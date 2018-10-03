Amber Heard's legal team is not happy with Johnny Depp's recent British GQ profile.

In the lengthy and candid feature, Depp denies accusations that he verbally and physically abused his ex-wife. The Aquaman star's legal team, however, called out the publication for not fully investigating the claims.

"If GQ had done even a basic investigation into Mr. Depp’s claims, it would have quickly realized that his statements are entirely untrue. Mr. Depp has blatantly disregarded the parties’ confidentiality agreement and yet has refused to allow Ms. Heard to respond to his baseless allegations, despite repeated requests that she be allowed to do so,” the statement given to The Hollywood Reporter reads. "Mr. Depp is shamefully continuing his psychological abuse of Ms. Heard, who has attempted to put a very painful part of her life firmly in her past. One need only look at the physical evidence to draw the proper conclusion."

ET has reached out to Heard's reps for comment.

In the British GQ interview that was published on Tuesday, Depp specifically brings up a video recording published by TMZ in August 2016 that appears to show him grabbing the phone out of Heard's hand after pouring himself a large glass of wine. Depp alleges the video was not recent, and that it was taken out of context.

"The tape that came out, or the tape that someone made, that miraculously appeared on YouTube, taken from someone’s phone. That was not downtown [L.A., where he lived with Heard]," Depp said. "She wanted to make like it was recent. It was an older video and [what happened in it] had to do with finding out that I had lost hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars.”

He also talked about her allegation that he threw an iPhone at her face in May 2016, resulting in a large bruise around her eye, and how he would never stop defending himself against the abuse allegations.

“We probably shouldn’t be talking about this, but I am worried," Depp says. "I worry about the people that bought it and I worry about her. It’s just not right. I will never stop fighting. I’ll never stop. They’d have to f**king shoot me. An episode like this takes time to get over. It’s a mourning for someone you thought was..."

Heard filed for divorce from Depp in May 2016, accusing him of being "verbally and physically abusive" in court documents. The pair reached a settlement in August 2016, and their divorce was finalized in January 2017. Depp has denied the abuse allegations.

The 32-year-old actress, however, continued to use her platform to support victims of domestic violence, sharing her thoughts with GQ Australia last December about recent sexual misconduct scandals in Hollywood.

"You scratch your head wondering why women go through this sort of harm most often behind closed doors," she explained. "Just look at how we treat those who do come forward? We have a long history of dismantling and discrediting women with ease in a public theatre. So, you can understand why it would be so intimidating to say anything whether you're a man or a woman. It's a club as well, a small world. And I imagine that being that small it adopts a certain posture."

Depp, on the other hand, has also spoken out the difficulties he's faced over the last couple of years. Watch the video below to hear what he confessed.

RELATED CONTENT:

Johnny Depp's 7 Biggest 'GQ' Reveals: From Amber Heard Abuse Allegations to Almost Getting Fired Off 'Pirates'

Amber Heard Attends Same TIFF Party as Ex Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose Depp

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Share Comic-Con Panel

Related Gallery