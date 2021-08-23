Amazon's Labor Day Deals: Save on Levi's Jean Jackets

Labor Day is almost here and that means we have to say goodbye to summer and hello to fall! While you may be doing last-minute shopping for school supplies and backpacks, along with Amazon's Labor Day deals, it just dropped its Fall Fashion Guide with tons of deals on everything your wardrobe needs for the season change. At this time of year, a jean jacket is the ideal transitional piece. Levi's is a favorite denim brand for the change and there are plenty of jackets to choose from at Amazon. This sale is filled with fantastic markdowns on jean jackets you don't want to miss. Among other things, the cool and casual Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jackets are on sale for up to 74% off at Amazon's Sale -- and there's so much more to explore.

With prices starting at 22% off, these jean jackets come in more than 40 different colors and styles, meaning there’s something here for everyone, even for harder-to-please guys.

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Fall Fashion Guide, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for your child or yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away at Amazon's Labor Day deals.

Amazon's Labor Day deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Our favorites from Levi's are below, but if you want to continue shopping, check out ET Style's top picks on Back to School Essentials: Shop the Best Backpacks, Pencil Cases & Lunch Boxes.

ET Style's Picks for Levi's Jean Jackets from Amazon's Labor Day deals:

Original Trucker Jacket Amazon Original Trucker Jacket Who can resist this classic jean Levi's Trucker Jacket in dark denim for 37% off? A Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket is the perfect jacket for the Spring season. Pair with a sweater underneath for the cooler spring nights. $56 (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Hooded Trucker Jacket Amazon Hooded Trucker Jacket This one's for the days you don't want to go full denim. This Levi's Hooded Trucker Jacket is perfect for the cool spring and summer nights. $70 AND UP Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Labor Day 2021: Backyard Games for the Whole Family

Labor Day 2021: Everything You Need for Grilling

Amazon's Labor Day Deals: Save Up to 45% on UGG Boots & More

Amazon Labor Day Sale: Best Deals on Home Decor

Labor Day 2021: Shop Amazon's Best Deals for Summer, Home, Tech & More

Amazon's Labor Day Deals: Fall Jackets and Winter Coats

The Best White Dresses to Wear On and After Labor Day

TikTok Says Skinny Jeans Are Out -- Here's What to Buy Instead

The Best Clothing Subscription Box

The Best White T-Shirts -- Styles from Everlane, Hanes and More