
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
A super soft high-waist yoga pant by Colorfulkoala with seamless waistband and flatlock stitching for tummy control and a smooth fit.   
$23$16
Under Armour ColdGear Mock Compression Shirt
Under Armour ColdGear Mock Women's Authentics Compression Shirt
Amazon
Under Armour ColdGear Mock Compression Shirt
This Amazon Best Seller is breathable and moisture wicking to maximize comfort while exercising.
$50$35
CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Athletic Sports Running Workout Shorts with Zip Pocket - 4 Inches
CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Athletic Sports Running Workout Shorts with Zip Pocket - 4 Inches
Amazon
CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Athletic Sports Running Workout Shorts with Zip Pocket - 4 Inches
These lightweight running shorts will be a great option for any workout activity, whether it's running or a hot yoga class. The feathery fabric is made of quick-drying material and prevents chafing.
$28
Champion Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Champion Men's Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Amazon
Champion Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Nothing says "athleisure" quite like a hoodie and this Champion Men's Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie provides all the comfort you need to be effortlessly active. There's no wonder it's an Amazon #1 Best Seller. 
$45$22
Under Armour Tech Twist ½ Zip Long Sleeve Pullover
Under Armour Women's Tech Twist ½ Zip Long Sleeve Pullover
Amazon
Under Armour Tech Twist ½ Zip Long Sleeve Pullover
This Under Armour Pullover is a must-have for working out. This Pullover features ultra soft, quick drying fabric, that includes anti-odor technology to prevent odors.
$45$40
RUNNING GIRL Criss-Cross Back Sports Bra
RUNNING GIRL Sports Bra for Women, Criss-Cross Back Padded Strappy Sports Bras Medium Support Yoga Bra with Removable Cups
Amazon
RUNNING GIRL Criss-Cross Back Sports Bra
Get the right support for working out with the Running Girl Criss Cross Back Sports Bra -- even with a full figure. 
$35$17
Oalka Women's Joggers
Oalka Women's Joggers High Waist Yoga Pockets Sweatpants Sport Workout Pants
Amazon
Oalka Women's Joggers
These ultra-silky-soft joggers from Oalka feel lik luxury loungewear. They come in 37 colors and prints with either a seamless drawstring waistband or a seamless waistband.   
$10 AND UP
Under Armour Boys' Prototype Logo Shorts
Under Armour Boys' Prototype Logo Shorts
Amazon
Under Armour Boys' Prototype Logo Shorts
Boys can never have too many pairs of shorts. Put these Under Armour Boys' Prototype Logo Shorts on your boys this spring and summer.
$20$14
Arolina Women's Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants
Arolina Women's Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants
Amazon
Arolina Women's Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants
Need a break from leggings? These flowy wide leg pants are an Amazon #1 Best seller and come in 29 different colors.
$25$17
iconic luxe Jersey Culottes
iconic luxe Women's Elastic Waist Jersey Culottes Pants
Amazon
iconic luxe Jersey Culottes
Have you forgotten about culottes? We haven't! These wide leg palazzo pants have an elastic waistband for comfort and flexibility and are short enough that you won't get tangled around your ankles while still making you feel like you're wearing a flowy dress. 
$15
Hanes Women's Stretch Jersey Bike Short
Hanes Women's Stretch Jersey Bike Short
Amazon
Hanes Women's Stretch Jersey Bike Short
You can never have too many pairs of bike shorts, and with this price, you may as well stock up. 
$25$7

