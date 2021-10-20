Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: the Best Deals on Athleisure and Activewear
Winter is coming up soon which means it's time for cozy clothes. Many of us are still working from home and athleisure and activewear are keeping us comfortable. We're not letting go of our comfortable clothing just yet and Amazon has our back! Right now at Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale, you can find deals on hundreds of athleisure and activewear items including leggings, yoga pants and joggers as you start your holiday shopping. It arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time. Amazon is jam-packed with major markdowns on athleisure and activewear -- whether you're looking for workout wear or you're shopping for a new work from home outfit.
While most people are still working and working out at home under quarantine restrictions, athleisure and activewear got a lot more use than expected. Most of us could use an athletic wardrobe refresh with essential items. But with so much on sale, it's tough to figure out which items to grab. That's where we come in! We've got you covered on the best athleisure and activewear deals, including one of the most popular Lululemon dupes which is on sale for $18! And, of course, the famous TikTok leggings are still massively popular.
Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials as well as get the best deals on Prime Day and Black Friday. And, right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.
Shop the entire Amazon Athleisure and Activewear Gift Guide.
ET Style's Picks for Amazon's Best Deals on Athleisure and Activewear:
