Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Backpacks

By Amy Sheridan
The new season is here and we're all making transitions. Whether that's sundresses to cozy sweaters or sandals to boots, Amazon's Fall Sale has discounts on everything you need for a fall refresh. Right now, we're zeroing in on bags and we've picked out some of our favorite backpack deals from Amazon.  

Amazon's Fall Sale is packed with fantastic markdowns on designer backpacks you don't want to miss. You can find fashionable and functional backpack styles from brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch, Herschel, Nixon and Vera Bradley at a huge discount. From chic leather options to cool canvas designs, find a stylish backpack to add to your bag collection, but there's a lot more to explore. 

As you're shopping, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best deals on backpacks at Amazon's Fall Sale.

ET Style's Picks for Best Backpack Deals at Amazon:

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
The Campus Backpack is made with Vera Bradley's signature quilted cotton in colorful patterns.
$115 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $145)
Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack
Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack
Amazon
Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack
A teenager looking for a trendy backpack can get onboard with the Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack. With a tech-friendly padded laptop sleeve and plenty of room for a lunch box and any school supply your teen might need.  
$110
Frye and Co. Esme Backpack
Frye and Co. Esme Backpack
Amazon
Frye and Co. Esme Backpack
This Frye and Co. backpack features woven leather details and dip dye leather. 
$125 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Oakley Men's Enduro 25l 2.0
Oakley Men's Enduro 25l 2.0
Amazon
Oakley Men's Enduro 25l 2.0
If you're into minimalist travel and you need a simple travel bag, this Oakley Enduro Backpack is great for all your trips, even to the park. 
$70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
S-ZONE Genuine Leather Backpack Purse Travel Bag Upgraded 3.0
Genuine Leather Backpack Purse Travel Bag Upgraded 3.0
Amazon
S-ZONE Genuine Leather Backpack Purse Travel Bag Upgraded 3.0
This S-Zone Genuine Leather Backpack is a functional and sleek bag made with top grain leather. Wear this S-Zone Genuine Leather Backpack when you are traveling and on-the-go. 
$60 AT AMAZON
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack
The XL Campus Backpack is made from Vera Bradley colorful quilted cotton. This backpack features two side slip pockets, a front zip pocket with hidden front horizontal pocket, main entry compartment, front compartment, laptop compartment, and a hidden back zip pocket so you can travel easily and in style.
$123 AT AMAZON
Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack
Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack
Amazon
Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack
This ultralight backpack is a simple bag you can use as a travel pack. This packable rucksack has hundreds of 5-star reviews and it's made by Osprey, so you know it's a high-quality daypack.
$30 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
Tumi Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
Amazon
TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
The TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack features a double-zip entry to main compartment, a zip front pocket, atop grab handle and adjustable backpack straps. 
$100 AT AMAZON
Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Chevron Travel Backpack
Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Women's Chevron Quilted 15-Inch Laptop & Tablet Fashion Travel Backpack
Amazon
Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Chevron Travel Backpack
This Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Chevron Travel Backpack is made to carry a 15 inch laptop and tablet. With this women's backpack you can travel in style while carrying your electronics. 
$66 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Osprey Packs Porter 30 Travel Backpack
Osprey Packs Porter 30 Travel Backpack
Amazon
Osprey Packs Porter 30 Travel Backpack
If you're looking for something good for camping or travel, this Osprey backpack holds quite a bit of gear. The main compartment holds 30L of volume and has padded shoulder straps and hip belt for comfortable hauling. 
$140 (REGULARLY $172)
Tory Burch Thea Mini Backpack
Tory Burch Thea Mini Backpack
Amazon
Tory Burch Thea Mini Backpack
Carry all your supplies and essentials in style with this Mini Backpack from Tory Burch.
$329 AT AMAZON
Nixon Smith Backpack
Nixon Smith Backpack
Amazon
Nixon Smith Backpack
The Nixon Smith Backpack has a side entry laptop compartment, hide-away skateboard straps, a vertical front zip pocket and two side hydration slip pockets. Nixon's bags and backpacks are ready for anything be it school, the back roads or the streets.
$45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Herschel Nova Backpack
Herschel Nova Backpack
Amazon
Herschel Nova Backpack
This Herschel Nova Backpack is designed with dual top carrying handle straps as well as shoulder straps. With over 30 different colors and prints, there's a backpack for everyone's style.
$67 AT AMAZON
JanSport Cool Student 15-Inch Laptop Backpack
JanSport Cool Student 15-Inch Laptop Backpack
Amazon
JanSport Cool Student 15-Inch Laptop Backpack
This stylish but durable backpack comes in a variety colors and features JanSport’s signature leather bottom, polyester lining, and an S-curve shoulder strap. 
$65
Venture Pal Lightweight Packable Daypack
Venture Pal Lightweight Packable Daypack
Amazon
Venture Pal Lightweight Packable Daypack
Made with nylon, this lightweight backpack is packable so it can fit in a travel bag, making great for flying and camping or as an everyday backpack. It has a roomy main compartment and features two front zipper pocket for smaller items along with an internal zippered pocket to protect essentials. With over 13,000 5-star reviews, you can't beat the price. 
$16 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
Rockland Double Handle Rolling Backpack, Bandana, 17-Inch
Rockland Double Handle Rolling Backpack, Bandana, 17-Inch
Amazon
Rockland Double Handle Rolling Backpack, Bandana, 17-Inch
If your kids are expecting heavy loads this school year, this rolling backpack from Rockland is a steal at 65% off the regular price. 
$28 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
SHRRADOO Anti Theft Laptop Travel Backpack
SHRRADOO Anti Theft Laptop Backpack Travel Backpacks Bookbag with usb Charging Port
Amazon
SHRRADOO Anti Theft Laptop Travel Backpack
If security is a top priority, this is the backpack you want. This anti-theft backpack features a pocket on the backside big enough to hold your passports, keys, documents and more. With more than 17,000 global ratings, this backpack gets an average 4.7 out of 5 stars and is an Amazon Choice product. 
$28
Moonmo Unicorn Princess School Backpack Set
Moonmo Unicorn Princess School Backpack Set
Amazon
Moonmo Unicorn Princess School Backpack Set
Kids backpacks come in all forms of cuteness. This adorable bookbag has a unicorn princess face to make drop off as easy as possible.
$39 AT AMAZON
Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack
Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack
Amazon
Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack
This trendy Herschel backpack is available in 10 other colors and patterns.
$47 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75)
SOWAOVUT Laptop Backpack 15 Inch Casual Daypack
SOWAOVUT Laptop Backpack 15 Inch Casual Daypack
Amazon
SOWAOVUT Laptop Backpack 15 Inch Casual Daypack
Go to school, the office and beyond with this classy laptop backpack. 
$26

