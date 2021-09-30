Amazon's Fall Sale: Deals on Kate Spade Handbags, Totes, Purses and More
The chilly fall weather is starting to blow in, and so are the deals on designer handbags! Of course, you can find a discount on just about anything from Amazon's Fall Sale, but right now we're zeroing on the huge savings we've found Kate Spade handbags.
Case in point: the Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel is more than $100 off and currently priced at $125 (regularly $299)! The leather bag is the epitome of a timeless handbag. The satchel features a pebble leather facade, an adjustable strap and interior pockets. The elegant shape is versatile and pairs well with a variety of looks. This style is a great spacious daytime bag or nighttime bag to carry all your essentials for work, running errands and traveling. But there are many more deals on offer to explore!
Beyond Kate Spade, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Fall Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.
Amazon's Fall Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.
Check out ET Style's top picks for the best deals on Kate Spade from Amazon's Fall Sale.
ET Style's Picks for Amazon's Best Deals on Kate Spade:
