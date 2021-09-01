Shopping

Amazon's Labor Day Sale Has Huge Deals on Kate Spade Handbags

By Amy Sheridan
Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade via Amazon

Labor Weekend is just a few days away and while some people are shopping for back to school supplies and backpacks or planning a Labor Day barbecue to celebrate the end of summer, others are looking for the best Labor Day sales. Of course, you can find a discount on just about anything from Amazon's Labor Day deals, but right now we're zeroing on the huge savings we've found Kate Spade handbags.

Case in point: the Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel is more than $100 off and currently priced at $125 (regularly $299)! The leather bag is the epitome of a timeless handbag. The satchel features a pebble leather facade, an adjustable strap and interior pockets. The elegant shape is versatile and pairs well with a variety of looks. This style is a great spacious daytime bag or nighttime bag to carry all your essentials for work, running errands and traveling. But there are many more deals on offer to explore! 

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Labor Day deals, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Labor Day deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Check out ET Style's top picks for the best deals on Kate Spade from Amazon's Labor Day deals.

ET Style's Picks for Amazon's Best Deals on Kate Spade: 

Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody Handbag
Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody Handbag
Amazon
Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody Handbag
This handbag made with Saffiano leather is a steal at almost $200 off the original price. 
$97 (REGULARLY $279)
Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel
Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel
This Kate Spade bag has a feminine silhouette and is crafted in grain leather -- what you'd expect from a luxury handbag. This bag also comes in 12 different colors so you can find one to match your fashion goals.
$162 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298)
Kate Spade Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
This cute Kate Spade handbag is almost $200 off the regular price. Wouldn't you be proud of your deal-finding skills with this bag from your favorite fashion brand?
$120 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $279)
Kate Spade Jae Medium Satchel
Kate Spade New York Jae Medium Satchel Nylon
Amazon
Kate Spade Jae Medium Satchel
This large tote bag is crafted from nylon making it durable enough for everyday wear. It's also a hot deal at more than $100 off the original price. It will have you falling in love with Kate Spade all over again.
$103 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $259)
Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
The Kate Spade Jackson shoulder bag features pebbled leather with interior and exterior pockets. 
$200 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $279)
Kate Spade New York Large Adel Tote Bag
Kate Spade New York Large Adel Tote Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Large Adel Tote Bag
This Kate Spade purse is big enough for a laptop without being overwhelming in size or price. It's also a versatile designer bag that can go with a variety of shoes and women's clothing.
$146 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228)
Kate Spade Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag
Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag
This adorable Kate Spade Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag is $114 off the regular price! 
$115 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $229)
Kate Spade New York Reverse Hollyhock Pale Vellum Slim Sleeve
Kate Spade New York Reverse Hollyhock Pale Vellum Slim Sleeve
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Reverse Hollyhock Pale Vellum Slim Sleeve
If you need a good laptop sleeve for your return to the office, this one from Kate Spade is elegant and on sale. 
$57 (REGULARLY $88)
Kate Spade New York Lise Mulberry Street Womens Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade New York Lise Mulberry Street Womens Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Lise Mulberry Street Womens Shoulder Bag
When it comes to the perfect gift, there's no going wrong with a classic black shoulder bag.
$168 (REGULARLY $399)
Kate Spade Leila Medium Flap Pebbled Leather Backpack
Kate Spade Leila Medium Flap Pebbled Leather Backpack
Amazon
Kate Spade Leila Medium Flap Pebbled Leather Backpack
Not every fashion designer can do a backpack quite like Kate Spade New York. Get this one for 40% off the original price. 
$152 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298)
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
The elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome Satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. It comes in four great colors: black, rosy-cheeks, soft taupe and spruce but the best part is it's 60% off the original price. 
$125 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $299)

