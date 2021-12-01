Shopping

Amazon's Cyber Week Sale: Save Up To 50% on Levi's Jean Jackets

By Leena Tailor‍
Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon/Levi's

While you may be doing your holiday shopping, you may find a little something for yourself at Amazon's Cyber Week Sale -- it has tons of deals on everything your wardrobe needs for the season change. At this time of year, a jean jacket is the ideal layering piece. Levi's is a favorite denim brand for the change and there are plenty of jackets to choose from at Amazon.

This sale is filled with fantastic markdowns on jean jackets you don't want to miss. Among other things, the cool and casual Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jackets are on sale for up to 74% off at Amazon's Sale -- and there's so much more to explore. 

With prices starting at 22% off, these jean jackets come in more than 40 different colors and styles, meaning there’s a deal here for everyone, even for harder-to-please guys.

Our favorites from Levi's are below, but if you want to continue shopping, check out ET Style's top picks on Back to School Essentials: Shop the Best Backpacks, Pencil Cases & Lunch Boxes.

ET Style's Picks for Levi's Jean Jackets from Amazon's Cyber Week Sale:

Levi's Oversized Long Cotton Trucker Jacket
Levi's Oversized Long Cotton Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Oversized Long Cotton Trucker Jacket
If you don't want blue jean denim for your fall outerwear, try a cotton oversized jacket. It's lightweight coverage and the red tab with a twist.
$70$45
Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Original Trucker Jacket
Who can resist this classic jean Levi's Trucker Jacket in dark denim for 37% off? A Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket is the perfect jacket for the fall season. Pair with a sweater underneath for the cooler fall nights.
$90$40
Levi's Soft Shell Classic Trucker Jacket
Levi's Men's Soft Shell Classic Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Soft Shell Classic Trucker Jacket
This classic trucker jacket has a water resistant checkered soft-shell with microfleece lining.
$47 AND UP
Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Original Trucker Jacket
Sometimes the situation calls for a black denim jacket. 
$90$40
Signature Gold Label Trucker Jacket
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Men's Signature Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Signature Gold Label Trucker Jacket
This Levi's jacket is more fitted than the original Trucker Jacket, but it has a bit of give thanks to the flex denim. 
$40$33
Corduroy Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket
Levi's Men's Corduroy Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Corduroy Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket
If you want to deviate from the denim trucker jacket, you can wear this corduroy sherpa jacket until winter.
$75 AND UP
Levi's Women's Premium Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's Women's Premium Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's
Levi's Women's Premium Original Trucker Jacket
This adorable trucker jacket boasts a straight fit that's very silhouette-flattering.
$40 AND UP
Levi's Lined Trucker Jackets
Levi's Men's Lined Trucker Jackets
Amazon
Levi's Lined Trucker Jackets
This jacket is lined for a little extra warmth and comfort this fall. 
$63 AND UP
Hooded Trucker Jacket
Levi's men's Hooded Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Hooded Trucker Jacket
This one's for the days you don't want to go full denim. This Levi's Hooded Trucker Jacket is perfect for the cool summer and fall nights.
$36 AND UP
Levi's Girls' Denim Trucker Jacket
Levi's Girls' Denim Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Girls' Denim Trucker Jacket
There's no better fall jacket for little ones than a Levi's trucker jacket. 
$25 AND UP
Faux Leather Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket
Levi's Men's Faux Leather Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Faux Leather Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket
This faux leather jacket is the perfect jacket for all weather and just about any outfit. Designed for cool wet weather, this jacket is water resistant with a sherpa-lined faux leather shell for added warmth. It also has plenty of pockets.
$68 AND UP
Levi's Boys' Denim Trucker Jacket
Levi's Boys' Denim Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Boys' Denim Trucker Jacket
When it's too soon for a coat, this is the perfect utility jacket for a boy. 
$28 AND UP
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket
The classic denim jacket designed for women has the rugged look with a petite fit. It's definitely on our list of cute jackets for a fall wardrobe. 
$98$44
Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi Strauss has a way with men's jeans, but this lightweight jacket is made for a stylish woman.
$50 AND UP

