Amber Heard is standing by her quirky fashion choices!

ET caught up with the 32-year-old actress at the London premiere of her new movie, Aquaman, on Monday, where she opened up about her recent decision to go braless while out in public.

In case you missed it, the blonde beauty was photographed earlier this week, rocking baggy black trousers, boots, an oversized blazer and cat-eye sunglasses, paired with a form-fitting white tank top.

Splash News

While some fashion critics referred to the look as chic, other media outlets called it a "wardrobe malfunction." But Heard -- who tweeted that it was a "choice" and "#notamalfunction" -- says she isn't paying any attention to the haters!

"I don't care what people have to say about my fashion choices," she told ET's Nischelle Turner. "I dress for my own self. However, to say I had a malfunction because you could see my body? I'm not ashamed of it. I don't care how it looks to you or the effect it has on you."

"How dare you tell me it's a malfunction?" she continued. "My nipples or any part of me are not a malfunction."

Preach, girl!

Heard has been tremendously vocal on a variety of issues in the past few years, and doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Back in October, the actress was one of many men and women who gathered together in Washington, D.C., to protest Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford accused him of sexual and physical assault stemming from an alleged incident in the 1980s. After a heated debate in the Senate that same month, Kavanaugh -- who denied Ford's allegations -- was confirmed.

In Heard's new cover story for Glamour's January issue, the actress opens up about confronting Sen. Jeff Flake at the time and explains why she's using her platform to help domestic abuse survivors.

"I took a moment for him to realize I did not want a selfie with him," she recalls about her meeting with the Arizona senator. "I thanked him. I told him that in my life I have done the unpopular thing, go up against a powerful system. It takes grace and bravery; it can feel lonely and terrifying."

Jason Kibbler

Though she didn't mention him by name in the article, Heard appears to be referencing her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, whom she divorced in 2016 after allegations of domestic abuse.

"When a woman comes forward, she will be met with skepticism, hostility, and shame," Heard says. "All a man has to do is point to an incentive. He will. Or society will."

Hear more on Heard in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amber Heard Wears Fashion-Forward Swim Cap at 'Aquaman' Premiere

Amber Heard Rocks Jaw-Dropping Cutout Dress At 'Aquaman' Photocall in Beijing

Amber Heard Was Sold on 'Aquaman' at the Chance to Wield a 'Sword and a Crown' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery