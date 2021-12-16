Amazon's Holiday Sale: Save Up To 50% on Levi's Jean Jackets

While you may be doing your holiday shopping, you may find a little something for yourself at Amazon's Holiday Sale -- it has tons of deals on everything your wardrobe needs for the season change. At this time of year, a jean jacket is the ideal layering piece. Levi's is a favorite denim brand for the change and there are plenty of jackets to choose from at Amazon. This sale is filled with fantastic markdowns on jean jackets you don't want to miss. Among other things, the cool and casual Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jackets are on sale for up to 50% off at Amazon's Sale -- and there's so much more to explore.

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts on offer roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Cyber Week Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Holiday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Looking for gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

ET Style's Picks for Levi's Jean Jackets from Amazon's Holiday Sale:

Faux Leather Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket Amazon Faux Leather Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket This faux leather jacket is the perfect jacket for all weather and just about any outfit. Designed for cool wet weather, this jacket is water resistant with a sherpa-lined faux leather shell for added warmth. It also has plenty of pockets. $80 $43 Buy Now

Hooded Trucker Jacket Amazon Hooded Trucker Jacket This one's for the days you don't want to go full denim. This Levi's Hooded Trucker Jacket is perfect for the cool summer and fall nights. $98 $39 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Gifts for Gamers This Holiday

Oprah's Favorite Things 2021: Shop the Best Fashion Gifts

BaubleBar Holiday Sale: Shop Gifts for $10 and Take 20% Off

Best Buy Launched a Huge Holiday Flash Sale: Shop the Best Gifts

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100

The Best Gifts Under $30

Marvel Gift Guide: 10 Great Gifts for Marvel Fans

The Best Holiday Gifts for Teens, According to TikTok

18 Great Holiday Gifts for Her