Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale: Save 58% On This Kate Spade Handbag

Valentine's Day is just days away and there's no better time to shop for gifts for your wife, mother, daughter, sister, best friend, or yourself. Want a Kate Spade bag that's on sale for 58% off? It's your lucky day. Amazon’s Valentine's Day Sale is here and the Jackson Top Zip Pebble Leather Shoulder Crossbody bag is $145 off and currently priced at $104.34. (regularly $249).

The leather crossbody bag is the epitome of a timeless handbag. The medium size satchel features a pebble leather facade, an adjustable crossbody strap and exterior and interior pockets. The elegant shape is truly versatile and pairs well with a variety of looks. This style is a great spacious daytime bag or nighttime bag to carry all your essentials for work, running errands and traveling.

In addition to the satchel, you can shop the Kate Spade Scallop 2 Touchscreen Smartwatch still on discount at the Amazon's Valentine's Day sale. The official Kate Spade website is also offering deals of their own.

Valentine's Day is almost here and shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon's Valentine's Day event, Lululemon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty and other major retailers, before the holidays.

Additionally, this is a great opportunity to get your hands on major markdowns and fashion deals from loads of brands including, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Valentine's Day sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion and other categories at the Amazon New Year sale including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye and jewelry.

Be sure to also check out more Valentine's Day deals and gifts on Amazon such as beauty gifts, diamond earrings, UGGs, designer handbags, designer shoes, boots, underwear, bras, Amazon devices, Calvin Klein underwear, electronics, Oprah's Favorite Things, watches, fashion gifts, home deals and more.

Also, Check out all of ET's top picks on everything you need to stay fit, healthy, and organized all 2021.

Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag Amazon Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag Score this chic Kate Spade crossbody bag in five different colors -- we love the classic black. Get it now for 58% off the original price. $104.34 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $249) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

260 Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on NuFace, Apple, UGG, Fitbit, & More

Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts to Get to Your Loved Ones

Valentine's Day Guide -- What to Buy, What to Wear and What to Watch

Thoughtful Valentine's Day Gifts for the Special Man in Your Life

24 Best Perfumes for Women -- Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Gucci and More

The Best Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts on Amazon

The Best Valentine’s Day Outfits for Every Type of Date

New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Healthy and Organized

Amazon Valentine's Day Sale: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Jewelry -- Save on Diamonds, Pearls and More

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Rebecca Minkoff Handbag Styles

Amazon Valentine's Day Deals: Best Kate Spade Deals on Handbags, Wallets, Sunglasses, Jewelry & More

The Best Amazon Deals on Leggings

Best Amazon New Year Deals on Tory Burch Handbag Styles, Jewelry & More

New Year, New You: 47% Off These Celebrity-Beloved Alo Yoga Leggings

Amazon Valentine's Day Deals: Save $100s on Frye Handbags

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on UGG -- Save Up to 45% on Boots, Slippers, Sneakers and More

Best Amazon Deals on Designer Shoes and Boots