Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is here! And it's offering more than discounts on gifts for mom. Right now, leggings, yoga pants and joggers are getting a lot of love from this sale. It's jam-packed with major markdowns on athleisure and activewear -- whether you're trying to find the perfect gift for Mother's Day or you're shopping for a new work from home outfit for spring.

While most people are still working and working out at home under quarantine restrictions, athleisure and activewear got a lot more use than expected. Most of us could use an athletic wardrobe refresh with essential items. But with so much on sale, it's tough to figure out which items to grab. That's where we come in! We've got you covered on the best athleisure and athflow deals, including Lululemon dupes and the famous TikTok leggings, but there's a lot more to explore at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is also offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter jackets, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, watches, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and tons more.

With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale comes with great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite athleisure and activewear picks from Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.

Adidas Women's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights Amazon Adidas Women's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights These high-rise body-hugging leggings by adidas that feature a small inner pocket are a must-buy. Designed for an intense workout, they manage moisture with recycled polyester and elastane to help keep you dry. $33 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Adidas Essentials Track Jacket Amazon Adidas Essentials Track Jacket In our opinion, every girl needs an Adidas Essentials Track Jacket. Great for going out walking or wearing after a workout, you don't want to miss out on this deal. $35 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Oalka Women's Joggers Amazon Oalka Women's Joggers These ultra-silky-soft joggers from Oalka come in 37 colors and prints with either a seamless drawstring waistband or a seamless waistband. $10 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $24) Buy Now

PUMA Women's Liga Training 1/4 Zip Top Amazon PUMA Women's Liga Training 1/4 Zip Top Perfect for running 5 miles or running to the store, this PUMA 1/4 Zip Top is an essential spring layer. $33 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra Amazon The Gym People Longline Sports Bra This workout top from The Gym People with built-in bra is being called one of the best dupes -- it resembles the Lululemon Align Tank. One Amazon shopper even said she likes it better than the Lululemon version. At 14 bucks, the price is hard to beat. STARTING AT $22 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Under Armour ColdGear Mock Compression Shirt Amazon Under Armour ColdGear Mock Compression Shirt This Amazon Best Seller is breathable and moisture wicking to maximize comfort while exercising. $32 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Ewedoos Yoga Pants with Pockets Amazon Ewedoos Yoga Pants with Pockets A pair of workout leggings are a must for any wardrobe, but these yoga pants are special. Not only does the high waist provide tummy control and feature a pocket, but it's also a best seller. More than 13,000 Amazon shoppers give it 4.7 out of 5 stars. $15 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

Under Armour Tech Twist ½ Zip Long Sleeve Pullover Amazon Under Armour Tech Twist ½ Zip Long Sleeve Pullover This Under Armour Pullover is a must-have for working out. This Pullover features ultra soft, quick drying fabric, that includes anti-odor technology to prevent odors. $45 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings Amazon Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings These leggings have a cult following on TikTok as a perfect dupe for the pricey designer version. $23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25) Buy Now

SATINA High Waisted Flare Palazzo Wide Leg Pants Amazon SATINA High Waisted Flare Palazzo Wide Leg Pants If you like the high-waist fit for leggings but need a cute wide leg, these SATINA High Waisted Flare Palazzo Wide Leg Pants will do the trick. They come in 16 different colors and patterns including floral and animal print. $19 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $43) Buy Now

CRZ Yoga Lightweight Joggers Amazon CRZ Yoga Lightweight Joggers While Lululemon legging dupes get a lot of attention, Lululemon joggers pretty popular too and you can find a good Lululemon alternative. This fitted jogger from CRZ Yoga with drawstring waist and pockets is similar to the On the Fly Jogger and work just as well as workout leggings. $30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $34) Buy Now

Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Sports Bra Amazon Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Sports Bra If you're looking for a comfortable sports bra for a full figure, your search ends here! This seamless bra is one you'll buy again and again. $15 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

RUNNING GIRL Criss-Cross Back Sports Bra Amazon RUNNING GIRL Criss-Cross Back Sports Bra Get the right support for working out with the Running Girl Criss Cross Back Sports Bra -- even with a full figure. $16 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25) Buy Now

UEU Women's Wide Leg Yoga Pants Amazon UEU Women's Wide Leg Yoga Pants These drawstring palazzo pants are a wardrobe staple. Not only do they have a wide leg and a drawstring, but these high waist palazzo pants also have pockets! $10 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Under Armour HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings Amazon/Under Armour Under Armour HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings These Under Armour lightweight, stylish leggings come with a soft, jacquard, elastic waistband, which promises not to dig into your hips. $21 AND UP AMAZON (REGULARLY $35) Buy Now

Nike Women's All-in Crop Amazon Nike Women's All-in Crop These are your new favorite leggings. $40 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

C9 Girls' Performance Skort Amazon/C9 C9 Girls' Performance Skort Can we get these fun skorts from Amazon's biggest sale event in adult sizes? $15 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $24) Buy Now

Speedo Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Amazon Speedo Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Go for a dip in these Speedo trunks that also help block sun-rays. $42 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $58) Buy Now

Nike Victory Training Capris Amazon Nike Victory Training Capris Nike Victory Training Leggings made with Dri-Fit technology for high intensity workouts. $37 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $42) Buy Now

