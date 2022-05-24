Shopping

Amazon's New Storefront Has the Cutest Wedding Guest Dresses for Any Summer Occasion

By ETonline Staff
This year is shaping up to be one of the busiest wedding seasons in recent memory. And if you (like us) have been tasked with finding enough suitable styles to carry you through any upcoming summer ceremonies, then you'll be glad to hear that Amazon has launched a new bridal storefront — complete with no shortage of wedding guest dresses and accessories.

Nailing wedding guest style is no easy feat. Between the occasion type (formal vs. more casual), venue (indoor vs. outdoor), season (summer vs. winter) and even ensuring you don't clash with the bridesmaid gowns, it can all get to be a bit too exhausting — especially if you find yourself with more than a few wedding ceremonies on your summer agenda. 

Fortunately, Amazon's newest storefront features a wide variety of wedding guest dress styles, pumps and heels, jewelry pieces, statement bags, pearl-adorned headbands (Blair Waldorf, anyone?) and more that are not only super chic, but also easier than ever to shop, too.

Below, browse wedding guest dresses, accessories, shoes and more from Amazon's newly debuted Bridal Storefront. Plus, be sure to shop the best deals on spring wedding guest outfits at Nordstrom Rack, and check out the most stylish jumpsuits for brides and wedding guests — perfect for any summer ceremony and beyond.

Wedding Guest Dresses

When shopping for the perfect wedding guest dress, you want to make sure that your chosen style is appropriate for any wedding dress code, while also still being something that you could see yourself wearing beyond the ceremony. Bright colors, floral prints and puff-sleeved nap dresses are proving to be the trends of choice this summer. 

Norma Kamali Diana Gown
Norma Kamali Women's Diana Gown
Amazon
Norma Kamali Diana Gown
$215$189
Ramy Brook Sleeveless Midi Dress
Ramy Brook Sleeveless Midi Dress
Amazon
Ramy Brook Sleeveless Midi Dress
$230
Cinq a Sept Megan Dress
Cinq a Sept Women's Megan Dress
Amazon
Cinq a Sept Megan Dress
$237
Saloni Vida-B Dress
Saloni Vida-B Dress
Amazon
Saloni Vida-B Dress
$695
BCBG Asymmetrical Hem Cocktail Dress
BCBG Asymmetrical Hem Cocktail Dress
Amazon
BCBG Asymmetrical Hem Cocktail Dress
$278
Likely Adabell Dress
Likely Adabell Dress
Amazon
Likely Adabell Dress
$228
Dress the Population Mermaid Gown
Dress the Population Mermaid Gown
Amazon
Dress the Population Mermaid Gown
$112
Cinq à Sept Sofia Stripe Effie Dress
Cinq à Sept Sofia Stripe Effie Dress
Amazon
Cinq à Sept Sofia Stripe Effie Dress
$445
Cinq à Sept Martine Dress
Cinq à Sept Martine Dress
Amazon
Cinq à Sept Martine Dress
$495$180
Black Halo Amorie Sheath
Black Halo Women's Amorie Sheath
Amazon
Black Halo Amorie Sheath
$196

Wedding Guest Accessories

A dress is only as good as the accessories paired with it. And a statement pair of shoes, sparkly earring set or even a luxe handbag can all help take a wedding guest style from good to great — with minimal effort required, too. Amazon's bridal storefront features more than a few chic pieces from top fashion brands like Staud, Stuart Weitzman, Lele Sadoughi, Tory Burch and more.

SHASHI Pema Headband
SHASHI Pema Headband
Amazon
SHASHI Pema Headband
$64
Staud Tommy Beaded Bag
Staud Tommy Beaded Bag
Amazon
Staud Tommy Beaded Bag
$295
Senso Mara Sandals
Senso Women's Mara Sandals
Amazon
Senso Mara Sandals
$179
Lele Sadoughi Chunky Pave Huggie Hoop Earrings
Lele Sadoughi Chunky Pave Huggie Hoop Earrings
Amazon
Lele Sadoughi Chunky Pave Huggie Hoop Earrings
$125
Stuart Weitzman Mirela Espadrille Wedges
Stuart Weitzman Women's Mirela Espadrille Wedges
Amazon
Stuart Weitzman Mirela Espadrille Wedges
$245
Deepa Gurnani Avalon Earrings
Deepa Gurnani Avalon Earrings
Amazon
Deepa Gurnani Avalon Earrings
$98
Vimisaoi High Block Chunky Heel Sandals
Vimisaoi Womens High Block Chunky Heel Sandals
Amazon
Vimisaoi High Block Chunky Heel Sandals
$56
Serpui Marie Giulia Bag
Serpui Marie Women's Giulia Bag
Amazon
Serpui Marie Giulia Bag
$435

