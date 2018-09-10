With the Toronto International Film Festival and New York Fashion Week happening at the same time, the stars are out in droves. So it was inevitable that two celebs like Amber Heard and Lily-Rose Depp would end up at the same event.

On Saturday, the Aquaman actress, 32, attended the 2018 HFPA and InStyle’s TIFF Celebration in Toronto, Canada. Also there was her once-stepdaughter, Lily-Rose, 19.

For the glam event, Amber donned a lacy black sheer dress with floral embellishments and a black bodysuit underneath.

Lily-Rose opted for a pop of color in a cherry red skin-tight, long-sleeve dress with black heels.

Amber and Lily-Rose’s father, Johnny Depp, were married from 2015 to 2017, before they became embroiled in a contentious divorce case, which involved accusations of domestic violence and a multi-million dollar settlement.

Despite the seemingly awkward guest list, it’s unclear whether Amber and Lily-Rose even saw each other at the event, which also included stars like Matthew McConaughey, Carey Mulligan, Elle Fanning, Chloe Grace Moritz, Armie Hammer, Dev Patel, Robert Pattinson, Melissa McCarthy and more.

Amber also had a close call with her ex back in July at the San Diego Comic-Con when Johnny made an appearance dressed as his character Gellert Grindelwald from the upcoming film, Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald.

Coincidentally, Amber appeared in a panel for Aquaman shortly after the Fantastic Beasts display on the same stage.

