Amber Tamblyn Posts Topless Photo to Celebrate Getting First Mammogram

Amber Tamblyn is stripping down for a good cause. The 40-year-old actress and poet took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a topless photo of herself with her hands over her breasts while wearing jeans in the doctor's office.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star posted the pic and subsequent newsletter to shed light on the importance of women getting a mammogram screening to detect breast cancer.

In her essay, Tamblyn goes into detail about undergoing her first mammogram, describing the process.

She shares, "The results from the exam came back negative for cancer, but I did learn that my breast tissue is dense, which makes it harder for a mammogram to detect abnormalities."

She writes that those with dense breast tissue should consider getting a follow-up ultrasound or MRI for conclusive results.

Tamblyn also praises her mammographer, Laura Lee, who agreed to take the topless pic for the actress.

Tamblyn says that Lee told her, "This is a first for me!"

According to the Mayo Clinic, a mammogram is an X-ray image of the breast, which doctors use to detect early signs of breast cancer or for diagnostic purposes.

