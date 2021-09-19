Amazon's Fall Sale: Deals on Cute Fall Decor

Fall officially arrives in just a few days, but we're already enjoying all things pumpkin spice. You know what that means: It's time to add cozy fall decor to add to our homes before the chilly weather blows in.

For those who just can't wait to get in on the fall shopping, Amazon's fall sale has a great selection of home decor, including warm blankets, pumpkin-themed decorations and more. ET Style has rounded up the best of those items to give you fall decorating ideas to make this autumn is your coziest one yet.

The Rivet Modern Hand-Woven Stripe Fringe Throw will get you there in no time. Use your throw blanket to keep warm while spending time with friends and family around the TIKI Brand 25 Inch Stainless Steel Low Smoke Fire Pit, or opt for some Yinuo Mirror LED Flameless Candles to bring some soft light indoors.

And for those looking to add a little extra sparkle outdoors, the XMCOSY+ Patio Lights are a great option for fall decorations. They're waterproof, snowproof and easy to install -- all for the price of $60 (regularly $70).

Check out more of our picks for best fall decor at Amazon below.

