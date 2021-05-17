Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

After a Spring like this one, we're in need of a wardrobe refresh. It's not quite time for shorts and flip flops just yet, so we're loading up on in-between-season clothes that are warm enough to get us through cooler spring days but light enough we can wear them until summer -- Levi's is one of our favorites for such a situation and there are tons of great deals on Levi's jean jackets at Amazon's Father's Day Sale, but we've picked out some of our favorites below.

This sale is filled with fantastic markdowns on jean jackets you don't want to miss. Among other things, the cool and casual Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jackets are on sale for up to 74% off at Amazon's Father's Day Sale -- and there's so much more to explore.

With prices starting at 22% off, these jean jackets come in more than 40 different colors and styles, meaning there’s something here for everyone, even for harder-to-please guys.

Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket Amazon/Levi's Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket Who can resist this classic jean Levi's Trucker Jacket in dark denim for 39% off? A Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket is the perfect jacket for the Spring season. Pair with a sweater underneath for the cooler spring nights. $56 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Levi's Original Trucker Jacket Amazon Levi's Original Trucker Jacket This classic Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket looks great in Black. Only $66 at the Amazon Sale. $66 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Levi's Signature Gold Label Trucker Jacket Amazon Levi's Signature Gold Label Trucker Jacket This Levi's jacket is more fitted than the original Trucker Jacket, but it has a bit of give thanks to the flex denim. $32 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Levi's Lined Trucker Jackets Amazon Levi's Lined Trucker Jackets This jacket is lined for a little extra warmth and comfort. $49 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98) Buy now

Levi's Hooded Trucker Jacket Amazon Levi's Hooded Trucker Jacket This one's for the days you don't want to go full denim. This Levi's Hooded Trucker Jacket is perfect for the cool spring and summer nights. $78 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

Levi's Men's Corduroy Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket Amazon Levi's Men's Corduroy Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket With this Levi's Corduroy Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket you get the best of both worlds -- warmth and style! $78 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $128) Buy Now

Levi's Faux Leather Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket Amazon Levi's Faux Leather Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket This Faux Leather Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket is the perfect jacket for all weathers. Designed for cold temperatures and the rain, this jacket is waterproof with it's faux leather shell to keep in the warmth. $60 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

