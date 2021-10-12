Amazon's Holiday Sale: the Best Deals on Athleisure and Activewear
Fall is here and winter isn't too far off, which means it's time for cozy clothes. Many of us are still working from home and athleisure and activewear are keeping us comfortable. We're not letting go of our comfortable clothing just yet and Amazon has our back! Right now at Amazon's Holiday Sale, you can find deals on hundreds of athleisure and activewear items including leggings, yoga pants and joggers as you start your holiday shopping. Amazon is jam-packed with major markdowns on athleisure and activewear -- whether you're looking for workout wear or you're shopping for a new work from home outfit.
While most people are still working and working out at home under quarantine restrictions, athleisure and activewear got a lot more use than expected. Most of us could use an athletic wardrobe refresh with essential items. But with so much on sale, it's tough to figure out which items to grab. That's where we come in! We've got you covered on the best athleisure and activewear deals, including one of the most popular Lululemon dupes which is on sale for $18! And, of course, the famous TikTok leggings are still massively popular.
The holidays seem to arrive earlier every year, but this year, you have a really good reason to start your holiday shopping now. Supply chain issues are expected to cause major shipping delays around the holiday season. If you want to make sure your holiday gifts arrive on time, FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service and UPS have released their holiday shopping deadlines to help guide you, but this means you don't want to wait until Black Friday to shop.
Amazon's Holiday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials as well as get the best deals on Prime Day and Black Friday. And, right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.
Shop the entire Amazon Athleisure and Activewear Gift Guide.
ET Style's Picks for Amazon's Best Deals on Athleisure and Activewear:
RELATED CONTENT:
Best Holiday Gifts 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More
Best Pajama Sets for Holiday Gifts and Lounging
Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $50
Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100
30 Adorable Squishmallows to Shop Ahead of the Holidays
Best Holiday Gifts Under $200 On Amazon
Get an Instant Pot Duo Crisp for Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon
Holiday 2021 Shipping Deadlines Are Earlier Than You Think
The Best Stocking Stuffer Deals for Everyone on Your Christmas List
shopDisney's New Holiday Ornaments for 2021 -- Avengers, Frozen & More