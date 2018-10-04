Amber Heard is speaking out in support of survivors of abuse and assault.

After a heated day of protest from activists speaking out against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Heard shared a striking image of herself holding the American flag in front of a building in Washington, D.C.

"Thank you to those brave enough to want the best for our country and everyone lucky enough to enjoy it," she wrote in the caption. "Especially to those brave enough to consider how we look at #survivors who, against all odds (as evidenced time and time again), come forward anyway. And Thank you to the senators brave and compassionate enough to also do what’s hardest. We survivors know how that feels."

The Aquaman star filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, in May 2016, accusing him of being "verbally and physically abusive" in court documents. The pair reached a settlement in August 2016, and their divorce was finalized in January 2017.

Depp has routinely denied the allegations, which came to light again in a profile from this month's British GQ, where Depp said he will never stop defending himself.

The 32-year-old's legal team called out the magazine for not fully investigating Depp's claims, calling the profile "outrageous."

"If GQ had done even a basic investigation into Mr. Depp’s claims, it would have quickly realized that his statements are entirely untrue. Mr. Depp has blatantly disregarded the parties’ confidentiality agreement and yet has refused to allow Ms. Heard to respond to his baseless allegations, despite repeated requests that she be allowed to do so,” the statement given to The Hollywood Reporter reads. "Mr. Depp is shamefully continuing his psychological abuse of Ms. Heard, who has attempted to put a very painful part of her life firmly in her past. One need only look at the physical evidence to draw the proper conclusion."

Heard wasn't the only star speaking out in the nation's capitol today. Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowksi were both detained by police during a protest at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C. In one clip, an officer is seen asking protesters if they want to be arrested, to which Schumer replies, "Yes."

Both stars later shared photos from the protest. Ratajkowski detailed her experience, writing, "Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. Kavanaugh’s confirmation as a Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States is a message to women in this country that they do not matter. I demand a government that acknowledges, respects and supports women as much as it does men."

Read more about stars sharing their stories of sexual assault and survival below.

