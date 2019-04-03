Amber Rose Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2 -- See Her Announcement

Amber Rose has a bun in the oven!

The 35-year-old model is pregnant with her second child, and first with her boyfriend Alexander Edwards. Rose announced the news on her Instagram on Wednesday, revealing that she and her beau are having a boy.

"@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way! P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother! 🤰🏼🤮☺️👶🏽🙏🏽❤️🥰," Rose wrote alongside a photo of herself at the doctor's office getting an ultrasound.

Edwards also shared the same photo on his Instagram, writing, "Even when it’s dark.. my SON will shine. ❤️☀️✨🙏🏽. Thank u baby 4 my greatest gift. Sh*t wild! I love you 💕 I can’t wait to thug it out w my baby boy. & baby boy, I promise I won’t get mad if ur first words r 'where the b***hes @?' 🤣💙."

Rose is already mother to a 6-year-old son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Wiz Khalifa. Edwards, VP of A&R at Def Jam Records, and Rose were first rumored to be dating in October of last year, but have known each other for quite some time.

Just last month, she posted a photo of Edwards, captioning the shot, "My king."

ET spoke with Rose back in May, where she opened up about why "moms are allowed to be sexy."

"We are allowed to still have fun. We are allowed to go out at night when our kids are asleep and still have a good time. Our lives are not over because we have children," she expressed. She also admitted to sometimes crossing a line with her posts in an effort to bait the mom-shamers.

