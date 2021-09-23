Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Backpacks

The new season is here and we're all making transitions. Whether that's sundresses to cozy sweaters or sandals to boots, Amazon's Fall Sale has discounts on everything you need for a fall refresh. Right now, we're zeroing in on bags and we've picked out some of our favorite backpack deals from Amazon.

Amazon's Fall Sale is packed with fantastic markdowns on designer backpacks you don't want to miss. You can find fashionable and functional backpack styles from brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch, Herschel, Nixon and Vera Bradley at a huge discount. From chic leather options to cool canvas designs, find a stylish backpack to add to your bag collection, but there's a lot more to explore.

As you're shopping, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best deals on backpacks at Amazon's Fall Sale.

ET Style's Picks for Best Backpack Deals at Amazon:

Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack Amazon Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack A teenager looking for a trendy backpack can get onboard with the Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack. With a tech-friendly padded laptop sleeve and plenty of room for a lunch box and any school supply your teen might need. $110 Buy Now

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack Amazon Vera Bradley Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack The XL Campus Backpack is made from Vera Bradley colorful quilted cotton. This backpack features two side slip pockets, a front zip pocket with hidden front horizontal pocket, main entry compartment, front compartment, laptop compartment, and a hidden back zip pocket so you can travel easily and in style. $123 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack Amazon Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack This ultralight backpack is a simple bag you can use as a travel pack. This packable rucksack has hundreds of 5-star reviews and it's made by Osprey, so you know it's a high-quality daypack. $30 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Nixon Smith Backpack Amazon Nixon Smith Backpack The Nixon Smith Backpack has a side entry laptop compartment, hide-away skateboard straps, a vertical front zip pocket and two side hydration slip pockets. Nixon's bags and backpacks are ready for anything be it school, the back roads or the streets. $45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65) Buy Now

Herschel Nova Backpack Amazon Herschel Nova Backpack This Herschel Nova Backpack is designed with dual top carrying handle straps as well as shoulder straps. With over 30 different colors and prints, there's a backpack for everyone's style. $67 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Venture Pal Lightweight Packable Daypack Amazon Venture Pal Lightweight Packable Daypack Made with nylon, this lightweight backpack is packable so it can fit in a travel bag, making great for flying and camping or as an everyday backpack. It has a roomy main compartment and features two front zipper pocket for smaller items along with an internal zippered pocket to protect essentials. With over 13,000 5-star reviews, you can't beat the price. $16 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

SHRRADOO Anti Theft Laptop Travel Backpack Amazon SHRRADOO Anti Theft Laptop Travel Backpack If security is a top priority, this is the backpack you want. This anti-theft backpack features a pocket on the backside big enough to hold your passports, keys, documents and more. With more than 17,000 global ratings, this backpack gets an average 4.7 out of 5 stars and is an Amazon Choice product. $28 Buy Now