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants Amazon Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants A super soft high-waist yoga pant by Colorfulkoala with seamless waistband and flatlock stitching for tummy control and a smooth fit. Of course, Lululemon leggings are super popular -- this style is garnering comparisons to Align legging and might even be one of the best Align dupes out there. We love the purple pair, but there are ten other colors to choose from. $23 AT AMAZON Buy Now

iconic luxe Jersey Culottes Amazon iconic luxe Jersey Culottes Have you forgotten about culottes? We haven't! These wide leg palazzo pants have an elastic waistband for comfort and flexibility and are short enough that you won't get tangled around your ankles while still making you feel like you're wearing a flowy dress. Get these fabulous pants in 22 different colors. $15 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $32) Buy Now

Champion Reverse Weave PO Amazon Champion Reverse Weave PO A deal on a hoodie from Champion, an activewear staple. $44 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

C9 Long Sleeve Tech Tee Amazon C9 Long Sleeve Tech Tee These long-sleeved tees are semi-fitted and perfect for cooler days. $16 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25) Buy Now

Adidas Men's Core 18 Training Pants Amazon Adidas Men's Core 18 Training Pants Throw these on to work from home or to work out in maximum comfort. $25 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

Hanes Women's Jersey Full Zip Hoodie Amazon Hanes Women's Jersey Full Zip Hoodie Hanes always has affordable activewear options — these hoodies are a must for working out and lounging. These are 100% cotton with a full zip front and adjustable drawstring hood. $12 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $19) Buy Now

PUMA Women's Seamless Sports Bra Amazon PUMA Women's Seamless Sports Bra If your sports bras are showing wear, trade up to this Puma seamless bra. $15 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Champion Crinkle Nylon Shorts Amazon Champion Crinkle Nylon Shorts These easy-going Champion nylon shorts are great for jogging or chilling out. $28 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

PUMA Men's Liga Training Pants Pro Amazon PUMA Men's Liga Training Pants Pro Seamlessly transition from the couch to the gym in these joggers. $48 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Adidas Athletic Low Cut Sock Amazon Adidas Athletic Low Cut Sock Shop this six-pack of low-cut Adidas athletic socks -- they're a steal! $16 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket Amazon QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket This high-neck, long sleeve zip-up jacket with thumbholes from QUEENIEKE is nearly identical to the Lululemon Define Jacket. If that's not enough to convince you it's a great jacket, it's also a #1 best seller on Amazon. STARTING AT $28 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Banjamath Women's Smocked Waist Harem Palazzo Pants Amazon Banjamath Women's Smocked Waist Harem Palazzo Pants If you want a wide leg pant, but need a tapered ankle, these casual, loose and comfy palazzo pants are a great solution. You can wear these ankle pants to do yoga, to the grocery store or lounging on the couch -- these elastic waist pants are about as versatile as loungewear gets. $17 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

Champion Everyday Bike Short Amazon Champion Everyday Bike Short A deal on these Champion bike shorts that stretch for easy movement so you can bike to yoga and back in style. $27 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55) Buy Now

Champion Men's Jogger Amazon Champion Men's Jogger Get comfortable no matter what you're doing in Champion Men's Jogger. $18 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Champion Women's Spot Comfort Full-Support Sport Bra Amazon Champion Women's Spot Comfort Full-Support Sport Bra This is a great bra for running at a great price. $17 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $48) Buy Now

DIBAOLONG Womens Yoga Joggers Amazon DIBAOLONG Womens Yoga Joggers These joggers are the ultimate comfy pants. You'll never want to take them off. $10 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

Nike Dri-Fit Fitness Workout T-Shirt Amazon Nike Dri-Fit Fitness Workout T-Shirt A Nike dry-fit long sleeve workout shirt ideal for the intense workout. This Nike Shirt wicks the moisture and sweat away to keep you comfortable and dry during your workout. This shirt is featured in 16 other colors. $32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55) Buy Now

Arolina Women's Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon Arolina Women's Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Need a break from leggings? These flowy wide leg pants are an Amazon #1 Best seller and come in 29 different colors. $17 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25) Buy Now

PUMA 6 Pack Runner Socks Amazon PUMA 6 Pack Runner Socks Extra-soft and comfortable runner socks from Puma. These Puma Runner Socks comes in 14 other colors. $10 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $18) Buy Now

Redqenting Medium Support Yoga Bras Amazon Redqenting Medium Support Yoga Bras If you're looking for cute activewear, this strappy sports bra is a nice touch under roomy tank tops. It's a subtly stylish addition to your workout wardrobe. $22 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $48) Buy Now

CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Athletic Sports Running Workout Shorts with Zip Pocket - 4 Inches Amazon CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Athletic Sports Running Workout Shorts with Zip Pocket - 4 Inches These lightweight running shorts will be a great option for any workout activity, whether it's running or a hot yoga class. The feathery fabric is made of quick-drying material and prevents chafing. STARTING $28 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Champion Women's Jogger Amazon Champion Women's Jogger Cute and comfy, you can't go wrong with these joggers. $18 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Champion Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie Amazon Champion Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie Nothing says "athleisure" quite like a hoodie and this Champion Men's Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie provides all the comfort you need to be effortlessly active. There's no wonder it's an Amazon #1 Best Seller. $20 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

Under Armour Boys' Prototype Logo Shorts Amazon Under Armour Boys' Prototype Logo Shorts Boys can never have too many pairs of shorts. $12 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

