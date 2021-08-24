Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Deals on Kate Spade Handbags

Labor Day weekend is coming up. While some people are shopping for back to school supplies and backpacks or planning a Labor Day barbecue to celebrate the end of summer, others are looking for the best Labor Day sales. Of course, there are tons of discounts to search from Amazon's Labor Day deals, but right now we're zeroing on Kate Spade handbags.

Case in point: the Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel is more than $100 off and currently priced at $126 (regularly $299)! The leather bag is the epitome of a timeless handbag. The satchel features a pebble leather facade, an adjustable strap and interior pockets. The elegant shape is versatile and pairs well with a variety of looks. This style is a great spacious daytime bag or nighttime bag to carry all your essentials for work, running errands and traveling. But there are many more deals to explore!

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Labor Day deals, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Labor Day deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Check out ET Style's top picks for the best deals on Kate Spade from Amazon's Labor Day deals.

ET Style's Picks for Amazon's Best Deals on Kate Spade:

Kate Spade Jae Medium Satchel Amazon Kate Spade Jae Medium Satchel This large tote bag is crafted from nylon making it durable enough for everyday wear. It's also a hot deal at more than $100 off the original price. It will have you falling in love with Kate Spade all over again. $100 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $259) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel Amazon Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel This Kate Spade bag has a feminine silhouette and is crafted in grain leather -- what you'd expect from a luxury handbag. This bag also comes in 12 different colors so you can find one to match your fashion goals. $162 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298) Buy Now

