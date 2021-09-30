Shopping

Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Cute Fall Decor

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Autumn pumpkins, gourds and holiday decor arranged against an old wood background with glowing Christmas lights. Very shallow depth of field for effect.
Getty Images

Fall has officially arrived and while we're enjoying all things pumpkin spice, the new season also means it's time to add cozy fall decor to add to our homes before the chilly weather blows in. 

For those who just can't wait to get in on the fall shopping, Amazon's fall sale has a great selection of home decor, including warm blankets, pumpkin-themed decorations and more. ET Style has rounded up the best of those items to give you fall decorating ideas to make this autumn is your coziest one yet. 

The Rivet Modern Hand-Woven Stripe Fringe Throw will get you there in no time. Use your throw blanket to keep warm while spending time with friends and family around the TIKI Brand 25 Inch Stainless Steel Low Smoke Fire Pit, or opt for some Yinuo Mirror LED Flameless Candles to bring some soft light indoors. 

And for those looking to add a little extra sparkle outdoors, the XMCOSY+ Patio Lights are a great option for fall decorations. They're waterproof, snowproof and easy to install -- all for the price of $51 (regularly $70). 

Check out more of our picks for best fall decor at Amazon below. 

Miulee Pack of 2, Fall Corduroy Throw Pillow Covers
Miulee Pack of 2, Fall Corduroy Throw Pillow Covers
Amazon
Miulee Pack of 2, Fall Corduroy Throw Pillow Covers
The color of fall leaves, these cozy corduroy throw pillow covers let you change your cozy accent pieces to match the seasonal decor.
$16
Yinuo Mirror LED Flameless Candles
Yinuo Mirror LED Flameless Candles
Amazon
Yinuo Mirror LED Flameless Candles
Get the look of a lit candle without any of the risk. 
$42
3D Acorn String Lights Indoor Decorations
3D Acorn String Lights Indoor Decorations
Amazon
3D Acorn String Lights Indoor Decorations
If you're into the warm glow of strings lights, you'll love how these sweet acorns sparkle with your autumn decor. 
$16
TOPLEE 3 Pack Maple Fall String Lights
TOPLEE 3 Pack Maple Fall String Lights
Amazon
TOPLEE 3 Pack Maple Fall String Lights
Maple leaves and pumpkins add a touch of fall to string lights. 
$17 (REGULARLY $20)
2 Pcs Pumpkin Glass Votive Candle Holders
2 Pcs Pumpkin Glass Votive Candle Holders
Amazon
2 Pcs Pumpkin Glass Votive Candle Holders
The right candle holder can give you endless fall decorating ideas. You can use these adorable pumpkin tea light holders to build a fall centerpiece or use them as accent pieces for your fall home decor. 
$19
Wall Pops WPK1727 Bird's Eye View Wall Art Kit
Wall Pops WPK1727 Bird's Eye View Wall Art Kit
Amazon
Wall Pops WPK1727 Bird's Eye View Wall Art Kit
These tree decals give fall life to a blank wall. 
$20 (REGULARLY $31)
Romingo Mercury Glass Pumpkin Light with Timer
Romingo Mercury Glass Pumpkin Light with Timer.png
Amazon
Romingo Mercury Glass Pumpkin Light with Timer
Amazon shoppers say this pumpkin looks "beautiful during the day and even prettier in the evening."
$24
OurWarm Macrame Table Runner
OurWarm Macrame Table Runner.png
Amazon
OurWarm Macrame Table Runner
Perfect for special occasions or daily use!
$17
Jumping Meters Fall Placemats - Set of 6
Jumping Meters Fall Placemats - Set of 6
Amazon
Jumping Meters Fall Placemats - Set of 6
These placemats are durable and stylish. 
$13
Amazon Brand – Rivet Modern Hand-Woven Stripe Fringe Throw Blanket
Amazon Brand – Rivet Modern Hand-Woven Stripe Fringe Throw Blanket.png
Amazon
Amazon Brand – Rivet Modern Hand-Woven Stripe Fringe Throw Blanket
Elevate any room with this blanket. 
$50
Homesick Pumpkin Picking Scented Candle
Homesick Pumpkin Picking Scented Candle
Amazon
Homesick Pumpkin Picking Scented Candle
Let notes of ginger, cinnamon and clove complement your cool fall day.  
$29 (REGULARLY $34)
AVOIN Home Buffalo Plaid Pumpkin Fall Throw Pillow Cover
AVOIN Home Buffalo Plaid Pumpkin Fall Throw Pillow Cover.png
Amazon
AVOIN Home Buffalo Plaid Pumpkin Fall Throw Pillow Cover
The pillow also comes in a square shape. 
$10
Best Choice Products 22-inch Outdoor Patio Steel Fire Pit
Best Choice Products 22-inch Outdoor Patio Steel Fire Pit
Amazon
Best Choice Products 22-inch Outdoor Patio Steel Fire Pit
Cozy up with friends and family around this fire pit. 
$45
XMCOSY+ Patio Lights
XMCOSY+ Patio Lights
Amazon
XMCOSY+ Patio Lights
These lights work both outdoors and in -- and are totally easy to install. 
$51 (REGULARLY $70)
JOHOUSE Natural Pine Cones
JOHOUSE Natural Pine Cones.png
Amazon
JOHOUSE Natural Pine Cones
Festive pinecones scream fall. 
$8 (REGULARLY $15)
YOUZAN Assorted Sizes White Artificial Pumpkins
YOUZAN Assorted Sizes White Artificial Pumpkins.png
Amazon
YOUZAN Assorted Sizes White Artificial Pumpkins
Take your table up a notch with these white pumpkins. 
$27
TIKI Brand 25 Inch Stainless Steel Low Smoke Fire Pit
TIKI Brand 25 Inch Stainless Steel Low Smoke Fire Pit - Includes Free Wood Pack and Cloth Cover
Amazon
TIKI Brand 25 Inch Stainless Steel Low Smoke Fire Pit
This fire pit has over 700 5-star ratings -- and shoppers say its worth the money. 
$350
Sullivans Ceramic Vase Set
Sullivans Ceramic Vase Set
Amazon
Sullivans Ceramic Vase Set
The distressed look instantly softens any space. 
$35
Huashen 24 Inch Fall Front Door Wreath
Huashen Wreath
Amazon
Huashen 24 Inch Fall Front Door Wreath
This fall wreath is surrounded by large raffia, bright yellow eucalyptus leaves, orange and burgundy berries and pinecones.
$55

