Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade via Amazon

Black Friday shopping has already started and that means deals on designer handbags! Of course, you can find a discount on just about anything from Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale, but right now we're zeroing on the huge savings we've found Kate Spade handbags during our holiday shopping. The sale arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time.

Case in point: The Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel is more than $100 off and currently priced at $141 (regularly $299)! The leather bag is the epitome of a timeless handbag. The satchel features a pebble leather facade, an adjustable strap and interior pockets. The elegant shape is versatile and pairs well with a variety of looks. This style is a great spacious daytime bag or nighttime bag to carry all your essentials for work, running errands and traveling. But that's just one of the early deals on offer to explore! 

Beyond Kate Spade, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories before Thanksgiving Day from Amazon's Early Black Friday Deals, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, a smart tv, kitchen appliances, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Early Black Friday pricing delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Check out ET Style's top picks for the best deals on Kate Spade from Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale.

ET Style's Picks for Amazon's Best Deals on Kate Spade: 

Kate Spade New York Large Adel Tote Bag
Amazon
This Kate Spade purse is big enough for a laptop without being overwhelming in size or price. It's also a versatile designer bag that can go with a variety of shoes and women's clothing.
$228$150
Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody Handbag
Amazon
This handbag made with Saffiano leather is a steal at almost $200 off the original price. 
$279$93
Kate Spade New York Lise Mulberry Street Womens Shoulder Bag
Amazon
When it comes to the perfect gift, there's no going wrong with a classic black shoulder bag.
$399$166
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Amazon
The elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome Satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. It comes in four great colors: black, rosy-cheeks, soft taupe and spruce but the best part is it's 60% off the original price. 
$299$141
Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Amazon
The Kate Spade Jackson shoulder bag features pebbled leather with interior and exterior pockets. 
$279$250
Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel
Amazon
This Kate Spade bag has a feminine silhouette and is crafted in grain leather -- what you'd expect from a luxury handbag. This bag also comes in 12 different colors so you can find one to match your fashion goals.
$298$198
Kate Spade Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Amazon
This cute Kate Spade handbag is almost $200 off the regular price. Wouldn't you be proud of your deal-finding skills with this bag from your favorite fashion brand?
$279$119
Kate Spade Jae Medium Satchel
Amazon
This large tote bag is crafted from nylon making it durable enough for everyday wear. It's also a hot deal at more than $100 off the original price. It will have you falling in love with Kate Spade all over again.
$259$98
Kate Spade Leila Medium Flap Pebbled Leather Backpack
Amazon
Not every fashion designer can do a backpack quite like Kate Spade New York. Get this one for 40% off the original price. 
$298$140
Kate Spade Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag
Amazon
This adorable Kate Spade Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag is $114 off the regular price! 
$229$114
Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Satchel
Amazon
Elegant and classy, this satchel is a deal at more than $200 off the regular price. 
$379$125
Kate Spade Natalia Tote Bag
Amazon
This lightweight yet sturdy bag is the quintessential fall purse. 
$500$179

