Amazon's Holiday Sale: Save Up To 50% on Levi's Jean Jackets

By Leena Tailor‍
Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket
While you may be doing your holiday shopping, you may find a little something for yourself at Amazon's Holiday Sale -- it has tons of deals on everything your wardrobe needs for the season change. At this time of year, a jean jacket is the ideal layering piece. Levi's is a favorite denim brand for the change and there are plenty of jackets to choose from at Amazon.

This sale is filled with fantastic markdowns on jean jackets you don't want to miss. Among other things, the cool and casual Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jackets are on sale for up to 50% off at Amazon's Sale -- and there's so much more to explore. 

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts on offer roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Cyber Week Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Holiday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Looking for gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines

ET Style's Picks for Levi's Jean Jackets from Amazon's Holiday Sale:

Faux Leather Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket
Levi's Men's Faux Leather Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Faux Leather Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket
This faux leather jacket is the perfect jacket for all weather and just about any outfit. Designed for cool wet weather, this jacket is water resistant with a sherpa-lined faux leather shell for added warmth. It also has plenty of pockets.
$80$43
Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Original Trucker Jacket
Sometimes the situation calls for a black denim jacket. 
$90$40
Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi Strauss has a way with men's jeans, but this lightweight jacket is made for a stylish woman.
$67 AND UP
Signature Gold Label Trucker Jacket
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Men's Signature Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Signature Gold Label Trucker Jacket
This Levi's jacket is more fitted than the original Trucker Jacket, but it has a bit of give thanks to the flex denim. 
$40$31
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket
The classic denim jacket designed for women has the rugged look with a petite fit. It's definitely on our list of cute jackets for a fall wardrobe. 
$98$40
Corduroy Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket
Levi's Men's Corduroy Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Corduroy Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket
If you want to deviate from the denim trucker jacket, you can wear this corduroy sherpa jacket until winter.
$225$79
Levi's Boys' Denim Trucker Jacket
Levi's Boys' Denim Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Boys' Denim Trucker Jacket
When it's too soon for a coat, this is the perfect utility jacket for a boy. 
$23 AND UP
Levi's Lined Trucker Jackets
Levi's Men's Lined Trucker Jackets
Amazon
Levi's Lined Trucker Jackets
This jacket is lined for a little extra warmth and comfort this fall. 
$80$69
Levi's Girls' Denim Trucker Jacket
Levi's Girls' Denim Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Girls' Denim Trucker Jacket
There's no better fall jacket for little ones than a Levi's trucker jacket. 
$30$21
Hooded Trucker Jacket
Levi's men's Hooded Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Hooded Trucker Jacket
This one's for the days you don't want to go full denim. This Levi's Hooded Trucker Jacket is perfect for the cool summer and fall nights.
$98$39
Levi's Soft Shell Classic Trucker Jacket
Levi's Men's Soft Shell Classic Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Soft Shell Classic Trucker Jacket
This classic trucker jacket has a water resistant checkered soft-shell with microfleece lining.
$148$50
Levi's Oversized Long Cotton Trucker Jacket
Levi's Oversized Long Cotton Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Oversized Long Cotton Trucker Jacket
If you don't want blue jean denim for your fall outerwear, try a cotton oversized jacket. It's lightweight coverage and the red tab with a twist.
$70$56

